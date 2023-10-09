23 Kitchens
Appetizers
Arugula Feta and Artichoke Flatbread
House made flatbread with tomato basil sauce, arugula, feta, red onion, italian cheese blend, artichokes and pesto.
Chicken & Bacon Flatbread
House made flatbread, tomato basil sauce, italian cheese blend, rotisserie chicken, bacon, spinach, tomatoes and green onions.
Bread Sticks and Beer Cheese
Crispy Herb Bread Sticks with a side of Beer Cheese Sauce.
Chicken Street Tacos
Choice of 3 flour or corn tortillas, rotisserie chicken, cheddar cheese, cilantro, red onion, cilantro lime sauce and pico de gallo.
Prime Rib Street Tacos
Choice of 3 flour or corn tortillas, prime rib, cheddar cheese, cilantro, red onion, cilantro lime sauce and pico de gallo.
Jalapeno Beer Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with jalapeno beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion, olives, fresh jalapenos and green onion, Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Caprese Crostinis
Crispy Crostini topped with Pesto Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.
Loaded Jo Jo's
Crispy JoJo's topped with cheddar, bacon, green onions and smokey ranch sauce.
Dessert
Ice Cream & Sorbet
2-6oz scoops
Apple Tart A La Mode
Pie crust with spiced apple filling and cinnamon oatmeal crumble topping a 4 oz scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and carmel sauce
Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie with vanilla bean ice cream topped with whip cream and chocolate sauce
Lemon Cheesecake with Blackberry Coulis
Lemon Cheesecake with a blackberry coulis
Pecan Whiskey Torte-GF
Gluten Free Rich Chocolate Torte with Jameson Whiskey Pecan Paste topped with Whipped Cream, Candied Pecans and Carmel Sauce.
Kids Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
Toasted Garlic Herb Tortilla, topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese served with Pico de Gallo.
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Toasted Garlic Herb Tortilla, topped with Rotisserie Chicken, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese served with Pico de Gallo.
Cheese Flatbread
Homemade Flatbread Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Basil Sauce, and Italian Cheese Blend.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Homemade Flatbread Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Basil Sauce, Italian Cheese Blend, and Sliced Pepperoni
Buttered Pasta with Parmesan Cheese
Pasta Shells coated in Butter and tossed with Parmesan Cheese served with Butter Toasted Herb Bread.
Tomato Basil Pasta with Parmesan Cheese
Pasta Shells coated in Tomato Basil Sauce and tossed with Parmesan Cheese served with Butter Toasted Herb Bread.
Rotisserie Chicken Meals
Salad and Bowls
Caesar Salad
romaine, house-made dressing and herb croutons, shredded parmesan cheese topped with rotisserie chicken and lemon wedges
SIDE Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, herb croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with lemon wedge.
Cali Bowl
Rotisserie chicken with spring mix, quinoa, cucumber, red onion, radish, red peppers, carrots, gremolata, cherry tomatoes.
Steak Chimichurri Salad
chilled rotisserie prime rib, spring mix, romaine, pickled onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, green onions and chimichurri sauce
Mediterranean Salad
Rotisserie chicken, romaine, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini peppers, red bell peppers, green goddess dressing
Rice Bowl
Coconut Ginger Jasmine Rice, shredded cabbage, red onions, cilantro, green onions, radish, cucumber, basil, rotisserie pork loin and Thai peanut sauce
House Salad Caesar
House Salad Chimichurri
Spring mix topped with cucumber, red onion, radish, shredded carrots and herb croutons.
House Salad Green Goddess
House Salad Gremolata
House Salad Lemon Vinaigrette
Sandwich & Wraps
23K Prime Rib Philly
thinly sliced prime rib, compound butter, onions, mushrooms, beer cheese sauce on a Beer Malt Roll, served with your choice of side.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Rotisserie Chicken, 23K BBQ sauce, coleslaw, Rosemary bread. Served with your choice of side
Caesar Wrap
Parmesan cheese, romaine, Caesar dressing, Sundried Tomato tortilla, served with lemon wedge and choice of side
Cuban Sandwich
Roasted Pork Loin, Swiss cheese, Carolina gold sauce, dill pickles, pickled onions on a Jalapeno Cheddar Roll
Thai Chicken Wrap
rotisserie chicken, asian style slaw, thai style bbq Sauce, in a spinach tortilla
Sides
Beer Cheese Mac
Chicken Noodle Soup
Coleslaw
Honey Corn Cake w/ Honey Butter
House Salad Caesar
House Salad Chimichurri
House Salad Green Goddess
House Salad Gremolata
House Salad Lemon Vinaigrette
Jalapeno Beer Cheese Mac
SIDE Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, herb croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with lemon wedge.
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Cold Beverage
Hot Beverage
Kids Beverages
Service Bar
Bottles & Cans
Cocktails G-L
Gibson
1.5oz Gin, .75oz Vermouth, 2 cocktail onion Mix, shake and strain.
Gimlet
1.25oz Gin, 1oz Citrus Mix Mix, shake and strain, garnish with lime twist.
Grasshopper
.75oz green creme de menthe, .75oz white creme de cacao, .75oz vanilla milk Mix, shake and strain.
Kamikazi
1.25oz Vodka, .75oz triple sec, .75oz citrus mix. Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Lemon Drop
1.25oz Vodka, .5oz Triple Sec, .5oz simple syrup, .75oz Citrus Mix. Mix shake and strain into a sugar rimmed martini glass.
LIT
.5oz gin, .5oz rum, .5oz vodka, .5 triple sec, 1oz citrus mix. Build over ice and stir, top with coke and garnish with lemon wedge.
Cocktails M-Z
Top Shelf Margarita
1.5oz Teremana Anejo, 1oz Cointreau, 1oz citrus mix.
Margarita
1.5oz Tequila, 1oz Triple Sec, 1oz citrus mix.
Mai Tai
1oz Light Rum, .5oz Triple Sec, 1.5oz Pineapple Juice, .5oz Dark Rum. Combine shake and strain Light rum, Triple sec, Pineapple juice over fresh ice, float with Dark rum and garnish Pineapple wedge and Maraschino cherrie.
Mojito
1.5oz white rum, .5oz simple syrup, 4 mint sprigs. Build in ice filled glass, stir and top with soda.
Mudslide
1.5oz Baily's, .5oz Kahlua. Build over ice and stir.
Cordials
Draft
Gin
Rum
Specialty Cocktails
23 Kitchens Old Fashion
2oz Basil Hayden Bourbon, .25oz vanilla simple syrup, Angostura Orange Bitters. Combine over ice and stir, garnish with orange peel and Bordeaux cherry.
Erne Palmer
Lavender Collins
2oz Gin, 1oz lavender simple syrup, 1oz cirus mix. Combine, shake and strain over ice top with soda garnish with lemon wheel.
Pear Tini
2oz Pear vodka, 1oz St. Germain Elderflower, 1oz citrus mix. Combine, shake and strain into a sugar rimmed martini glass garnish with lime twist.
Raspberry Mojito
1.5oz Bacardi silver, .75oz raspberry liquor, .5oz mint simple syrup, 1.5oz citrus mix, 3 mint leaves. Combine all ingredients shake and strain, top with ice and soda water, garnish with raspberry and 2 mint leaves.
Spicy Pineapple Mezcal Margarita
1.5oz Jalepeno infused tequila, .25oz Mezcal, .75oz Triple sec, 1oz citrus mix, 2oz pineapple juice. Combine, shake and strain over ice tajin salted rim.
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey - Bourbon
Events and Catering
Bread Selections
Event Salads
Antipasto
Orecchiette Pasta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Artichokes, Red and Green Bell Peppers served with Italian Vinaigrette and Green Onions.
Apple Cranberry and Candied Pecans
Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce tossed with Sliced Apples, Cranberries and Spiced Candied Pecans served with a Sweet Onion Vinaigrette.
Caesar
Crispy Romaine Lettuce tossed with Herb Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Served with Lemon.
Caprese
Arugula and Spring Mix with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes and Basil served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Caprese Pasta
Orecchiette Pasta with Basil, Cherry Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese with Pesto drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar Reduction.
Garden Green
Spring Mix and Romaine tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers and Red Bell Peppers served with your choice of House Dressings.
Garden Pasta
Olive Oiled Pasta, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onions, Shredded Garrots, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Herbs and Spices with a Gremolata Dressing.
Oriental Chicken
Shredded Cabbage Mix, tossed with Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Sesame, Green Onions, Red and Green Bell Peppers served with Toasted Almond Slices, Mandarin Oranges and Oriental Sesame Dressing topped with Rotisserie Roasted Chicken.
Parmesan Arugula with Citrus Vinaigrette
Arugula Greens tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Spices and Lemon Vinaigrette.
Sesame Pepper Slaw
Shredded Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Red and Green Bell Peppers tossed with a Sesame Soy Vinaigrette.
Sesame Rice Noodle
Shredded Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Rice Noodles tossed with Oriental Sesame Vinaigrette.
Spinach and Bacon
Spinach tossed with Feta Cheese, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Bacon served with Italian Vinaigrette.
Wild Rice
Chilled Wild Rice, Parmesan Cheese, Diced Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Herbs, Spices, Green Onions and Carrots.
Event Entrees
Cous Cous Stuffed Portobello Mushroom with Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
Marinated Portobello Mushroom Caps stuffed with Cous Cous, Sundried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Herbs, Spices and Basil with a Robust Tomato Basil Sauce.
Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy Parmesan and Herb Panko Crusted Eggplant served with Robust Tomato Basil Sauce.
Pasta Primavera
Sauteed Onions, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Garlic, Zucchini and Basil tossed with Penne Pasta, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.
Bacon and Brown Sugar Glazed Chicken
Baked Bacon Wrapped Chicken Thighs with Roasted Garlic Brown Sugar Glaze.
Orange Cranberry Chicken
Roasted Chicken with Orange Cranberry Glaze.
Garlic Herb Roasted Chicken
Italian Herb Marinated Chicken with Veloute Sauce.
Hazelnut Crusted Pork Loin
Slow Roasted Hazelnut Crusted Pork Loin with Honey Dijon Sauce.
Rotisserie Pork Loin with Caramelized Onion Apple Butter
Herb Rotisserie Roasted Pork Loin with Caramelized Onion Apple Butter.
Black Pepper Pork Loin with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions
Black Pepper Garlic Rotisserie Roasted Pork Loin with Compound Butter Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions.
Flank Steak with Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Demi Glace
Thinly Sliced Flank Steak with Mushroom and Caramelized Demi Glace.
Rotisserie Prime Rib
Garlic and Herb Rotisserie Roasted Prime Rib served with Au Jus and Horseradish Cream Sauce.
Coconut Almond Tilapia
Coconut and Almond Crusted Tilapia with Mango Mint Salsa.
Honey Dill Salmon
Grilled Citrus Marinated Salmon with Honey Dill Glaze.
Herb Crusted Cod
Seared Fresh Herb Crusted Cod with White Wine Butter Sauce.
Event Starches
Baked Potato Bar
Baked Russet Potatoes served with Cheddar Cheese, Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon and Green Onions.
Cilantro Lime Rice
Long Grain Rice Infused with Lime Juice, Spices and Fresh Cilantro.
Coconut Ginger Jasmine Rice
Jasmine Rice, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk, Fresh Ginger and Spices.
Creamy Parmesan Polenta
Polenta with Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parmesan, Herbs and Spices.
Gruyere Au Gratin Potatoes
Thinly Sliced Yukon Gold Potatoes with Gruyere and Parmesan Cheese, Herbs, Spices, Seasoning and Cream.
Herbed Long Grain Rice
Long Grain Rice Lightly Toasted in Garlic Herb Compound Butter with Vegetable Stock.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes with Roasted Garlic, Butter, Spices and Cream.
Roasted Red and Yukon Gold Potatoes
Roasted Red and Yukon Gold Potatoes tossed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Spices and Seasoning.
Wild Rice Pilaf
Blend of Wild and Long Grain Rice toasted in Garlic Olive Oil with Vegetable Stock, Herbs and Spices.
Event Vegetables
Brown Sugar Herb Roasted Butternut Squash
Brown Sugar and Fresh Thyme Roasted Butternut Squash.
Roasted Squash Medley
Roasted Patty Pan, Yellow Squash and Zucchini tossed in Garlic Herb Butter.
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus
Fresh Asparagus Roasted in Olive Oli, Garlic, Seasonings and Parmesan Cheese.
Green Bean Almondine with Maple Bacon
Steamed Green Beans tossed in Butter, Spices, Toasted Almonds and Maple Bacon.
Green Beans Almondine
Steamed Green Beans tossed in Butter, Spices and Toasted Almonds.
Herb Roasted Root Vegetables
Sweet Potatoes, Turnips, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Purple Potatoes, Red Onion and Yellow Carrots and Seasoning. Roasted in Garlic Herb Compound Butter.
Honey Dill Glazed Carrots
Roasted Carrots tossed in Honey Butter, Fresh Dill and Spices.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon and Balsamic Glaze
Fresh Brussel Sprouts Roasted in Olive Oil with Onion, Spices and Bacon drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Seasonal Steamed Vegetables with Herb Butter
Chef's Choice Steamed Vegetables with Spice and Herb Butter.
Event Desserts
Mini Pies
Mascarpone Cream Tart with Berries
Graham Cracker Tart Shell filled with Sweet Vanilla Mascarpone Cheese Filling topped with Fresh Berries.
Peanut Butter Mousse Tart with Oreo Cookie Crust
Rich and Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse in an Oreo Cookie Shell with Chocolate Ganache Drizzle.
Pecan Whiskey Torte
Gluten Free Rich Chocolate Torte with Jameson Whiskey Pecan Paste topped with Whipped Cream, Candied Pecans and Carmel Sauce.
Flourless Fudge Torte
Decadent Chocolate Fudge Torte with Whipped Cream garnished with Mint.
Spice Cake
Moist Vanilla Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Icing.
Chocolate Cake
Rich Dark Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Dark Chocolate Ganache.
Tiramisu
Genoise Sponge Cake soaked with Dark Rum Coffee Simple Syrup with Rum Mascarpone Cream Filling dusted with Cocoa.
Blackberry Ribbon Cheesecake
Vanilla Cheesecake with Blackberry Ribbons in a Graham Cracker Crust.
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry Swirls in a Oreo Cookie Crust.
Vanilla Cheesecake
Vanilla Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust. Choice of Chocolate, Blackberry , Caramel or Raspberry Sauce.
Bar and Brownie Platter
Peanut Butter Bars, Blondies and Brownies.
Cookie and Brownie Platter
Assortment of Triple Chocolate Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Peanut Butter Cookies.
Cookie Platter
Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter and Snickerdoodles.
Brownie Platter
Roof Top Bar
Bottles & Cans
Miller Lite
White Claw
San Juan
Pacifico
Pecan Porter
High Noon Cranberry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pear
High Noon Pear Black Cherry
NA 3 Magnets Lager
NA 3 Magnets IPA
Cocktails G-L
Cocktails M-Z
Cordials
Draft
Specialty Cocktails
Erne Palmer
