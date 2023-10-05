290 Locale Winery & Pizzeria 103 N. Nugent Ave
Appetizers & Salads
The Garlic Bread Stix
drizzled in a buttery garlic oil
The Cheese Pane
drizzled in a buttery garlic oil topped melted mozzerella cheese
Jalapeno Pane
drizzled in a buttery garlic oil topped melted mozzerella cheese and Jalepeno
290 Locale Salad
romaine mix with cabbage, carrots, croutons, shredded Cheese mix, purple onions, tomato's and cucumbers
Chicken Caeser Salad
classic caeser, shaved parmason, grilled chicken, seasoned croutons
Caprese Salad
tomato and mozzerella slicesd drizzled in olive oil and basalmic Vinegrette and topped with basil leaves
290 Locale Side Salad
Caeser Side Salad
Pizzas
The Vino Pizza
Local Red blended into pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoncini, Mushrooms, Onions, Balsamic Drizzle
The Margherita
Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Slices
The LBJ Pizza
The 290 Signature Pizza with Sausage, Pancetta (Cured Bacon), Avocado, Jalapeno and Drizzled with Honey!
The Build Your Own Pizza
We recommend 2-4 of your favorite toppings
The Vegetariana
Vegetarian Pizza with Tomatos, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion
The Carne Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Sausage
The Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Pepperoni made the 290 way
The Cheese Pizza
Our Four Cheese Pizza
The Maritza
Spicy and Sweet with a hint of Sour. Cheese, Jalapeños, Pancetta, Pineapple. Topped with Honey and Dill Ranch Drizzle.
Desserts & Drinks
Milk Shake
Chocolate or Vanilla
FunFetti Milk Shake
Topped with Fun
Bottled Water
Dasani, Smart
Classic Coca-Cola Bottle
20 0z Root Beer, Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Sprite