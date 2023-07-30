Food

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

House seasoned, slow smoked Brisket, on toasted brioche bun, picked onions, and house made Alabama White BBQ sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

House smoked pulled pork on top of a brioche bun topped with dill pickles and pickled onions unless otherwise specified. Side of our Carolina Gold Sauce. Choice of 1 side.

Andouille Sausage Deluxe Rolls

$14.50

Served on two grilled split top lobster roll buns, with your choice of toppings, choose slaw or pickled onions and jalapeno relish or get it naked. Choice of 1 of our delectable sides.

Brisket Mac N Cheese Wrap

$14.00

Brisket, Smoked Mac N Cheese topped with house Sweet Red BBQ Sauce and your choice if you want pickled onions all wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled, YUMMY! Choice of 1 side.

2 or 3 Meat Platters

2 Meat Platter

$16.50

Choose 2 meats (Pulled Pork, Brisket, Chicken, Ribs or Sausage) Choose 2 sides (Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Slaw, Smoked Beans, Smoked Mac N Cheese) Side of Garlic Toast

3 Meat Platter

$19.50

Any 3 meats (Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Sausage) Any 2 sides (Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, Slaw, Smoked Beans, Smoked Mac N Cheese) Side of Garlic Toast

Plates

1/2 Rack of Ribs & 1 Side

$16.50

Choose 1 of our delicious side choices, comes with garlic toast and recommended sauce, sweet red.

Chicken Thigh Platter & 1 Side

$11.00

2 Chicken Thighs, choice of 1 of our delicious sides, garlic toast. Recommended sauce, Alabama White BBQ sauce.

Andouille Platter

$12.00

8 oz of Andouille Sausage, Recommended sauce is Alabama White, Garlic Toast, and choice of 1 side.

Specials (Sandwiches)

Smoked pork,pepper jack cheese,onions,SS sauce

Smoked Rueben

$14.50

Smoked corned beef, toated rye bread,sauerkraut,thousand island,swiss cheese

Prime rib dip

$15.50

Smoked prime rib, heated served on a cibata roll, with AU jus, horseradish, and choice of side

Specials (Quesadillas)

Smoked pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions, SS sauce

Quesadilla

$13.00

Rüben quesadilla

$14.00

Smoked corned beef, sauerkraut,Swiss cheese, white sauce

Rib quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Deserts

Cheesecake Seasonal

$8.50

Extras

Buns

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Cheese

$0.50

Bulk meats

Brisket 1/2 pd

$8.00

Pulled pork 1/2 pd

$7.50

Full rack ribs

$34.00

Chicken

$3.50

Andouille sausage 4oz

$3.75

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Smoked Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Smoked Beans

$3.50

Chips

$2.50

Fruit salad

$4.00

Drinks

Sodas

Soda

$2.25

Retail

Sauces

House Made BBQ Sauces

$5.00+