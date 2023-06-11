24 Seven Tacos - Garland 11115 Garland Road


Lunch

Tacos

$2.79

Choose any of our meat options, wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrano pepper on the side with Salsa.

3 Taco Plate

$11.99

3 taco with the meat of your choice,wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Comes with rice and beans,cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrando pepper and salsa on the side.

Burrito

$9.99

Big 12” tortilla filled with beans,mexican rice,sour cream,chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and the meat of your choice. Served with salsa on the side.

Quesadilla

$11.99

12” quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and the meat of your choice. Served with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side.

Gordita

$5.99

Corn based Sandwich, stuffed with mozzarella chesse,beans and the meat of your choice. Served with sour cream tomatoes and lettuce on the side.

QuesaTacos 3

$11.99

3 tacos wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome”. Served with cilantro and onions, grilled onions limes and consome on the side.

Quesabirria

$11.99

12” quesadilla stuffed with beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome” served with cilantro and onions,limes, grilled onions and consome on the side.

Chicken Flautas

$11.99

Shredded chicken wrraped in a corn tortilla, deep fried. Served with rice and beans, topped with sour cream,lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco.

Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortillas fried topped with chesse beans, meat of your choice and sour cream,guacamole,lettuce and jalapeños.

Tamales

$2.99+

Fish Combo

$11.99+

2 swaii fillet strips deep fried to Perfection served with fries and ranch on the side.

Wings 8pc

$12.99

8 jumbo wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with fries and ranch.

Elote

$4.99

Corn in a cup, topped with mayonnaise, sour cream and queso fresco. Spicy salsa on the side.

Free Trompo Taco promo

Tortas

Torta Regular

$9.99

Mexican sandwich filled with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños and the meat of your choice. Served with fries.

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich filled with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes, avocado,jalapeños,chesse, sausages,beef fajita,marinated pork and ham. Served with fries

Burgers

Regular Burger

$8.99

Quater pound burger in a brioche bun with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries.

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Quater pound burger on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce,tomatoes, pickles and chesse. Served with fries.

24/7 Burger

$12.99

Quater point burger with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,jalapeños,ham,bacon and avocado. Served with fries.

Soups

Menudo

$11.99

BreakFast

BF Taco

$2.79

Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.

BF Burrito

$5.99

Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse. Wrapped in a flour 12” tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.

Migas

$9.99

Deep fried corn tortillas, mixed with chorizo,eggs,cilantro and onions,tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with beans and breakfast potatoes.

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Deep fried corn tortillas,mixed with green salsa. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco and over easy egg.. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

2 over easy eggs, topped with ranchero sauce,sour cream and queso fresco. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.

Americano

$11.99

2 over easy eggs,bacon, sausage and potatoes. Served with a slice of bread toasted in butter.

BF sandwich

$4.99

Trompo Specials

Marinated pork charbroiled served in a corn tortilla. Served with cilantro and onions,grilled onions,pineapple, limes and salsa on the side.

10 Tacos

$14.99

20 Tacos

$25.99

30 Tacos

$35.99

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

$5.99

Queso & Chips

$5.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$3.99

French fries

$2.99

Dessert

Flan

$3.99

Churro cajeta

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica

$3.99

Piña

$3.99

Horchata

$3.99