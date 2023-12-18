2 Penguins Tap & Grill
Starters
- 2 Penguins Boneless Chicken Bites$10.50
Our secret recipe fried chicken, comes with your choice of sauce; whiskey BBQ, Asian soy, traditional buffalo or whole grain honey mustard.
- Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Brussel Sprouts deep fried and drizzled with a balsamic vinegar glaze
- Chile Cheese Fries$12.00
Pork green chile, Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, tomato, fresh roasted jalapeño, green onion, & sour cream.
- Chips & Queso$8.50
House fried tortilla chips with our spicy Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso.
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$10.50
Our house made roasted red pepper hummus served with grilled pita and veggies.
- Nachos$9.50
Corn tortilla chips, spicy Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, fresh roasted jalapeño, tomato, green onion, & sour cream. Add protein for an additional charge.
- Onion Rings$9.50
- Penguin Poutine$13.00
Crispy tater tots smothered in green chili topped with cheddar cheese and garnished with green onions.
- Sliders$13.50
Come in orders of three for 9 (please no mix and match) Beef Sliders - beef patty with lettuce, tomato, comeback sauce and crispy onion straws. Al’s Fried Chicken Slider - signature recipe chicken, whole grain honey mustard and pickles. BLT Slider - hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. BBQ Pork Sliders - slow roasted pork, whiskey BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
- Spinach Dip$10.50
A creamy blend of spinach, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese and roasted jalapeño served warm with grilled pita.
- These Bites are Loaded$14.50
Our 2 Penguins chicken bites, smothered with Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, then topped with our homemade green chile.
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Fresh wings tossed with your choice of whiskey BBQ, Asian soy, OR traditional buffalo.
- Appetizer Special$10.50Out of stock
Salads & Soup
- French Onion Soup$10.00
Baked with a crostini, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses
- House Pork Green Chile
Topped with cheddar cheese and green onion and served with a warm flour tortilla.
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, fresh shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, Parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing
- Crispy Thai Chicken Salad$17.50
Crispy fried chicken, Asian slaw, peanuts, carrot, wonton crisps, mandarin orange, on a bed of romaine tossed in lime chile vinaigrette, sriracha peanut dressing.
- Grilled Chicken and Avocado$18.50
Bed of romaine lettuce and spinach, with a roasted corn pico, drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with grilled chicken breast and two grilled avocado halves. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and served with a chipotle honey ranch.
- Power Salad$16.00
Tomato, cucumber, feta, blueberries, avocado, bed of arugula, spinach and artisan greens, Parmesan crisp, herb vinaigrette.
- Santorini Steak Salad$19.50
House greens, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made red pepper hummus, pita and sliced USDA choice sirloin with a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Sirloin Cobb Salad$18.50
Entrees
- Black N Blue$16.50
Creole seasoned patty, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onion, spinach, lettuce and tomato, topped with a blue cheese sauce. (Sauce is not gluten free)
- Chef Alan's Nacho Mamma$16.50
Avocado, fresh roasted jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, smothered in our Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso. (Queso is not gluten free)
- Just a Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Mushroom Swiss$16.50
Topped with butter and garlic sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and onion with a brie sauce. (Sauce is not gluten free)
- Smothered Green Chile Cheese$16.50
Aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion smothered in our homemade pork green chile. (Chile is not gluten free)
- Whiskey BBQ Cheddar Bacon$16.50
Aged cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, whiskey BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
- Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.50
Signature recipe boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, all on a potato bun served with fries and a side of ranch.
- BBQ Pulled Pork$15.00
Slow roasted for 12 hours, potato bun, slaw, whiskey BBQ, served with choice of side.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, carrot, celery, ranch dressing in a jalapeño tortilla served with choice of side
- Double Bacon BLT$15.00
A pile of hickory smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toasted sourdough.
- Mediterranean Panini$15.50
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, provolone, fresh basil mayo and spinach on pressed focaccia served with choice of side.
- Patty Melt$16.00
Burger patty, topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye
- Reuben$17.00
Corned Beef, with Beer Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye
- Spicy Turkey Panini$16.50
Turkey, provolone, caramelized onion, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, spicy Parmesan mayo, on pressed focaccia, served with choice of side.
- Sandwich Special$16.00Out of stock
- Al's Fried Chicken Family$60.00
A chicken and a half, 12 pieces, 6 blueberry cornbread muffins, quart of slaw.
- Al's Fried Chicken Plate$21.00
Half a chicken cut into breast, thigh, drumstick and wing, blueberry cornbread muffins, coleslaw.
- Fish N Chips$18.50
Alaskan cod dipped in Odell’s Rupture IPA beer batter, fried to perfection, then served with slaw, cilantro tarter sauce and fries.
- Mac n Cheese Bowl$16.00
Served with choice of side. Buffalo Chicken- crispy fried chicken diced and tossed in buffalo sauce , then mixed with pasta and our house made cheese sauce, then garnished with blue cheese crumbles and toasty crumbs B.T.O. - Thick slab bacon, diced tomato and caramelized onions, tossed in our house made cheese sauce and garnished with toasty crumbs, and our house friend onion strings. Angry Mac- Hot Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, tossed into our house made cheese sauce, topped with red chili flakes and garnished with toasty crumbs. Classic- Our extremely popular mac n cheese, just a bigger portion garnished with shredded cheddar cheese and toasty crumbs.
- Pulled Pork Burrito$16.50
Pork slow roasted for 12 hours in house, wrapped up in a flour tortilla with Anaheim green chiles, cheddar cheese and potato. Smothered in green chile and topped with cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, avocado, fresh roasted jalapeño, lettuce and diced tomato on the side.
- Steak Sandwich$19.50
USDA choice sirloin, served on grilled French bread, with a spicy Parmesan mayo, arugula, & caramelized onions.
- Taphouse Pork Chops$18.50