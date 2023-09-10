Single Cans and Ciders

Hell or High Watermelon Wheat Can

$7.00

Brew Free! or Die IPA Can

$7.00

Brew Free or Die Juicy IPA Can

$7.00

Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA Can

$7.00Out of stock

Tasty Double Hazy Can

$7.00

Watermelon funk can

$7.00Out of stock

Fireside Chat Can

$7.00

Monks Blood Dark Belgian Can

$9.00

8.3% ABV / 34 IBUs / 12oz Cinnamon, vanilla, oak chips, and dried figs.

Ace Guava Cider

Ace Guava Cider

$8.00

Ace Joker Dry Apple Cider

$8.00
2 Towns - Brightcider

2 Towns - Brightcider

$8.00

Radiant and balanced, BrightCider shines with Newtown Pippin apples, the pioneer variety that defined the cider palate of the Northwest. 6% ABV 12oz can

2 Towns Pacific Pineapple

2 Towns Pacific Pineapple

$8.00

Juicy and tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. This refreshingly juicy and easy drinking session cider will relax your state of mind, no matter your locale! 5% ABV 12oz Can

Flying Embers Orange Passion Mimosa Hard Kombucha

$8.00

With a hint of guava. 6.9% ABV

Grüvi Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale

$7.00

Blood orange can

$7.00

Oatmeal stout

$8.00

Tall hat imperial IPA Togo only

$3.50

Pumpkin Haze Can

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

A glass of water

Stay hydrated!

A glass of bubbly water

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

4 packs - Offsite Consumption Only

Tall Hat Double IPA

$14.00

6 Packs - Offsite Consumption Only

Hell or High Watermelon - 6pk

$9.00
El Sully -6pk

El Sully -6pk

$9.00

Crisp Mexican-style lager with light notes of spice from Northern Brewer hops. 4.8% alcohol/ 19 IBUs

Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

$9.00

Our golden West Coast IPA is perfectly balanced with a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of hop flavor and aroma. Taste Freedom. 7.0% abv 70 ibu

Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

$9.00

Our golden West coast IPA just got a new flavor. Blood orange puree plus a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of citrusy dry hop flavor and aroma gives this IPA not only the taste of freedom but the feeling of independence. 7.0%abv 70ibu

Brew Free! or Die Hazy IPA - 6pk

$9.00
Pumpkin Haze IPA -6pk

Pumpkin Haze IPA -6pk

$9.00
Monk's Blood -6pk

Monk's Blood -6pk

$12.00

Belgian Style dark Ale brewed with cinnamon, vanilla, oak chips, and dried figs.

Tasty Hazy IPA -6pk

Tasty Hazy IPA -6pk

$11.00

Juicy, hoppy, tropical aromas and sweet malt notes with a soft bitterness from Calypso Ekuanot and Azacca hops 6.7%abv 35 ibu

Fireside Chat -6PK

$10.00

Watermelon Funk - 6pk

$10.00Out of stock