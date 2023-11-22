2x points now for loyalty members
23 West Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Traditional Espresso
- Espresso (Double Shot)$2.90
Double Shot of Espresso
- Americano$3.50+
- Machiato$3.45
Double shot of espresso with a dollop of frothed milk
- Cappucino$3.85
Double shot of espresso (1/3), steamed milk (1/3), foam (1/3) (6 oz)
- Flat White$4.25
2 shots of espresso blended with microfoamed milk (6 oz)
- Cortado$4.00
Double espresso and steamed mil in a 4 oz gibraltar glass
- Americano (Iced)$4.25
16 oz (quad shot)
- Side Car$3.85
Latte
- Latte$3.85+
Double espresso and steamed milk
- Iced Latte$5.35
Double espresso, cold milk, ice (16 oz)
- Mocha$4.25+
Double espresso, steamed milk, chocolate
- Iced Mocha$5.50
Double espress, cold milk, chocolate, ice (16 oz)
- Vanilla Latte$4.25+
Double espresso, steamed milk, vannila (12 oz)
- Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
Double espresso, cold milk, vanilla, ice (16 oz)
- White Mocha$4.25+
- White Mocha (Iced)$5.50
Cold Brew
Frappe
- Frappe Mocha (16 oz)$6.50
Double espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate base and syrup, milk, ice, whip cream
- Frappe Caramel (16 oz)$6.50
Double espresso, Ghirardelli classic base, caramel syrup, milk, ice, whip cream
- Frappe Vanilla (16 oz)$6.50
Double espresso, Ghirardelli classic white base, vanillal syrup, milk, ice, whip cream
- Frappe Turtle (16 oz)$6.50
Double espresso, Ghirardelli classic white base, chocolate and caramel syrup, milk, ice, whip cream
Baked Goods
Chais and Matchas
- Masala Chai Latte$4.50+
Sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
- Masala Chai Latte (Iced)$5.75
Sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk (16 oz)
- Rooibos Chai Latte$4.50+
Slightly sweetened rooibos chai concentrate (caffeine free) with steamed milk
- Rooibos Chai Latte (Iced)$5.75
Slightly sweetened rooibos chai concentrate (caffeine free) with cold milk
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
Sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk
- Matcha Latte (Iced)$5.75
Sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk
Firepot Tea
- Iced Black Tea$2.90
Black tea (16 oz)
- Firepot Breakfast$4.25
Organic black tea (16 oz)-- lively, dried cherry, fresh oak
- Iron Goddess$3.85
Organic oolong tea (16 oz) -- fragrant, gardenia, honeydew melon
- Himalayan Mountain$4.50
Organic green tea (16 oz) -- meditative, sweet pea, honeysuckle
- Italian Grey$4.00
Organic black tea (16 oz) -- brisk, rosewood, tangerine marmalade
- Genmaicha$5.50
Organic green tea (16 oz) -- grounding, toasted rice, wheatgrass
- Moroccan Jasmine Mint$3.85
Green tea (16 oz) -- heady, sweet jasmine, peppermint
- Hibiscus Elixir$5.70
Organic caffeine free botanical blend (16 oz) -- revitalizing, red fruit, ginger juice
- Indian Rose Garden$3.85
Organic caffeine free botanical blend (16 oz) -- soothing, honey, floral
- Fujian White Peony$3.75
Organic white tea (16 oz) -- velvety, clover honey, fresh hay
- Kagoshima Kukicha$4.40
Organic Green Tea (16 oz) -- alkaline, bamboo shoot, raw pecan