Shareables
- Alligator Sausage Plate$14.00
Slices of alligator andouille sausage, cubed Cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, pepperoncini peppers, and a pickle spear. Lightly seasoned
- Boudin Balls$10.00
A Cajun classic made into ball form then deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with remoulade
- Crawfish Etouffee Balls$13.00
Our signature crawfish etouffee made into a ball and deep fried. Served with remoulade
- Debris Fries$12.00
New Orleans-style roast beef served over a bed of fresh-cut seasoned fries topped with cheese and green onion
- Fried Jalapeño Peppers$8.00
Homemade pickled jalapeños lightly battered and deep fried. Served with ranch
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Crinkle cut pickle chips lightly battered and deep fried
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Creamy spinach artichoke dip with a pico topper. Served with tortilla chips
- Swamp Wings$15.00
Fried wings tossed in your choice of original (warm), zydeco (warm/tangy), or lethal (hot)
- Voodoo Fries$12.00
Mound of fresh cut fries topped with remoulade fiesta sauce, pico, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage
- Voodoo Nachos$12.00
Zappa's voodoo chips topped with remoulade, fiesta sauce, pico, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage
- Zydeco Shrimp$13.00
A shareable portion of our fried shrimp tossed in our signature zydeco sauce
Soups/Salad
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing
- House Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce topped with cheese blend, tomatoes, purple onion, croutons, and choice of dressing
- Cup Gumbo$8.00
Get a taste of New Orleans cuisine with this savory and delicious chicken andouille sausage gumbo. Sausage, okra, and aromatic vegetables make this an authentic served over a bed of rice
- Bowl Gumbo$10.00
Get a taste of New Orleans cuisine with this savory and delicious chicken andouille sausage gumbo. Sausage, okra, and aromatic vegetables make this an authentic served over a bed of rice
- Cup Red Beans and Rice$8.00
Red beans seasoned with andouille sausage and simmered to perfection served over a bed of steamed white rice
- Bowl Red Beans and Rice$10.00
Red beans seasoned with andouille sausage and simmered to perfection served over a bed of steamed white rice
- Cup Seafood Etouffee$10.00
Homemade shrimp and crawfish etouffee. A Cajun classic made just like it is from home
- Bowl Seafood Etouffee$13.00
Homemade shrimp and crawfish etouffee. A Cajun classic made just like it is from home
Oysters
- 1/2 Dozen Border Runners$13.00
Grilled with our homemade garlic butter and seasoning mixture. Topped with bacon and Parmesan
- Dozen Border Runners$24.00
Grilled with our homemade garlic butter and seasoning mixture. Topped with bacon and Parmesan
- 1/2 Dozen Crazy Fellas$13.00
Grilled with our homemade garlic butter and seasoning mixture. Topped with bacon and Parmesan
- Dozen Crazy Fellas$24.00
Grilled with our homemade garlic butter and seasoning mixture. Topped with bacon and Parmesan
- 1/2 Dozen He Made Me$13.00
Grilled with our homemade Cajun garlic butter, gator mustard, and seasoning mixture topped with Parmesan
- Dozen He Made Me$24.00
Grilled with our homemade Cajun garlic butter, gator mustard, and seasoning mixture topped with Parmesan
- 1/2 Dozen Rougarou$13.00
Chargrilled with our homemade garlic butter, jalapeño pepper jelly, and blend seasoning. Topped with pepper Jack and fried jalapeño
- Dozen Rougarou$24.00
Chargrilled with our homemade garlic butter, jalapeño pepper jelly, and blend seasoning. Topped with pepper Jack and fried jalapeño
- 1/2 Dozen Swamp Heat$13.00
Grilled with our homemade Cajun garlic butter, lethal sauce, and cayenne topped with Parmesan
- Dozen Swamp Heat$24.00
Grilled with our homemade Cajun garlic butter, lethal sauce, and cayenne topped with Parmesan
- Dozen IDK Sampler$24.00
Your choice of 4 flavors (3 oysters each flavor)
Poboys
- Cajun Turkey Poboy$15.00
Cajun fried turkey on lightly toasted poboy bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and remoulade
- Catfish Poboy$17.00
Golden fried catfish on lightly toasted poboy bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and remoulade
- Fried Oyster Poboy$17.00
Golden fried oysters on lightly toasted poboy bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and remoulade
- Roast Beef Poboy$15.00
New Orleans style slow roasted beef on lightly toasted poboy bread with lettuce, tomato,and mayo
- Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp on lightly toasted poboy bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and remoulade
- Peacemaker$18.00
Golden fried oysters and shrimp on lightly toasted poboy bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and remoulade
- 1/2 Poboy$12.00
Tacos
- Catfish Tacos$10.00
3 tacos with fried catfish topped with coleslaw and tartar sauce
- Chicken Tacos$10.00
3 tacos with grilled or fried chicken topped with homemade pico, remoulade, a seasoned ranch sauce, and fresh cilantro
- Shrimp Tacos$10.00
3 tacos with grilled or fried shrimp topped with homemade pico, remoulade, a seasoned ranch sauce, and fresh cilantro
- 2 Taco Special$12.00
Land Grazers
- Bayou Sausage Dawg$14.00
Andouille sausage on a French roll topped with caramelized onions and tangy mustard
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken breast seasoned with our house blend of seasonings and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese
- Fat Tuesday Burger$14.00
1/2 lb hand-pressed patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, grilled purple onions, fried jalapeños, and tangy mustard drizzle
- Miss Lou Burger$14.00
1/2 lb hand-pressed patty topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and homemade pepper jelly
Entrées
- Catfish Basket$17.00
Battered catfish filets served with fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies
- Catfish Pontchartrain$26.00
2 pieces of blackened or fried catfish over a bed of rice and topped with a crawfish cream sauce
- Cajun Shrimp$17.00
Large grilled shrimp cooked and seasoned in a garlic Cajun butter served with a side
- Fried Oyster Basket$17.00
Golden fried oyster with choice of side
- Shrimp Basket$17.00
1/2 lb of grilled or golden fried shrimp with choice of side
- Shrimp Boil$19.00
1 lb of hot-n-ready tail on boil shrimp with sausage, potatoes, and corn. Served mild, Cajun, or hot
- Shrimp and Grits$17.00
Southern grits topped with Cajun shrimp and melted cheese
Combos
- Big Easy$16.00
Signature roast beef poboy with a cup of our delicious gumbo
- Choose 2$18.00
Choice of 2 proteins: blackened fried catfish, fried shrimp, grilled shrimp, or fried oysters served with fries, hush puppies, and coleslaw
- Choose 3$21.00
Choice of 3 proteins: blackened fried catfish, fried shrimp, grilled shrimp, or fried oysters served with fries, hush puppy, and coleslaw
- Halfer$14.00
Half of one of our delicious poboys and choice of cup of soup or side salad
- Extra Remoulade$0.50
- Catfish$5.00
- Extra Ranch$0.50
- Extra Shrimp Boil$6.00
- Extra Shrimp Cup$4.00
- Extra Gator Mustard$0.50
- Extra Lethal$0.50
- Extra Oysters$5.00
- Extra Cocktail$0.50
- Extra Tartar$0.50
- Extra Tender$3.00
- Andouille Link$5.00
- Extra Taco$3.33
- Side Shrimp & Grits$6.00
- Bacon$2.00
- Half Pontchartrain$15.00
- Extra Zydeco$0.50
- Garlic Toast$1.00