Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

sweet chili sauce, honey roasted peanuts, Szechuan pepper

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

pistachio pesto

Mussels

$17.00

ginger, garlic, shallots, white wine sauce, sourdough

Wings

$16.00

red chimichurri spice, blue cheese dressing, celery

Burrata

$17.00

Heirloom tomato, green & black olives, crispy basil, aged balsamic, crostinis

Arancini

$13.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$18.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$14.00

Meatballs

$17.00

Bar Olives

$8.00

Salads & Soups

chopped romaine, croutons, anchovies, pecorino Romano, caesar dressing

Italian Chop Salad

$15.00

avocado, corn, cilantro, onion, red peppers, green goddess dressing

Arugula

$14.00

Grilled Romaine

$15.00

Sd Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side 1\2 Grilled Romaine

$8.00

Pasta

winter quash, carrots, sage, amaretto, toasted almonds, romano pecorino, butternut

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

four cheese sauce, truffle

Short Mac N Cheese

$27.00

four cheese sauce, herb breadcrumbs, jus

Bolognese

$26.00

classic ragu, torn basil, pecorino Romano

Extra Side Of Pasta

$8.00

Penne a la Vodka

$25.00

Truffle Ricotta Ravioli

$26.00

Gamberoni Alla Scampi

$32.00

Crab Sage Gnocchi

$33.00Out of stock

Linguini Vongole

$30.00

Bucatini Pomodoro

$24.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$25.00

Entrees

Bar Only 224 Burger

$20.00

caramelized onion aioli, yellow cheddar, crispy bacon, hand cut French fries, sesame bun

Bar Only Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$18.00

Bar Only Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Bar Only Olives

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Picatta

$33.00

mushroom risotto, broccolini, cauliflower, saffron cream sauce

Seared Scallops

$35.00

butternut squash purée, purple rice, English peas, diced carrots, crispy shallots, beurre blanc

Pork Chop Meal

$33.00

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Braised Short Ribs

$35.00

pomme potato puree, glazed cippolini onions, heirloom carrots, jus

Parmesan Haddock

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$37.00

NY Strip

$38.00

12oz Pork Chop

$26.00

Bisteccca Alla Florentina

$38.00

Chicken Milanese

$27.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Potato Puree

$7.00

*gluten-free

Crispy New Potatoes

$8.00

Seasonal Veggies

$8.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$10.00

Half Grill Romaine

$8.00Out of stock

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Pasta W/ Red Sauce

$8.00

Full Side Bacon

$5.00

Full Side Avocado

$4.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Brownie

$8.00

choice of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry gelato, bourbon salted caramel

Peach Cheesecake

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Brownie Only

$6.00

Daily Specials

$1 Patriot Oysters

$1.00

$1 Salty Sally Oysters

$1.00Out of stock

8oz Filet Mignon

$37.00Out of stock

12oz NY Strip

$38.00Out of stock

$1 Savage Oysters

$1.00

$1 Belle de Jur Oysters

$1.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$55.00Out of stock

Herb Roasted Blis Potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Bruschetta

$15.00Out of stock

Polpo con Patate

$16.00Out of stock

Tuna Carpaccio

Chicken Street Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Aji Pork Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00Out of stock

Bistecca alla Florentina

$45.00Out of stock

Salmon Piccata

$35.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Italian Chop Salad

Clam & spaghetti

$28.00Out of stock

Crab Bruschetta

$16.00Out of stock

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Bolognese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$12.00

Kids Tacos

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids grilled cheese

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Mash & Veggies

$16.00

Kids Shrimp Mash & Veggies

Brunch

Breakfast Taco

$13.00

scrambled eggs, chorizo, salsa roja. 3 to an order

Avocado Toast

$10.00

smoked salmon, tomato

Omlete

$15.00

confit tomato, mushrooms, spinach, cheddar, crispy potatoes

Pork Carnitas Hash

$16.00

yukon potatoes, red peppers, onions, poach eggs, whole grain mustard hollandaise

Egg Benedict

$16.00

braised peppercorn bacon, spinach, whole grain mustard hollandaise, crispy potatoes

French Toast

$13.00

apple compote, bacon, syrup

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

brussels citrus slaw, tomato, bacon, black garlic aioli, french fries

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

house made tortillas, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, black beans, avocado, salsa roja

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

carnitas, fried eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese

Pancakes

$14.00

whipped cream, marinated berries

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

6oz prime sirloin, 2 eggs any style, crispy potato toast

Burger

$16.00

bacon, smoked cheddar, caramelized onion aioli, sesame bun, french fries

Eggplant Milanese

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, black garlic aioli, french fries

Mini Pancakes & Sausage

$10.00

Wings

$16.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, black garlic aioli, fries

Red Velvet Pancakes

$14.00

cream cheese anglaise glaze, strawberries

Egg & Bacon Dumplings

$8.00Out of stock

home made dumplings, eggs, bacon, hollandaise sauce

Short Rib Poutine

$17.00

Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

$16.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$16.00

Southwest Egg Whites Omelet

$16.00

Breakfast Plate

$15.00

Mini strawberry pancakes

$10.00

Crab benedict

$16.00

Black Bean Enchilada

$14.00

Smash Burger

$18.00

Family Style

6 Tacos

$35.00

12 Tacos

$70.00

Brussels

$40.00

16 Wings

$32.00

32 Wings

$64.00

Whipped Ricotta for 4ppl

$46.00

Large Salad

$35.00

Family Bolognese

$80.00

Family Mac & Cheese

$40.00

Family Shrimp Scampi

$85.00

Family Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$70.00