Welcome to the Bruin Bistro
20/20 Bistro and Catering 450 North Ave
Fried Items (Copy)
- 2pc Chicken Basket$6.00
2 strips, fries, 1 sauce
- 4pc Chicken Basket$9.00
4 strips, fries, 2 sauces
- 1 chicken strip$1.89
1 strip, 1 sauce
- 2 chicken strips$3.78
2 strips, 1 sauce
- Fry Basket$2.40+
1 sauce
- House Chip Basket$2.10+
1 sauce
- Waffle Fry Basket$3.00+
1 sauce
- Sweet Potato Basket$3.60+
1 sauce
- Onion Ring Basket$3.30+
1 sauce
- 4pc Southwest Egg Roll$4.50
2 whole egg rolls cut in half four pieces, 1 sauce
- Crab Rangoons$4.48
5 rangoons, 1 sauce
- 16pc Pepper Jack Cheese Balls$4.48
16pc, 1 sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$4.72
8-10 pc, 1 sauce
- Mini Chicken Tacos$4.72
6 pc, 1 sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$2.84+
3 or 6pc, 1 sauce
- Jalapeno Poppers$2.84+
3 or 6pc, 1 sauce
- French Toast Sticks$4.25
20/20 Bistro and Catering Location and Ordering Hours
(269) 501-4022
(269) 501-4022