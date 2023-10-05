Popular Items

The Cheese Pane

$12.00

drizzled in a buttery garlic oil topped melted mozzerella cheese

Chicken Caeser Salad

$18.00

classic caeser, shaved parmason, grilled chicken, seasoned croutons

The Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Classic Pepperoni made the 290 way


Appetizers & Salads

The Garlic Bread Stix

$9.00

drizzled in a buttery garlic oil

Jalapeno Pane

$14.00

drizzled in a buttery garlic oil topped melted mozzerella cheese and Jalepeno

290 Locale Salad

$15.00

romaine mix with cabbage, carrots, croutons, shredded Cheese mix, purple onions, tomato's and cucumbers

Caprese Salad

$18.00

tomato and mozzerella slicesd drizzled in olive oil and basalmic Vinegrette and topped with basil leaves

290 Locale Side Salad

$7.50

Caeser Side Salad

$8.00

Pizzas

The Vino Pizza

$22.00

Local Red blended into pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoncini, Mushrooms, Onions, Balsamic Drizzle

The Margherita

$25.00

Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Slices

The LBJ Pizza

$25.00

The 290 Signature Pizza with Sausage, Pancetta (Cured Bacon), Avocado, Jalapeno and Drizzled with Honey!

The Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

We recommend 2-4 of your favorite toppings

The Vegetariana

$20.00

Vegetarian Pizza with Tomatos, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion

The Carne Pizza

$21.00

Meat Lovers Pizza with Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Sausage

The Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Classic Pepperoni made the 290 way

The Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Our Four Cheese Pizza

The Maritza

$18.00

Spicy and Sweet with a hint of Sour. Cheese, Jalapeños, Pancetta, Pineapple. Topped with Honey and Dill Ranch Drizzle.

Desserts & Drinks

Milk Shake

$8.00

Chocolate or Vanilla

FunFetti Milk Shake

$9.00

Topped with Fun

Bottled Water

$2.50

Dasani, Smart

Classic Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.00

20 0z Root Beer, Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Sprite

Coke Plastic Bottle

$3.50

Classic Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Root Beer Plastic Bottle

$3.50

Fanta

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Bang

$5.00

Reigns

$5.00

Specials

High School ID Required Any Pizza w/ 1 Topping with a Bottled Drink or Tea

The Eagles Special

$15.00

Sauces

Ranch Cup

$1.50

Dill Ranch Cup

$1.50

Marinara Cup

$1.50

Balsamic Dressing Cup

$1.50