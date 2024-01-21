2Fifty Texas BBQ Riverdale
Main Menu
Meats
- Prime Brisket
Half a pound of ethically sourced Prime grade beef brisket from Creekstone Farms. Smoked low and slow using oak wood without the intervention of gas or electricity. Beef is Certified Halal.
- Pork Spare Ribs
Half a pound of Pork spare Ribs (aprox. 2 bones) seasoned with over a dozen spices for an average of 5 hours.
- American Wagyu Brisket
Half a pound of Snake River Farms American Wagyu. Carefully trimmed briskets with high marbling and seasoned with our own rub developed without any artificial ingredients.
- Spicy Cheddar Sausage$7.00
Made in-house. Mix of beef and pork and a multilayered selected spices that blend into a semi-melted cheddar cheese. Snappy and flavorful. Level of spiciness: 🌶🌶🌶
- Beef Ribs$36.00
Smoked low and slow. Ethically sourced and heavily seasoned with our own signature rub. Each beef rib bone is a foot long and about 1lb of meat!
- Pulled Pork
Half a Pound of Pork Shoulder, heavily seasoned with our own mix of spices. Smoked for 10hrs then shreded.
- Poblano Sausage$7.00
Made with authentic poblanos chiles. Beef only, no cheese. Curated spices infuse a balanced, mild spiciness flavor that payes homage to the great Texas sausage-makers. *We use pork casing*
- Turkey
Half a pound of 100% natural boneless turkey breast
- Chicken Leg Quarter$7.00
- Whole Prime Brisket (warm)$192.00
Sides
- Mac n Cheese
Our take on an American classic side dish. Made from scratch with 3 cheeses.
- Corn bread
Sometimes described as corn cake, on the sweeter side of the spectrum
- Brisket Beans
Red Central American red kidney beans with brisket trimmings, fried onions and green peppers. Savory rather than sweet. Not your regular baked beans!
- Coleslaw
- Potato Salad
Very mustardy. Contains chopped pickles.
- Sweet Potato Mash
Made from scratch and topped with torched marshmallows.
- Fire Roasted Veggies
Brussel Sprouts, red onions and cherry tomatoes charred and grilled.
- Esquites (Corn salad)
Charred and creamy corn of the cob with a blend of red onion & spices, topped with mexican crema, queso fresco and taquis fuego.
- Tajin Green Beans
Lemon and butter steamed and sprinkled with tajin seasoning and roasted garlic.
- Fried Plantains
Riped and sweet fried plantains.
- 4 Slices of Texas Toast$2.00
- Bun$1.00
- Pickles & Onions
Sandwiches
- Wagyu Brisket Sandwich$20.00
1/4 lb of meat, comes with two sides
- Prime Brisket Sandwich$14.00
1/4 lb of meat, comes with coleslaw, pickles and onions on the side
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
1/4 lb of pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun, in a bed of pickles and topped with coleslaw.
- Turkey Sandwich$12.00
1/4 lb of meat, comes with coleslaw, pickles and onions on the side
- Chopped Beef Sandwich$10.00
1/4 lb of chopped beef on a toasted brioche bun, in a bed of pickles and topped with raw onions.
Extras
- 12oz Signature BBQ Sauce Bottle$15.00
Our signature BBQ sauce, made in small fresh batches.
- 12oz Spicy BBQ Sauce Bottle$15.00
Our take on spicy BBQ sauce, watch out for the Habanero!
- 12oz Honey Mustard Sauce Bottle$15.00
Our take on Honey Mustard BBQ sauce, great with poultry!
- Chimichurri Sauce$6.00
Our in house made chimichurri sauce. Pairs well with lamb, arrachera and honestly... all beef! Contains: Walnuts, basil, chili flakes, olive oil, garlic, lemon, parmesan cheese, mustard seeds, salt & pepper. Freeze for up to 3 months. Keep refrigerated & fresh for 1 week
- Beef Rub$12.00
Ingredients: Salt, Pepper, Spices, Paprika, Dehydrated Onion, corn starch, sugar, turmeric Shake well!
- Pork Rub$12.00
Ingredients: Salt, Spices, Paprika, Sugar, Corn Starch, Turmeric, Dehydrated Onion. Shake well!
- Smoked Feta Cheese block$12.00
Aprox 1lb of smoked Feta cheese, ready to eat!
- To-Go Bag$0.10
Desserts
- Banana Pudding$7.00
Made exclusively for 2fifty BBQ by our Pastry Chef @sugarrushbyalma, this creamy banana pudding is our best seller!
- Cuatro Leches$7.50
Our twist on the famous Tres Leches dessert, but this is 2fifty so we like to make it extra! Made exclusively for 2fifty BBQ by our Pastry Chef @sugarrushbyalma, this Cuatro Leches is a sweet, creamy, spongy milk cake with Dulce de Leche.
- Key Lime Pie$6.50
It’s a little bit tart, like Key lime pie should be, and has a natural, light yellow filling. It’s made with the best-quality eggs, sugar, butter and sweetened condensed milk, poured into a Graham cracker/ granola crust, and topped it with whipped cream. Perfection!
Chilled Meats
- Whole Smoked Chicken, Vacuum packed$22.00
Whole chicken, smoked to perfection, ready to serve! Comes with reheating instructions.
- Whole Chilled Wagyu Brisket$270.00
6-7lb Top Quality Gold Label American Wagyu Brisket from Snakeriver Farms. Antibiotic and hormones free. Gluten Free. Seasoned with salt, pepper only. Smoked with 100% oak wood. They are fully cooked! We add reheating instructions with your purchase, barbecue sauce and pickles & onions. It’s fully cooked, but packed and chilled. We will provide guidance on how to slice it to maximize its flavor!
- Whole Chilled Prime Brisket$192.00
5-6lb Prime quality Brisket from Creekstone Farms. Seasoned with salt, pepper only. Smoked with 100% oak wood. They are fully cooked! We add reheating instructions with your purchase, barbecue sauce and pickles & onions. It’s fully cooked, but packed and chilled. We will provide guidance on how to slice it to maximize its flavor!
- 1 Lb. Chilled Prime Brisket$35.00
Merch
- Victorinox Boning Knife$39.99
BONING 6 inches Flexible YELLOW engraved knife, made exclusively from Victorinox for 2fifty BBQ!
- Victorinox Slicer Knife$89.99
SLICER 12 inch WAVY WOOD handle knife, made exclusively from Victorinox for 2fifty BBQ!
- Pitmaster Glass$8.00
A collectable glass of the wonderful partnership between us and Streetcar82, the very first deaf owned brewery on the East Coast. The Pitmaster beer is a Vienna Lager with notes specifically selected to complement our barbecue!
- Leather logo trucker hat$25.00
- Rust embroidered 2fifty T-Shirt$20.00
- Bottle Opener$6.00
- Cork Hat$25.00
- 2fifty Magnet$3.00
- Sticker$1.50