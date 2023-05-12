2301 Catering 2301 Market St

Popular Items

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

$16.95

Tell us how many you need and we’ll do the rest! *includes sandwich, pastry, yogurt, fruit, water or juice, condiments and cutlery*

Breakfast

Coffee Service

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

price per person

Coffee & Decaf

Coffee & Decaf

$4.00

price per person

Coffee, Decaf & Tea

Coffee, Decaf & Tea

$5.00

price per person

Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

$16.95

Tell us how many you need and we’ll do the rest! *includes sandwich, pastry, yogurt, fruit, water or juice, condiments and cutlery*

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Continental Breakfast

Continental Breakfast Box

Continental Breakfast Box

$11.95

Includes pastry, Belvita breakfast biscuits, fresh whole fruit, yogurt, water or juice.

Lunch

Executive Boxed Lunches

Assorted Sandwich Boxes

Assorted Sandwich Boxes

$20.95

just tell us how many you want and we'll do the rest! *includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, or wrap; chips, fresh baked cookies, granola bar, candy, water or soda.*

Philly Chicken & Avocado Wrap

Philly Chicken & Avocado Wrap

$20.95

Includes sandwich on 12 inch wrap chips fresh baked cookies candy water or soda

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$20.95

*includes sandwich on 12 inch wrap, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$20.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$20.95

*includes sandwich on 12 inch wrap, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$20.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$20.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$20.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, candy, water or soda.*

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$20.95

Genoa, salami. Ham, capicola, Cooked Salami choice cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkle of oregano on an 8 in. long roll; fresh baked cookies, candy, soda or water

Corn Beef Special

Corn Beef Special

$20.95

includes sandwich, chips, fresh baked cookies, granola bar, drinks

Sandwich Trays

Assorted Sandwiches

Assorted Sandwiches

$20.95

includes assortment of sandwiches on 8 in. roll, chips, fresh baked cookies, granola bar, candy, assorted soft drinks and water.

Assorted Wraps

Assorted Wraps

$20.95

includes assortment of wraps, salad, chips, cookies, assorted soft drinks and water.

Salad Boxed Lunches

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$19.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint, fresh baked cookies, water or soda

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$21.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies ,water or soda*

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$20.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$20.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$21.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, mint fresh baked cookies water or soda

Hot Lunch Buffet

Stuffed Shells w/ Meatballs

Stuffed Shells w/ Meatballs

$21.95

includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.95

includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$22.95

includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$23.95

includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and dessert.

Baked Salmon

Baked Salmon

$24.95

includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and cookies.

Flank Steak

Flank Steak

$24.95

includes entree, 2 sides, salad, beverages and dessert.

Drinks

Water

Deer Park 16.9 oz Bottle

$2.00

Fiji Water 500 mL

$2.50

Juice

Tropicana Apple 10 oz.

$2.00

Tropicana Grapefruit 10 oz.

$2.00

Tropicana Orange 10 oz.

$2.00

Tropicana Cranberry 10 oz.

$2.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.00

Snapple Mango

$2.00

Soda

Coca-Cola 12 oz. can

$2.00

Diet Coke 12 oz. can

$2.00

Pepsi 12 oz. can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi 12 oz. can

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12 oz. can

$2.00

Canada Dry Diet Ginger Ale 12 oz. can

$2.00

Sunkist Orange Soda 12 oz. can

$2.00

Mountain Dew 12 oz. can

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Monster Java Mocha

$3.00

Monster Java Mean Bean

$3.00

Starbucks Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

Iced Tea

Snapple Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry

$3.00

Snapple Diet Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.00

Snapple Diet Raspberry

$3.00

Snacks

Chips

Utz Original

$1.50

Utz Sour Cream & Onion

$1.50

Utz Barbecue

$1.50

Cheez-its

$1.50

Utz Cheese Curls

$1.50

Veggie Straws

$1.50

Veggie Straws Zesty Ranch

$1.50

Cookies

Belvita Blueberry

$1.50

Lorna Doone

$1.50

Keebler Sugar Wafers

$1.50

Oreos

$1.50

Candy

Hershey's Chocolate Bar

$1.50

Hershey's w/ Almonds

$1.50

KitKat Bar

$1.50

M&M's Original

$1.50

M&M's Peanut

$1.50

Peanut Chews Dark Chocolate

$1.50

Reese's Cups

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Nuts

Planter's Salted Cashews

$1.60

Planter's Honey Roasted Peanuts

$1.60

Planter's Salted Peanuts

$1.50

Yogurt

Chobani Blueberry

$2.00

Chobani Cherry

$2.00

Chobani Peach

$2.00

Chobani Strawberry

$2.00