26 Thai Kitchen The Battery
Small Plates
- Crispy Spring Rolls (V) (4 pcs)$12.00
Crispy spring roll, glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, sweet Thai chili
- Thai Dumplings (4 pcs)$12.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
- Crab Cheese Rolls (4 pcs)$12.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet Thai chili
- Signature Wings (5 pcs)$12.00
Double-fried crispy wings, sesame, sweet Thai chili
- Roti Massaman (V)$13.00
Roti bread, Massaman curry, potato, carrot
Soups
Entrée
- Garlic Salmon & Shrimp$29.00
Grilled salmon, shrimp, eggplant, garlic black pepper sauce, jasmine rice
- Crab Fried Rice$27.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, egg, onion, scallion, carrot, house soy, fried egg
- Salmon Fried Rice$25.00
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon, pea, carrot, egg, house soy
- Basil Fried Rice **$27.00
Shrimp, chicken, basil fried rice, Thai basil, onion, bell pepper, Thai chili, fried egg (Contains oyster sauce)
- Supreme Fried Rice$29.00
Shrimp, beef, chicken, egg, carrot, onion, pea, 26 Signature sauce, fried egg
- Basil Gai **$23.00
Minced chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, onion, green bean, fried egg, jasmine rice (Contains oyster sauce)
- Pad Thai (GF)$19.00
Rice noodle, scallion, egg, tamarind, bean sprout, peanut, lime
- Drunken Noodle **$19.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, Thai chili, bell pepper, onion
- Pad See Ewe$19.00
Flat rice noodle, carrot, egg, gailan, Thai soy sauce
- Panang Curry** (GF)$21.00
Roasted red chili, green bean, fish sauce, bell pepper, Thai basil (Contains fish sauce)
- Massaman Curry (GF)$21.00
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, cashew, avocado, fish sauce (Contains fish sauce)