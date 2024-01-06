2nd Street Cafe 89 2nd Street
Breakfast
- Breakfast Plate$10.50
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.50
- Bagel w/ Butter$2.50
- English Muffin w/ Cream Cheese$3.50
- English Muffin w/ Butter$2.50
- French Toast x1$4.00
- French Toast x2$7.50
- French Toast x3$10.50
- Pancakes. X1$4.00
- Pancakes x2$7.50
- Pancakes x3$10.50
- Pancakes- Chocolate Chip. X1$5.50
- Pancakes- Chocolate Chip x2$11.00
- Pancakes- Chocolate Chip x3$13.00
- Pancakes- Blueberry x1$6.00
- Pancakes- Blueberry x2$12.00
- Pancakes- Blueberry x3$14.50
Breakfast Sides
Lunch
Lunch Sandwich
- Chicken Pesto$11.50
Grilled Chicken, pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
- Italian Sub$12.95
Ham, Salami, Capicola, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, mayo and hots
- Grilled Reuben$12.50
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing
- Pressed Cubano$12.50
Roasted pork loin, ham, swiss cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, relish, and hot peppers
- Tuna Melt$11.50
Tuna salad, tomatoes and melted cheddar cheese
- Vegetarian$11.50
Hummus, avocado, feta, sprouts, greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions
- Chicken Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken, granny smith apples and lettuce
- Turkey Deluxe$12.50
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, caesar dressing and dijon mustard
- Chicken Melt$12.50
Grilled chicken with metled cheddar, avocado, mayo, honey mustartd, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Buffalo Caesar Chicken Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce and buffalo caesar dressing.
- BLT$12.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Deluxe Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar, swiss and provolone cheeses melted with tomato
- Roast Beef$12.95
Salads
- Mixed Green Salad$8.50
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber with dijon vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Cobb Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, grilled chicken with balsamic vinaigrett