2ND EAST
Food
Bread
Specialty Pastas
- #1 Single Classic$9.00
The favorite classic combo of fettucine, creamy alfredo, and savory grilled chicken
- #1 Double Classic$14.00
The favorite classic combo of fettucine, creamy alfredo, and savory grilled chicken
- #2 Single Daddy Digs$9.00
Bucatini pasta covered in a classic marinara sauce and topped with juicy meatballs 402cal
- #2 Double Daddy Digs$14.00
Bucatini pasta covered in a classic marinara sauce and topped with juicy meatballs. 804cal
- #3 Single Mama Mia$10.00
Fettucine alfredo drizzled with pesto and topped with sundried tomatoes and chicken 712cal
- #3 Double Mama Mia$15.00
Fettucine alfredo drizzled with pesto and topped with sundried tomatoes and chicken 1424cal
- #4 Single South of the Border$10.00
Fettucine topped with our flavorful southwest drizzle, red peppers, and andouille sausage 877cal
- #4 Double South of the Border$15.00
Fettucine topped with our flavorful southwest drizzle, red peppers, and andouille sausage 1754cal
- #5 Single Amore Mio$11.00
Gemelli pasta topped with creamy alfredo sauce, button mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and grilled chicken 667cal
- #5 Double Amore Mio$16.00
Gemelli pasta topped with creamy alfredo sauce, button mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and grilled chicken 1334
- #6 Single The Olympian$14.00
Bucatini topped with our creamy alfredo, andouille sausage, meatballs, and steak 1137cal
- #6 Double The Olympian$18.00
Bucatini topped with our creamy alfredo, andouille sausage, meatballs, and steak 2274cal
- #7 Single Taste of Seoul$12.00
Glass noodles in our signature Awesome Asian sauce, topped with carrots, red peppers, onions, and steak 679cal
- #7 Double Taste of Seoul$16.00
Glass noodles in our signature Awesome Asian sauce, topped with carrots, red peppers, onions, and steak 1358cal
- #8 Single Courgetti Bolognese$8.00
Spiraled zucchini topped with classic marinara sauce, a dollop of creamy alfredo sauce, and a four veggie garden mix 215cal
- #8 Double Courgetti Bolognese$11.00
Spiraled zucchini topped with classic marinara sauce, a dollop of creamy alfredo sauce, and a four veggie garden mix 430cal
- #9 Single Garden Rose$10.00
Gemelli pasta topped with half marinara half alfredo, grilled chicken & garden mix: zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, and red onions
- #9 Double Garden Rose$15.00
Gemelli pasta topped with half marinara half alfredo, grilled chicken & garden mix: zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, and red onions
- #10 Mac N' Cheese$10.00
Delicious, creamy, cheesy goodness. Single portion only. Add toppings for extra flavor!
Create Your Own Pasta
Kids Pasta
Family Pasta
Protein
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Specialty Beverages
- Back Ally$3.50
Dr. Pepper + Coconut Cream
- Dog Town$3.50
Dr. Pepper + Raspberry Puree and Coconut Cream
- Draggin Main$3.50
Dr. Pepper + Blackberry, Coconut, and Half/Half
- Fast Lane$3.50
Coke + Pineapple and Coconut Cream
- Highway$3.50
Sprite + Peach Puree and Vanilla Cream
- Joy Ride$3.75
2/3 Sprite and 1/3 Lemonade + Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry, and Coconut Cream
- Lime Squeeze$3.50
Diet Coke + Sugar-Free Coconut, Fresh Lime, and Coconut Cream
- Night Games$3.50
Root Beer + Butterscotch and Vanilla Cream
- Pot Hole$3.50
Mountain Dew + Raspberry, Peach, and Vanilla Cream
- Powerhouse$5.00
Monster Energy Drink and Sprite + Peach Puree, and Vanilla Cream
- Right Turn$3.50
Mountain Dew + Raspberry Puree, Fresh Lime, Pineapple, and Coconut Cream
- S Turn$3.50
Coke + Raspberry, Vanilla, and Fresh Lime
- Short Cut$3.50
Mountain Dew + Guava, Strawberry, and Coconut Cream
- Slow Ride$3.50
Mountain Dew + Strawberry and Mango
- Speed Bump$3.50
Dr. Pepper + Vanilla and Coconut Cream
- The Refresher$3.50
Water + Sugar-free Coconut, Sugar-free Vanilla, Strawberry Puree, Frozen Strawberries, and Coconut Cream
- U Turn$5.00
Monster Energy Drink and Mountain Dew + Pineapple, Strawberry Puree, and Coconut Cream
- Whip It$3.50
Orange Soda + Vanilla Cream and Whip
Sweet Street
Hand Dipped Ice Cream
- Rich & Famous$4.00
Rich Chunks of Brownies and our Famous Cookie Dough with a Chocolate Cookie Revel in Vanilla Ice Cream
- Mint Chocolate Chip$4.00
Chocolate Chunks in Mint Ice Cream
- Bourbon Pecan$4.00
Brown Sugar Pecans in A Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream
- Raspberry Chocolate Chunk$4.00
Raspberry Chocolate Chunks in Raspberry Ice cream
- Superman$4.00
Red Yellow and Blue Fruit Punch Flavored Ice Cream
- Moose Track$4.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Ribbons of Fudge in Vanilla Ice Cream
- Rocky Road$4.00
Roasted Almond Pieces with Ribbons of Marshmallow Ice Cream
- Pirates Treasure$4.00
Caramel Ice Cream with Candy Coated Chocolates and Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.00
Strawberry Ribbons in Cheesecake Ice Cream
- Sherbet$4.00
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Ice Cream Float
Sweet Treats
- Marshmallow Block$3.00
Crispy Rice Pieces in Melted Gooey Marshmallow
- Cookie Dough$3.00
Cup of cookie dough to take and bake!
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Traditional Homemade Cookie with Chocolate Chips
- Caramel Popcorn$3.00
Fresh Popcorn Smothered in Soft Chewy Caramel
- Scone$5.00
Fried Fresh Homemade Dough with Whipped Cream and Homemade Syrup
Suckers
Candy Drops
- Tiger's Blood Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.
- Watermelon Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.
- Toffee Nut Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.
- Strawberry Banana Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.
- Piña Colada Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.
- Butterscotch Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.
- Marshmallow Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.
- Strawberry Candy Drops$9.00
Home Made Suckers From Start Up Candy Co.