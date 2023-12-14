#1 Brothers Pizza Avondale
Dinner Special
Pizza
- Large Cheese$14.00
Large New York Style Cheese Pizza Thin Crust Hand-Tossed
- Large Meat$20.00
Large New York Style with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Metballs Extra Cheese
- Large Supreme$20.00
Large New York Style with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, and Extra Cheese
- Large Vegetarian$20.00
Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese
- Large White$20.00
Large New York Style with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato
- XL Cheese$15.00
X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed
- XL Meat$22.00
X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed
- XL Supreme$22.00
X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed
- XL Vegetarian$22.00
Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese
- XL White$22.00
X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed
- Sicilian Cheese$17.00
Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with delicious home made pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Sicilian Meat$25.00
X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed
- Sicilian Supreme$25.00
Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion & Extra Cheese
- Sicilian Vegetarian$25.00
Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese
Appetizers
- 10 Wings$10.00
Chicken Wings
- 20 Wings$20.00
Chicken Wings
- 40 Wings$40.00
Chicken Wings
- EXTRA Ranch$0.50
- 1 Garlic Cheese Bread$4.00
Garlic Cheese Breads
- 15 Mushrooms$8.00
Fried Mushrroms
- 15 Zucchinis$8.00
Fried Zuchinni
- 6 PC Cheese Stix$8.00
Fried Cheese Stix
- 15 Combo ( Mushroom + Zucchini)$8.00
Fried Zuchinni
- 2 Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
Garlic Cheese Breads
- 25 Mushrooms$12.00
Fried Mushrroms
- 25 Zucchinis$12.00
Fried Zuchinni
- 12 PC Cheese Stix$12.00
Fried Cheese Stix
- 25 Combo ( Mushroom + Zucchini) (Copy)$12.00
Fried Zuchinni
Extra Sauce
Calzone
- Calzone Cheese$10.00
Calzone Cheese with Riccotta Mozzarella Cheese, Marinera Sauce
- Calzone 1-Topping$11.00
Cazone with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Marinera Sauce and a topping of your choice.
- Calzone Supreme$14.00
Calzone Supreme with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Marinera Sauce Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Meatballs
- Calzone Veggetarian$14.00
Calzone Veggetarian with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushroom, Marinera Sauce
- Calzone Meatlovers$14.00
Calzone Meatlovers with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Marinera Sauce
- Calzone Hawaiian$13.00
Calzone Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple ( No Sauce on the Hawaiian)
Salads
Pasta
Sandwiches
- Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$13.00
Italian Hot Sandwhich
- Italian Hoagie Sandwich$10.00
Italian Hot Sandwhich
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Italian Hot Sandwhich
- Salami & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Italian Hot Sandwhich
- Philly Steak Specials Sub$13.00
Italian Hot Sandwhich
- Meatball Sub$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Marinara Sandwich$10.00
Italian Hot Sandwhich