3 Bridges Brewing 1765 S Tamiami Trail,
Beer
Beer
Beer Flight
Food
Smash Burgers
Bridge Burger
Our soon-to-be-famous smash burger double smash patties with Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and bridge sauce
Black and Blue Burger
Double blackened smash patties, topped with blue cheese, bacon, and garlic aioli
Mushroom Bacon Burger
Double smash patties, topped with Swiss, portobello, and bacon
Flatbread Style Pizza
Cheese Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella and parmesan
Margherita Flatbread
Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil
Mushroom Flatbread
Portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and Cheddar. Topped with fresh arugula
3 Pigs Flatbread
Mojo pork, chorizo, and bacon with Cheddar, gruyere, and onion. Topped with fresh arugula
Carnivore Flatbread
Serrano ham, Genoa salami, capocollo, mozzarella and Parmesan. Topped with chopped bacon and fresh arugula
Veggie Flatbread
Roasted tomato, red pepper, chopped spinach portobello mushroom, and onion. Topped with fresh arugula
Sandwiches
Cuban Crunch
Mojo pork, swiss, house pickle, and house-made beer mustard on a pressed flour tortilla
Chicken Sandwich
BLT
Venetian
Capocollo, Genoa salami, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, shredded romaine, tomato, onion and olives with garlic aioli on fresh bread
Grilled Cheese
Small Plates
Charcuterie Board
Featuring a selection of: Serrano ham, Bianco d' Oro, Soppressata, Genoa salami, creamy blue, butterkase, Irish Cheddar, and Swiss. Served with seasonal accouterment, including char bread, crackers, seasonal dried fruits, nuts, olives, and pickles
Pretzel
Soft pretzel salted, served with beer cheese and house-made beer mustard
Mac and Cheese
A rich creamy 3 cheese blend of Cheddar, gouda, and butterkase over bow tie pasta
Bridge Fries
Tossed with garlic butter and grated parmesan and a side of bridge sauce
Loaded Tots
Covered in cheddar cheese, chopped onion, and bacon
Fries Alone
Tots Alone
Side Slaw
Salads
C's Caesar
Chopped romaine tossed with house-made Caesars dressing and parmesan served over a garlic parmesan crouton
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, diced tomato, and onion
House Salad
Fresh greens with tomato, crumbled cornbread, shredded gouda, and a lemon vinaigrette