Beer

1765

$5.50+

16 oz

Alfred's ESB

$6.50+

Banyan

$7.00+

Half the Beast

$8.50+

Jetty Rat

$6.50+

Oktoberfest 23'

$6.50+

Patio Beer

$5.50+

PB & J

$7.00+

Pickle Sour

$7.00+

Pink Guava IPA

$7.00+

Skyway

$6.50+

Tasty Pig

$6.50+

16 oz

Things and Such

$6.50+

Tres Puentes

$6.50+

Triple Trouble

$6.50+

Tropicat

$7.00+

Wunderkind

$6.50+

Beer Flight

$9.00

Growler Fill

64oz

$16.00

32oz

$10.00

Premium 64oz

$20.00

Premium 32oz

$14.00

Seltzer

Tiki Selzter

$8.00

Seltzer 5.5%

$5.50

Wine

House Wine

House Red

$7.00

House White

$7.00

House Rose

$7.00

By the Bottle

William Hill Chardonnay

$35.00

Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Robertson Chenin Blanc

$34.00

Le Grand Noir

$36.00

Storypoint Cabernet

$41.00

Oh La Vache Cab/Merlot

$36.00

Food

Smash Burgers

Bridge Burger

$13.50

Our soon-to-be-famous smash burger double smash patties with Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and bridge sauce

Black and Blue Burger

$14.50

Double blackened smash patties, topped with blue cheese, bacon, and garlic aioli

Mushroom Bacon Burger

$15.00

Double smash patties, topped with Swiss, portobello, and bacon

Flatbread Style Pizza

Cheese Flatbread

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella and parmesan

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil

Mushroom Flatbread

$15.50

Portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and Cheddar. Topped with fresh arugula

3 Pigs Flatbread

$18.50

Mojo pork, chorizo, and bacon with Cheddar, gruyere, and onion. Topped with fresh arugula

Carnivore Flatbread

$18.00

Serrano ham, Genoa salami, capocollo, mozzarella and Parmesan. Topped with chopped bacon and fresh arugula

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted tomato, red pepper, chopped spinach portobello mushroom, and onion. Topped with fresh arugula

Sandwiches

Cuban Crunch

$14.00

Mojo pork, swiss, house pickle, and house-made beer mustard on a pressed flour tortilla

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$12.00

Venetian

$15.00

Capocollo, Genoa salami, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, shredded romaine, tomato, onion and olives with garlic aioli on fresh bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Small Plates

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Featuring a selection of: Serrano ham, Bianco d' Oro, Soppressata, Genoa salami, creamy blue, butterkase, Irish Cheddar, and Swiss. Served with seasonal accouterment, including char bread, crackers, seasonal dried fruits, nuts, olives, and pickles

Pretzel

$12.00

Soft pretzel salted, served with beer cheese and house-made beer mustard

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

A rich creamy 3 cheese blend of Cheddar, gouda, and butterkase over bow tie pasta

Bridge Fries

$10.00

Tossed with garlic butter and grated parmesan and a side of bridge sauce

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Covered in cheddar cheese, chopped onion, and bacon

Fries Alone

$7.50

Tots Alone

$7.50

Side Slaw

$2.50

Salads

C's Caesar

$12.50Out of stock

Chopped romaine tossed with house-made Caesars dressing and parmesan served over a garlic parmesan crouton

Wedge Salad

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, diced tomato, and onion

House Salad

$12.50

Fresh greens with tomato, crumbled cornbread, shredded gouda, and a lemon vinaigrette

Side Sauces

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bridge Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Smash Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Barqs Rootbeer

$1.50

Fuse Iced Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Retail

Shirts

Crew Neck Tee

$22.00

Womens Tank

$20.00

Glass Mug

3B Logo Willi

$8.00