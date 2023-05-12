2301 Catering 2301 Market St
Breakfast
Coffee Service
Breakfast Sandwich Boxes
Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Boxes
Tell us how many you need and we’ll do the rest! *includes sandwich, pastry, yogurt, fruit, water or juice, condiments and cutlery*
Egg & Cheese
includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese
includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese
includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery
Continental Breakfast
Lunch
Executive Boxed Lunches
Assorted Sandwich Boxes
just tell us how many you want and we'll do the rest! *includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, or wrap; chips, fresh baked cookies, granola bar, candy, water or soda.*
Philly Chicken & Avocado Wrap
Includes sandwich on 12 inch wrap chips fresh baked cookies candy water or soda
Chicken Caesar Wrap
*includes sandwich on 12 inch wrap, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*
Chicken Salad
*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*
Falafel Wrap
*includes sandwich on 12 inch wrap, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*
Ham & Cheese
*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*
Tuna Salad
*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*
Turkey & Cheese
*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*
Italian Hoagie
Genoa, salami. Ham, capicola, Cooked Salami choice cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkle of oregano on an 8 in. long roll; fresh baked cookies, candy, soda or water
Corn Beef Special
includes sandwich, chips, fresh baked cookies, granola bar, drinks
Sandwich Trays
Salad Boxed Lunches
Caesar Salad
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint, fresh baked cookies, water or soda
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies ,water or soda*
Chicken Salad
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda
Tuna Salad
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda
Grilled Salmon Salad
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda
Cobb Salad
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda
Hot Lunch Buffet
Stuffed Shells w/ Meatballs
includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.
Chicken Parmesan
includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.
Grilled Chicken
includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.
Lemon Chicken
includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and dessert.
Baked Salmon
includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.
Flank Steak
includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and dessert.