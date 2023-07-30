225 Barbecue - Afton 307 S Washington Street
Food
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
House seasoned, slow smoked Brisket, on toasted brioche bun, picked onions, and house made Alabama White BBQ sauce on the side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork on top of a brioche bun topped with dill pickles and pickled onions unless otherwise specified. Side of our Carolina Gold Sauce. Choice of 1 side.
Andouille Sausage Deluxe Rolls
Served on two grilled split top lobster roll buns, with your choice of toppings, choose slaw or pickled onions and jalapeno relish or get it naked. Choice of 1 of our delectable sides.
Brisket Mac N Cheese Wrap
Brisket, Smoked Mac N Cheese topped with house Sweet Red BBQ Sauce and your choice if you want pickled onions all wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled, YUMMY! Choice of 1 side.
2 or 3 Meat Platters
2 Meat Platter
Choose 2 meats (Pulled Pork, Brisket, Chicken, Ribs or Sausage) Choose 2 sides (Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Slaw, Smoked Beans, Smoked Mac N Cheese) Side of Garlic Toast
3 Meat Platter
Any 3 meats (Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Sausage) Any 2 sides (Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, Slaw, Smoked Beans, Smoked Mac N Cheese) Side of Garlic Toast
Plates
1/2 Rack of Ribs & 1 Side
Choose 1 of our delicious side choices, comes with garlic toast and recommended sauce, sweet red.
Chicken Thigh Platter & 1 Side
2 Chicken Thighs, choice of 1 of our delicious sides, garlic toast. Recommended sauce, Alabama White BBQ sauce.
Andouille Platter
8 oz of Andouille Sausage, Recommended sauce is Alabama White, Garlic Toast, and choice of 1 side.