Coffee
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$3.25
A perfect straight shot of coffee with creamy foam on top
- Macchiato$3.75
Espresso shot stained with steamed milk
- Cortado$3.95
Equal parts of espresso and steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.50
An even distribution of espresso, steamed and foamed milk
- Flat White$4.75
A double espresso ristretto topped with microfoam
- Latte$5.00+
Espresso shot with steamed milk and a light foam layer
- Mocca$5.50
Espresso mixed with hot chocolate and foam
- Americano$3.50
Espresso served in a large mug diluted with hotwater
- Red Eye$5.50
- Decaffeinato-Decaf
Cafe de la Casa
Pour Over
Frios
Beverage
Cold
Juice
Verdes
Food
Sandwiches
- Ham Me A Cheese Sandwich$8.75
Scramble eggs
- Prosciutto Sandwich$12.50
Prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato
- Soprano Sandwich$12.25
Pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- El Raul Sandwich$11.75
Mozzarella di bufala, tomatoes, basil
- City Hall Sandwich$10.95
Ham. Cheese, over easy eggs, butter
- Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian)$9.75
Country style pâté, butter, mustard, cornichons
- Veggie (Vegetarian) Sandwich$8.00
Feta, avocado, redpepper, sour kraut, grilled zucchini
- Vegan Sandwich$9.00
Cauliflower, spinach, parsley, onion, tomato, romesco
Bakery
- Croissants / Cornettos
- Desserts
- Eclairs$3.95
- Cannoli$3.00
- Treccia Cream & Berry$3.50
- Muffins$3.50
- Cantucci$0.95
- Dama Cookie$0.95+
- Fragola Cookie$1.50+
- Triple Choc Chip Cookie$3.95
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.50
- Gluten Free Choc Chip Cookie$4.00
- Lemon Bites$1.50+
- Truffle Brownie Bites$1.50+
- Carrot Bites$2.25+
- Vegan Muffins Bites
- Corn Bread$1.50
- Minion Cookies
- GF & Vegan
