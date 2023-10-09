Main Menu

Appetizers

Arugula Feta and Artichoke Flatbread

$16.00

House made flatbread with tomato basil sauce, arugula, feta, red onion, italian cheese blend, artichokes and pesto.

Chicken & Bacon Flatbread

$16.00

House made flatbread, tomato basil sauce, italian cheese blend, rotisserie chicken, bacon, spinach, tomatoes and green onions.

Bread Sticks and Beer Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy Herb Bread Sticks with a side of Beer Cheese Sauce.

Chicken Street Tacos

$14.00

Choice of 3 flour or corn tortillas, rotisserie chicken, cheddar cheese, cilantro, red onion, cilantro lime sauce and pico de gallo.

Prime Rib Street Tacos

$17.00

Choice of 3 flour or corn tortillas, prime rib, cheddar cheese, cilantro, red onion, cilantro lime sauce and pico de gallo.

Jalapeno Beer Cheese Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with jalapeno beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion, olives, fresh jalapenos and green onion, Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Caprese Crostinis

$10.00

Crispy Crostini topped with Pesto Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.

Loaded Jo Jo's

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy JoJo's topped with cheddar, bacon, green onions and smokey ranch sauce.

Dessert

Ice Cream & Sorbet

$5.00

2-6oz scoops

Apple Tart A La Mode

$9.00

Pie crust with spiced apple filling and cinnamon oatmeal crumble topping a 4 oz scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and carmel sauce

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Warm brownie with vanilla bean ice cream topped with whip cream and chocolate sauce

Lemon Cheesecake with Blackberry Coulis

$9.00

Lemon Cheesecake with a blackberry coulis

Pecan Whiskey Torte-GF

$10.00

Gluten Free Rich Chocolate Torte with Jameson Whiskey Pecan Paste topped with Whipped Cream, Candied Pecans and Carmel Sauce.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Toasted Garlic Herb Tortilla, topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese served with Pico de Gallo.

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Toasted Garlic Herb Tortilla, topped with Rotisserie Chicken, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese served with Pico de Gallo.

Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Homemade Flatbread Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Basil Sauce, and Italian Cheese Blend.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

Homemade Flatbread Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Basil Sauce, Italian Cheese Blend, and Sliced Pepperoni

Buttered Pasta with Parmesan Cheese

$8.00

Pasta Shells coated in Butter and tossed with Parmesan Cheese served with Butter Toasted Herb Bread.

Tomato Basil Pasta with Parmesan Cheese

$8.00

Pasta Shells coated in Tomato Basil Sauce and tossed with Parmesan Cheese served with Butter Toasted Herb Bread.

Rotisserie Chicken Meals

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$34.00

One whole Rotisserie chicken served with your choice of two sides and 2 honey corn cakes and honey butter.

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

1/2 a rotisserie chicken served with your choice of sauce, side and a honey corn cake and honey butter.

Salad and Bowls

Caesar Salad

$17.00

romaine, house-made dressing and herb croutons, shredded parmesan cheese topped with rotisserie chicken and lemon wedges

SIDE Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp romaine, herb croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with lemon wedge.

Cali Bowl

$17.00

Rotisserie chicken with spring mix, quinoa, cucumber, red onion, radish, red peppers, carrots, gremolata, cherry tomatoes.

Steak Chimichurri Salad

$19.00

chilled rotisserie prime rib, spring mix, romaine, pickled onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, green onions and chimichurri sauce

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Rotisserie chicken, romaine, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini peppers, red bell peppers, green goddess dressing

Rice Bowl

$17.00

Coconut Ginger Jasmine Rice, shredded cabbage, red onions, cilantro, green onions, radish, cucumber, basil, rotisserie pork loin and Thai peanut sauce

House Salad Caesar

$7.00

House Salad Chimichurri

$7.00

Spring mix topped with cucumber, red onion, radish, shredded carrots and herb croutons.

House Salad Green Goddess

$7.00

House Salad Gremolata

$7.00

House Salad Lemon Vinaigrette

$7.00

Sandwich & Wraps

23K Prime Rib Philly

$21.00

thinly sliced prime rib, compound butter, onions, mushrooms, beer cheese sauce on a Beer Malt Roll, served with your choice of side.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Rotisserie Chicken, 23K BBQ sauce, coleslaw, Rosemary bread. Served with your choice of side

Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Parmesan cheese, romaine, Caesar dressing, Sundried Tomato tortilla, served with lemon wedge and choice of side

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted Pork Loin, Swiss cheese, Carolina gold sauce, dill pickles, pickled onions on a Jalapeno Cheddar Roll

Thai Chicken Wrap

$16.00

rotisserie chicken, asian style slaw, thai style bbq Sauce, in a spinach tortilla

Sides

Beer Cheese Mac

$7.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Honey Corn Cake w/ Honey Butter

$4.00

House Salad Caesar

$7.00

House Salad Chimichurri

$7.00

House Salad Green Goddess

$7.00

House Salad Gremolata

$7.00

House Salad Lemon Vinaigrette

$7.00

Jalapeno Beer Cheese Mac

$9.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp romaine, herb croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with lemon wedge.

Soup

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

STAFF

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$4.55

Caesar Salad

$4.55

Cuban Sandwich

$4.55

Thai BBQ Wrap

$4.55

Rice Bowl

$4.55

Soup and House Salad

$4.55

Caesar Wrap

$4.55

Beer Cheese Mac

$4.55

Buttered Pasta and Garlic Parmesan Bread

$4.55

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Cold Beverage

22oz soda

$3.00

12oz soda

$2.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Kids Beverages

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Juice

$2.00

Service Bar

Bottles & Cans

Miller Lite

$5.50Out of stock

White Claw

$7.00Out of stock

San Juan

$7.00

Pecan Porter

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Cranberry

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Pear

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Pear Black Cherry

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails G-L

Gibson

$8.00

1.5oz Gin, .75oz Vermouth, 2 cocktail onion Mix, shake and strain.

Gimlet

$8.00

1.25oz Gin, 1oz Citrus Mix Mix, shake and strain, garnish with lime twist.

Grasshopper

$7.00

.75oz green creme de menthe, .75oz white creme de cacao, .75oz vanilla milk Mix, shake and strain.

Kamikazi

$10.00

1.25oz Vodka, .75oz triple sec, .75oz citrus mix. Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Lemon Drop

$9.00

1.25oz Vodka, .5oz Triple Sec, .5oz simple syrup, .75oz Citrus Mix. Mix shake and strain into a sugar rimmed martini glass.

LIT

$13.00

.5oz gin, .5oz rum, .5oz vodka, .5 triple sec, 1oz citrus mix. Build over ice and stir, top with coke and garnish with lemon wedge.

Cocktails M-Z

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

1.5oz Teremana Anejo, 1oz Cointreau, 1oz citrus mix.

Margarita

$9.00

1.5oz Tequila, 1oz Triple Sec, 1oz citrus mix.

Mai Tai

$9.00

1oz Light Rum, .5oz Triple Sec, 1.5oz Pineapple Juice, .5oz Dark Rum. Combine shake and strain Light rum, Triple sec, Pineapple juice over fresh ice, float with Dark rum and garnish Pineapple wedge and Maraschino cherrie.

Mojito

$9.00

1.5oz white rum, .5oz simple syrup, 4 mint sprigs. Build in ice filled glass, stir and top with soda.

Mudslide

$10.00

1.5oz Baily's, .5oz Kahlua. Build over ice and stir.

Cordials

Bailey's

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennessy

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Sothern Comfort

$8.00+

Rock Raspberry

$9.00+

Draft

Coffee Lager

$8.00

Dark Czech Lager

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$7.20

Incredible Pulp Pale Ale

$8.00

Lacey Lager

$7.20

Leopold's Lager

$7.20

Leopolds Lager

$7.20

Local Legend Cider

$7.20

Oktoberfest

$8.00

Shift Trade IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Southbound & Down IPA

$8.00

Sveltzer

$7.20

Half Nelson Hazy IPA

$8.00

Gin

Aviation

$9.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Seagram's Gin

$7.00+

Tanqueray (Copy)

$8.00+

Mocktails

Seedlip Espresso Martini

$6.00

Seedlip Spice 94, Cold brew and simple syrup.

Rum

Myers

$10.00+

Bacardi Silver

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$10.00+

Kraken

$9.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Cane Rum

$7.00+

Kraken Gold

$9.00+

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$12.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00+

Macallan 12 YR

$14.00+

Specialty Cocktails

23 Kitchens Old Fashion

$23.00

2oz Basil Hayden Bourbon, .25oz vanilla simple syrup, Angostura Orange Bitters. Combine over ice and stir, garnish with orange peel and Bordeaux cherry.

Erne Palmer

$9.00

Lavender Collins

$12.00

2oz Gin, 1oz lavender simple syrup, 1oz cirus mix. Combine, shake and strain over ice top with soda garnish with lemon wheel.

Pear Tini

$12.00

2oz Pear vodka, 1oz St. Germain Elderflower, 1oz citrus mix. Combine, shake and strain into a sugar rimmed martini glass garnish with lime twist.

Raspberry Mojito

$11.00

1.5oz Bacardi silver, .75oz raspberry liquor, .5oz mint simple syrup, 1.5oz citrus mix, 3 mint leaves. Combine all ingredients shake and strain, top with ice and soda water, garnish with raspberry and 2 mint leaves.

Spicy Pineapple Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

1.5oz Jalepeno infused tequila, .25oz Mezcal, .75oz Triple sec, 1oz citrus mix, 2oz pineapple juice. Combine, shake and strain over ice tajin salted rim.

Tequila

Don Julio reposado

$13.00+

Patron

$12.00+

Hornitos Blanco

$8.00+

Termana Anejo

$9.00+

Lunazul

$7.00+

Hornitos Rep

$8.00+

Vodka

Absolute Pear

$8.00+

Absolute Pear Vanilla

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

New Amsterdam

$7.00+

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$7.00+

Stoli Blue

$8.00+

Stoli Raz

$8.00+

Suntory Haku

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Whiskey - Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Evan Williams

$7.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson Orange

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.00+

Suntory Toki

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Events and Catering

Bread Selections

Garlic Parmesan Bread

Herb Roll with Garlic Butter Herb Spread and Parmesan Cheese.

Rolls with Butter

Assortment of Rustic, Seeded and Wheat Rolls served with Butter.

Honey Corn Cakes with Honey Butter

Sweet Rolls

Sweet Rolls with Whipped Butter.

Event Salads

Antipasto

Orecchiette Pasta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Artichokes, Red and Green Bell Peppers served with Italian Vinaigrette and Green Onions.

Apple Cranberry and Candied Pecans

Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce tossed with Sliced Apples, Cranberries and Spiced Candied Pecans served with a Sweet Onion Vinaigrette.

Caesar

Crispy Romaine Lettuce tossed with Herb Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Served with Lemon.

Caprese

Arugula and Spring Mix with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes and Basil served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caprese Pasta

Orecchiette Pasta with Basil, Cherry Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese with Pesto drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar Reduction.

Garden Green

Spring Mix and Romaine tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers and Red Bell Peppers served with your choice of House Dressings.

Garden Pasta

Olive Oiled Pasta, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onions, Shredded Garrots, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Herbs and Spices with a Gremolata Dressing.

Oriental Chicken

Shredded Cabbage Mix, tossed with Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Sesame, Green Onions, Red and Green Bell Peppers served with Toasted Almond Slices, Mandarin Oranges and Oriental Sesame Dressing topped with Rotisserie Roasted Chicken.

Parmesan Arugula with Citrus Vinaigrette

Arugula Greens tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Spices and Lemon Vinaigrette.

Sesame Pepper Slaw

Shredded Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Red and Green Bell Peppers tossed with a Sesame Soy Vinaigrette.

Sesame Rice Noodle

Shredded Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Rice Noodles tossed with Oriental Sesame Vinaigrette.

Spinach and Bacon

Spinach tossed with Feta Cheese, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Bacon served with Italian Vinaigrette.

Wild Rice

Chilled Wild Rice, Parmesan Cheese, Diced Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Herbs, Spices, Green Onions and Carrots.

Event Entrees

Cous Cous Stuffed Portobello Mushroom with Pesto and Balsamic Glaze

Marinated Portobello Mushroom Caps stuffed with Cous Cous, Sundried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Herbs, Spices and Basil with a Robust Tomato Basil Sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan

Crispy Parmesan and Herb Panko Crusted Eggplant served with Robust Tomato Basil Sauce.

Pasta Primavera

Sauteed Onions, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Garlic, Zucchini and Basil tossed with Penne Pasta, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.

Bacon and Brown Sugar Glazed Chicken

Baked Bacon Wrapped Chicken Thighs with Roasted Garlic Brown Sugar Glaze.

Orange Cranberry Chicken

Roasted Chicken with Orange Cranberry Glaze.

Garlic Herb Roasted Chicken

Italian Herb Marinated Chicken with Veloute Sauce.

Hazelnut Crusted Pork Loin

Slow Roasted Hazelnut Crusted Pork Loin with Honey Dijon Sauce.

Rotisserie Pork Loin with Caramelized Onion Apple Butter

Herb Rotisserie Roasted Pork Loin with Caramelized Onion Apple Butter.

Black Pepper Pork Loin with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

Black Pepper Garlic Rotisserie Roasted Pork Loin with Compound Butter Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions.

Flank Steak with Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Demi Glace

Thinly Sliced Flank Steak with Mushroom and Caramelized Demi Glace.

Rotisserie Prime Rib

Garlic and Herb Rotisserie Roasted Prime Rib served with Au Jus and Horseradish Cream Sauce.

Coconut Almond Tilapia

Coconut and Almond Crusted Tilapia with Mango Mint Salsa.

Honey Dill Salmon

Grilled Citrus Marinated Salmon with Honey Dill Glaze.

Herb Crusted Cod

Seared Fresh Herb Crusted Cod with White Wine Butter Sauce.

Event Starches

Baked Potato Bar

Baked Russet Potatoes served with Cheddar Cheese, Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon and Green Onions.

Cilantro Lime Rice

Long Grain Rice Infused with Lime Juice, Spices and Fresh Cilantro.

Coconut Ginger Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk, Fresh Ginger and Spices.

Creamy Parmesan Polenta

Polenta with Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parmesan, Herbs and Spices.

Gruyere Au Gratin Potatoes

Thinly Sliced Yukon Gold Potatoes with Gruyere and Parmesan Cheese, Herbs, Spices, Seasoning and Cream.

Herbed Long Grain Rice

Long Grain Rice Lightly Toasted in Garlic Herb Compound Butter with Vegetable Stock.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes with Roasted Garlic, Butter, Spices and Cream.

Roasted Red and Yukon Gold Potatoes

Roasted Red and Yukon Gold Potatoes tossed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Spices and Seasoning.

Wild Rice Pilaf

Blend of Wild and Long Grain Rice toasted in Garlic Olive Oil with Vegetable Stock, Herbs and Spices.

Event Vegetables

Brown Sugar Herb Roasted Butternut Squash

Brown Sugar and Fresh Thyme Roasted Butternut Squash.

Roasted Squash Medley

Roasted Patty Pan, Yellow Squash and Zucchini tossed in Garlic Herb Butter.

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus

Fresh Asparagus Roasted in Olive Oli, Garlic, Seasonings and Parmesan Cheese.

Green Bean Almondine with Maple Bacon

Steamed Green Beans tossed in Butter, Spices, Toasted Almonds and Maple Bacon.

Green Beans Almondine

Steamed Green Beans tossed in Butter, Spices and Toasted Almonds.

Herb Roasted Root Vegetables

Sweet Potatoes, Turnips, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Purple Potatoes, Red Onion and Yellow Carrots and Seasoning. Roasted in Garlic Herb Compound Butter.

Honey Dill Glazed Carrots

Roasted Carrots tossed in Honey Butter, Fresh Dill and Spices.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon and Balsamic Glaze

Fresh Brussel Sprouts Roasted in Olive Oil with Onion, Spices and Bacon drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.

Seasonal Steamed Vegetables with Herb Butter

Chef's Choice Steamed Vegetables with Spice and Herb Butter.

Event Desserts

Mini Pies

Mascarpone Cream Tart with Berries

Graham Cracker Tart Shell filled with Sweet Vanilla Mascarpone Cheese Filling topped with Fresh Berries.

Peanut Butter Mousse Tart with Oreo Cookie Crust

Rich and Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse in an Oreo Cookie Shell with Chocolate Ganache Drizzle.

Pecan Whiskey Torte

Gluten Free Rich Chocolate Torte with Jameson Whiskey Pecan Paste topped with Whipped Cream, Candied Pecans and Carmel Sauce.

Flourless Fudge Torte

Decadent Chocolate Fudge Torte with Whipped Cream garnished with Mint.

Spice Cake

Moist Vanilla Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Icing.

Chocolate Cake

Rich Dark Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Dark Chocolate Ganache.

Tiramisu

Genoise Sponge Cake soaked with Dark Rum Coffee Simple Syrup with Rum Mascarpone Cream Filling dusted with Cocoa.

Blackberry Ribbon Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake with Blackberry Ribbons in a Graham Cracker Crust.

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry Swirls in a Oreo Cookie Crust.

Vanilla Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust. Choice of Chocolate, Blackberry , Caramel or Raspberry Sauce.

Bar and Brownie Platter

Peanut Butter Bars, Blondies and Brownies.

Cookie and Brownie Platter

Assortment of Triple Chocolate Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Peanut Butter Cookies.

Cookie Platter

Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter and Snickerdoodles.

Brownie Platter

Roof Top Bar

Bottles & Cans

Miller Lite

$5.50Out of stock

White Claw

$7.00Out of stock

San Juan

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Porter

$7.00

High Noon Cranberry

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Pear

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Pear Black Cherry

$8.00Out of stock

NA 3 Magnets Lager

$6.00

NA 3 Magnets IPA

$6.00

Cocktails G-L

Gibson

$8.00

1.5oz Gin, .75oz Vermouth, 2 cocktail onion Mix, shake and strain.

Gimlet

$8.00

1.25oz Gin, 1oz Citrus Mix Mix, shake and strain, garnish with lime twist.

Grasshopper

$7.00

.75oz green creme de menthe, .75oz white creme de cacao, .75oz vanilla milk Mix, shake and strain.

Kamikazi

$10.00

1.25oz Vodka, .75oz triple sec, .75oz citrus mix. Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Lemon Drop

$9.00

1.25oz Vodka, .5oz Triple Sec, .5oz simple syrup, .75oz Citrus Mix. Mix shake and strain into a sugar rimmed martini glass.

LIT

$13.00

.5oz gin, .5oz rum, .5oz vodka, .5 triple sec, 1oz citrus mix. Build over ice and stir, top with coke and garnish with lemon wedge.

Cocktails M-Z

Margarita

$9.00

1.5oz Tequila, 1oz Triple Sec, 1oz citrus mix.

Mai Tai

$9.00

1oz Light Rum, .5oz Triple Sec, 1.5oz Pineapple Juice, .5oz Dark Rum. Combine shake and strain Light rum, Triple sec, Pineapple juice over fresh ice, float with Dark rum and garnish Pineapple wedge and Maraschino cherrie.

Mojito

$9.00

1.5oz white rum, .5oz simple syrup, 4 mint sprigs. Build in ice filled glass, stir and top with soda.

Mudslide

$10.00

1.5oz Baily's, .5oz Kahlua. Build over ice and stir.

Cordials

Bailey's

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennessy

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Sothern Comfort

$8.00+

Rock Raspberry

$9.00+

Draft

Incredible Pulp Pale Ale

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$7.20

Dark Czech Lager

$8.00

Coffee Lager

$8.00

Leopolds Lager

$7.20

Local Legend Cider

$7.20

Lacey Lager

$7.20

Shift Trade IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Gin

Aviation

$9.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Seagram's Gin

$7.00+

Mocktails

Seedlip Espresso Martini

$6.00

Seedlip Spice 94, Cold brew and simple syrup.

Rum

Myers

$10.00+

Bacardi Silver

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$10.00+

Kraken

$9.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$12.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00+

Mcallan 12

$16.00+

Specialty Cocktails

23 Kitchens Old Fashion

$23.00

2oz Basil Hayden Bourbon, .25oz vanilla simple syrup, Angostura Orange Bitters. Combine over ice and stir, garnish with orange peel and Bordeaux cherry.

Erne Palmer

$9.00

Lavender Collins

$12.00

2oz Gin, 1oz lavender simple syrup, 1oz cirus mix. Combine, shake and strain over ice top with soda garnish with lemon wheel.

Pear Tini

$12.00

2oz Pear vodka, 1oz St. Germain Elderflower, 1oz citrus mix. Combine, shake and strain into a sugar rimmed martini glass garnish with lime twist.

Raspberry Mojito

$11.00

1.5oz Bacardi silver, .75oz raspberry liquor, .5oz mint simple syrup, 1.5oz citrus mix, 3 mint leaves. Combine all ingredients shake and strain, top with ice and soda water, garnish with raspberry and 2 mint leaves.

Spicy Pineapple Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

1.5oz Jalepeno infused tequila, .25oz Mezcal, .75oz Triple sec, 1oz citrus mix, 2oz pineapple juice. Combine, shake and strain over ice tajin salted rim.

Tequila

Don Julio reposado

$13.00+

Hornitos Blanco

$8.00+

Hornitos Rep

$8.00+

Lunazul

$7.00+

Patron

$12.00+

Termana Anejo

$9.00+

Vodka

Suntory Haku

$8.00+

Absolute Pear

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

New Amsterdam

$7.00+

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$7.00+

Stoli Blue

$8.00+

Stoli Raz

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Whiskey - Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulleit

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Evan Williams

$7.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.00+

Suntory Toki

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00+