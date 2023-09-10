21st Amendment Brewery San Francisco Brewpub
Single Cans and Ciders
Hell or High Watermelon Wheat Can
Brew Free! or Die IPA Can
Brew Free or Die Juicy IPA Can
Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA Can
Tasty Double Hazy Can
Watermelon funk can
Fireside Chat Can
Monks Blood Dark Belgian Can
8.3% ABV / 34 IBUs / 12oz Cinnamon, vanilla, oak chips, and dried figs.
Ace Guava Cider
Ace Joker Dry Apple Cider
2 Towns - Brightcider
Radiant and balanced, BrightCider shines with Newtown Pippin apples, the pioneer variety that defined the cider palate of the Northwest. 6% ABV 12oz can
2 Towns Pacific Pineapple
Juicy and tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. This refreshingly juicy and easy drinking session cider will relax your state of mind, no matter your locale! 5% ABV 12oz Can
Flying Embers Orange Passion Mimosa Hard Kombucha
With a hint of guava. 6.9% ABV
Grüvi Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale
Blood orange can
Oatmeal stout
Tall hat imperial IPA Togo only
Pumpkin Haze Can
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
4 packs - Offsite Consumption Only
6 Packs - Offsite Consumption Only
Hell or High Watermelon - 6pk
El Sully -6pk
Crisp Mexican-style lager with light notes of spice from Northern Brewer hops. 4.8% alcohol/ 19 IBUs
Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk
Our golden West Coast IPA is perfectly balanced with a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of hop flavor and aroma. Taste Freedom. 7.0% abv 70 ibu
Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk
Our golden West coast IPA just got a new flavor. Blood orange puree plus a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of citrusy dry hop flavor and aroma gives this IPA not only the taste of freedom but the feeling of independence. 7.0%abv 70ibu
Brew Free! or Die Hazy IPA - 6pk
Pumpkin Haze IPA -6pk
Monk's Blood -6pk
Belgian Style dark Ale brewed with cinnamon, vanilla, oak chips, and dried figs.
Tasty Hazy IPA -6pk
Juicy, hoppy, tropical aromas and sweet malt notes with a soft bitterness from Calypso Ekuanot and Azacca hops 6.7%abv 35 ibu