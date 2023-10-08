224 Boston Street
Appetizers
Calamari
sweet chili sauce, honey roasted peanuts, Szechuan pepper
Brussels Sprouts
pistachio pesto
Mussels
ginger, garlic, shallots, white wine sauce, sourdough
Wings
red chimichurri spice, blue cheese dressing, celery
Burrata
Heirloom tomato, green & black olives, crispy basil, aged balsamic, crostinis
Arancini
Tuna Carpaccio
Tomato Bruschetta
Meatballs
Bar Olives
Salads & Soups
Pasta
Mac & Cheese
four cheese sauce, truffle
Short Mac N Cheese
four cheese sauce, herb breadcrumbs, jus
Bolognese
classic ragu, torn basil, pecorino Romano
Extra Side Of Pasta
Penne a la Vodka
Truffle Ricotta Ravioli
Gamberoni Alla Scampi
Crab Sage Gnocchi
Linguini Vongole
Bucatini Pomodoro
Spaghetti Carbonara
Entrees
Bar Only 224 Burger
caramelized onion aioli, yellow cheddar, crispy bacon, hand cut French fries, sesame bun
Bar Only Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Bar Only Steak Sandwich
Bar Only Olives
Salmon Picatta
mushroom risotto, broccolini, cauliflower, saffron cream sauce
Seared Scallops
butternut squash purée, purple rice, English peas, diced carrots, crispy shallots, beurre blanc
Pork Chop Meal
Chicken Parmesan
Braised Short Ribs
pomme potato puree, glazed cippolini onions, heirloom carrots, jus
Parmesan Haddock
Filet Mignon
NY Strip
12oz Pork Chop
Bisteccca Alla Florentina
Chicken Milanese
Sides
Dessert
Daily Specials
$1 Patriot Oysters
$1 Salty Sally Oysters
8oz Filet Mignon
12oz NY Strip
$1 Savage Oysters
$1 Belle de Jur Oysters
Surf & Turf
Herb Roasted Blis Potatoes
Bruschetta
Polpo con Patate
Tuna Carpaccio
Chicken Street Taco
Aji Pork Taco
Chicken Parmigiana
Bistecca alla Florentina
Salmon Piccata
Caprese Salad
Italian Chop Salad
Clam & spaghetti
Crab Bruschetta
Pan Roasted Salmon
Kids Menu
Brunch
Breakfast Taco
scrambled eggs, chorizo, salsa roja. 3 to an order
Avocado Toast
smoked salmon, tomato
Omlete
confit tomato, mushrooms, spinach, cheddar, crispy potatoes
Pork Carnitas Hash
yukon potatoes, red peppers, onions, poach eggs, whole grain mustard hollandaise
Egg Benedict
braised peppercorn bacon, spinach, whole grain mustard hollandaise, crispy potatoes
French Toast
apple compote, bacon, syrup
Chicken Sandwich
brussels citrus slaw, tomato, bacon, black garlic aioli, french fries
Huevos Rancheros
house made tortillas, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, black beans, avocado, salsa roja
Breakfast Burrito
carnitas, fried eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese
Pancakes
whipped cream, marinated berries
Steak & Eggs
6oz prime sirloin, 2 eggs any style, crispy potato toast
Burger
bacon, smoked cheddar, caramelized onion aioli, sesame bun, french fries
Eggplant Milanese
lettuce, tomato, black garlic aioli, french fries
Mini Pancakes & Sausage
Wings
Corned Beef Sandwich
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, black garlic aioli, fries
Red Velvet Pancakes
cream cheese anglaise glaze, strawberries
Egg & Bacon Dumplings
home made dumplings, eggs, bacon, hollandaise sauce