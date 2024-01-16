1983 Mexi-Café Corpus Christi
Food Menu
BREAKFAST TACOS
LUNCH TACOS
MINI TACOS (Street Tacos)
FAJITAS
- Tarasca Fajitas$14.99
Chicken, steak, & shrimp mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper topped with "tarasca" sauce.
- Hawaiian Fajitas$14.99
Chicken, Steak, shrimp, bacon, pineapple mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper topped with monterrey cheese.
- Patron Fajitas$14.99
The original parillada. Chicken, steak, shrimp, & smoked sausage mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper.
- Canelo's Fajitas$14.99
Chicken, steak, & bacon mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper topped with monterrey cheese.
BEEF PLATES
- Carne Asada Plate$11.99
Served with rice, charro beans, and pico de gallo.
- Carne Guisada Plate$9.99
Served with rice, salad, and beans.
- Bistec Ranchero Plate$8.99
Sirloin strips mixed with onions, tomatoes, nopales, and fresh jalapeños, served with rice, beans, and salad.
- Carne Al Pastor Plate$9.99
Served with rice, charro beans, and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Fried Steak$10.99
Served with fries, rice, and salad.
- Cazadores Plate$10.99
Sirloin Strips mixed with smoked sausage & onions, served with rice, pico de gallo, and charro beans.
CHICKEN PLATES
- Jalisco Chicken Breast$9.99
Grilled chicken breast toped with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, and melted monterrey jack cheese served with rice, beans, and salad.
- Pollo Tapatio$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, & our signature jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and salad.
- Saucillo Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, mushrooms, & our signature jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and salad.
- Hula Hula Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple, onions, & our signature jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and salad.
- Flautas de Pollo$8.99
Four (4) deep fried chicken flautas served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Pollo Caliente$11.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled vegetables, jalapeño cheese sauce, and grilled shrimp served with rice, beans, and salad.
SEAFOOD
- Tostadas de Ceviche (3)$8.99
- Shrimp Cocktail (16oz)$11.99
- Seafood Enchiladas$9.99
Three (shrimp & crab) enchiladas topped with jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and salad.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.99
- Grilled Shrimp Plate$12.99
Grilled shrimp mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper served with rice, fries, & salad.
ENCHILADAS
SOUPS/CALDOS
TORTA
TOSTADAS
GORDITA
BURRITOS
NACHOS BEAN & CHEESE
NACHOS WITH MEAT
SIDES
APPETIZERS
Party Menu
Party Sizes
- lb BBQ$15.99
- (1/2) lb BBQ$7.99
- Salsa Verde$0.99+
- Salsa Taquera$0.99+
- Salsa Habanera$0.99+
- Guisada 16 oz (2 Servings)$9.99
- Guisada 32 oz (4 Servings)$19.99
- Shredded Chicken 16oz (2 Servings)$9.99
- Ground Beef 16oz (2 Servings)$9.99
- DOZENA Tortillas$7.49
- Rice (20 Servings)$29.99
- Beans (20 Servings)$29.99
- Rice (50 Servings)$74.99
- Beans (50 Servings)$74.99
- Shredded Cheese (10oz)$3.99
- Enchiladas (Order of 25)$49.99
- Enchiladas (Order of 40)$79.99
- Enchiladas (Order of 75)$149.00
- 16oz GRAVY$7.99