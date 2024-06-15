2nd Street Sports Pub 274 Meyers St
Food Menu
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
- Pittsburgher
1/2 lb burger patty, applewood bacon, shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese$14.99
- Big City Cheddar & Bacon Burger
Applewood bacon and Cheddar cheese$12.99
- Hand Crafted Cheeseburger$12.99
- Olive Burger
Green olives and American cheese$12.99
- Real BBQ Burger
1/2 lb burger, pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ$12.99
- Southwest Spicy Burger
Fried jalapeño, Pepper Jack cheese, and sriracha ranch$12.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh mushrooms with real Swiss cheese$12.99
- Black-n-Bleu Burger
Cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing$12.99
- Mac Attack
1/2 lb. burger patty piled high with bacon, home cooked pulled pork, and our almost famous mac and cheese$14.99
- Black Bean Burger$13.99
Dave's Menu
Desserts
Entrees
- Pub Battered Cod$16.99
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon lightly glazed with our kickin bourbon sauce$20.99
- Beer Battered Shrimp$13.99
- Lake Perch
Lightly battered$17.99
- Smothered Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with bacon, sauteed mushroom, honey mustard, and Cheddar Jack cheese$14.99
- Porky's Pub Platter
Home-cooked pulled pork tossed in sweet BBQ on a sweet Hawaiian bun. Served with cole slaw, deep-fried corn ribs, and a piece of cornbread$14.99
Fiesta Bowls
Fresh Salad
- Huge Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, eggs, bacon, blended cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce blend$12.99
- Must Have Cobb Salad
Chicken, avocados, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, onions, bacon, and lettuce blend$12.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
- Classic Crispy Chicken Salad
Hand battered chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, red onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Or have it with grilled chicken$12.99
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, with diced eggs, cheese, tomato, and onion$12.99
Kids Menu
Land & Sea
Pasta Bowls
- Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast, penne noodles, and creamy alfredo sauce$13.99
- Baked Pub Pasta
Cavatappi noodles, pepperoni, sausage, onion, and green pepper tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese$13.99
- Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Cavatappi
Seasoned chicken and shrimp with cavatappi noodles and Cajun alfredo sauce$14.99
- Baked Mac & Cheese
Load your mac & cheese with pulled pork, buffalo chicken or bacon for 2.99$12.99
Pinwheels
Pizza Station
- Medium Pub Supreme Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella$15.99
- Large Pub Supreme Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella$17.99
- Medium Signature White Pizza
Lightly brushed olive oil sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese, and topped with sliced tomato$12.99
- Large Signature White Pizza
Lightly brushed olive oil sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese, and topped with sliced tomato$14.99
- Medium Carnivore Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, ribeye, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella$15.99
- Large Carnivore Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, ribeye, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella$17.99
- Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, green, and black olives$14.99
- Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, green, and black olives$16.99
- Medium BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and topped with mayo$13.99
- Large BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and topped with mayo$15.99
- Medium Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved ribeye, green pepper, onion, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella, and special cheese sauce$15.99
- Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved ribeye, green pepper, onion, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella, and special cheese sauce$17.99
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, and mozzarella$14.99
- Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, and mozzarella$16.99
- Medium Dill Pickle Pizza
Zesty alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, and drizzled with spicy ranch$15.99
- Large Dill Pickle Pizza
Zesty alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, and drizzled with spicy ranch$17.99
- Medium Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and special sauce$15.99
- Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and special sauce$17.99
- Medium Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
- Large Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
Shareables
- Pub Pretzel Bites
Served with craft beer cheese$8.99
- Fried Dough Balls
Served with ranch and marinara sauce$7.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
With tortilla chips$9.99
- Queso Cheese Dip
With fresh tortilla chips$8.99
- Garlic Parmesan Bread Sticks$7.99
- Garlic Cheese Boats
Served with ranch and marinara$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with ranch and marinara$8.99
- White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Served with ranch and marinara$8.99
- Deep-Fried Pickles$7.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with chips$9.99
- Fried Brussel Sprouts
Served with balsamic glaze$8.99
- Spicy Fried Green Beans
Served with ranch$7.99
- Loaded Potato Skins
Topped with cheese and bacon$9.99
- Fiesta Corn Dip
Served with chips$9.99
- Kick Off Platter
Boneless wings, queso dip, mozzarella sticks, and dough balls$15.99
- fry basket$5.99
- tot basket$6.99
- sweet ff basket$6.99
- o-ring basket$6.99
Southwest
- Medium Nachos
Choice of beef, pulled pork, chicken with fresh tortilla chips, mex cheese, onion, jalapeño, black olives, tomato, lettuce, fresh salsa, and sour cream$14.99
- Large Nachos
Choice of beef, pulled pork, chicken with fresh tortilla chips, mex cheese, onion, jalapeño, black olives, tomato, lettuce, fresh salsa, and sour cream$19.99
- Pub Style Quesadilla
Choice of chicken, pulled pork or ribeye with Mex cheese, sautéed peppers, and onions, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and fresh salsa$12.99
- Stuffed Jumbo Wet Burrito
Choice of beef, pulled pork and chicken with mex cheese, fiesta rice, black beans, sautéed veggies, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, burrito sauce, salsa, and sour cream$13.99
- Chicken Fajitas
Chicken, Mexi cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauteed veggies, salsa, and sour cream$13.99
Specialty Sandwiches
- Big BLT
Piled high with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on Texas toast bread$12.99
- Havana Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie roll$12.99
- French Dip Grinder
Shaved ribeye and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus for dipping$12.99
- Club Pub Grinder
Ham, turkey, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted hoagie. Mayo on the side$12.99
- Freeland Cheese Steak Grinder
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, and peppers, fresh mushrooms, provolone cheese, and mild pepper rings all stuffed in a hoagie roll$12.99
- Italian Grinder
Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, red onions, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, mild pepper rings, topped with Italian dressing and served on a hoagie roll$12.99
- Beer-Batter Fish Sandwich
Sweet atlantic cod, lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. Served on a hoagie roll$12.99
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Wings
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.99
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, Cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, fresh greens, tomatoes, and onions$11.99
- Grilled Chicken BLT Ranch Wrap
Applewood bacon, grilled chicken fresh greens, tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch dressing$11.99
- Chicken Fajita Wrap
Toasted tortilla with grilled chicken, mex and pepper jack cheese, sautéed peppers, lettuce, and onions, salsa, tomatoes, and sour cream$11.99
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and ranch$11.99
- Steak Wrap
Fresh shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Mac-n-Cheese Wrap
Crispy chicken, homemade mac-n-cheese, and sweet chili mayo sauce$11.99
- Cheeseburger Wrap
Ground beef, cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, and mustard$11.99
- Chicken Avocado Wrap
Your choice of grilled chicken or turkey with bacon, swiss, sliced avocados, garlic Parmesan aioli, and lettuce$11.99
- Turkey Avocado Wrap
Your choice of grilled chicken or turkey with bacon, swiss, sliced avocados, garlic Parmesan aioli, and lettuce$11.99