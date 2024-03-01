3 Brothers Pizza of RVC 285 Merrick Road
Featured Items
- T Plain Cheese Slice$3.39
Our traditional 3 cheese plain slice
- Vegan Seitan Parmesan Dinner$21.05
Breaded and marinated seitan cutlet. Topped with our house marinara sauce and cashew mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
- Vegan Spaghetti & Meatballs Pasta$16.84
Classic seitan meatballs. Served with spaghetti and tomato sauce. Topped with ricotta and cashew Parmesan
Traditional
Pizza
- T SM Cheese Pizza$7.89
10''. Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with grande mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce made with basil and olive oil (limited-time offer) is fresh and simply unforgettable!
- T MED Cheese Pizza$11.58
- T LG Cheese Pizza$18.95
Large 18". Caputo "Tipo 00" flour, Alta cucina tomatoes, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, grated Pecorino Romano, grated Grana Padano, skill and love
- T Sicilian Square Pizza$21.05
12" X 18". Crispy, fluffy, and thick sicilian-style square crust. Two sauces, three cheeses
- T Grandma Pizza$21.05
Large. Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
Specialty Pizzas (SM)
- Small 10" All Meat Lovers Pizza (T)$11.58
100% real mozzarella cheese, bacon, cup * crispy pepperoni, meatballs, and Italian sausage
- Small 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (T)$11.58
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and turkey bacon with marinated tomato and grilled chicken. Topped with ranch
- Small 10" Cup & Crisp Pepperoni Pizza (T)$10.00
Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce topped with a cup and crisp pepperoni
- Small 10" Margherita Pizza (T)$9.47
Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Small 10" Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza (T)$11.58
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions and mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Small 10" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (T)$11.58
Buttermilk all-natural tender chicken. 100% whole milk mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley, ranch drizzle and more Frank's red hot®️ Buffalo sauce
- Small 10" The Eggplant Pizza (T)$11.58
Mozzarella and Grana Padano with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Small 10" The Mac Pizza (T)$11.58
Four cheese macaroni and applewood smoked bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli
- Small 10" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (T)$11.58
Garlic and olive oil base. Perfectly cooked, fresh sautéed broccoli rabe. Hot and sweet sausage. Marinated tomatoes. Dollops of ricotta, covered in grande mozzarella and topped with our Parmesan blend
- Small 10" The Spindip Pizza (T)$11.58
Mozzarella, creamy spinach, and artichokes
- Small 10" The Storytime Pizza (T)$11.58
Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and traditional meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Small 10" The Tito's Special Pizza (T)$10.53
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, our Parmesan cheese blend, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Small 10" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (T)$10.53
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, white truffle oil
- Small 10" The Works Pizza (T)$11.58
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
- Small 10" Traditional White Pizza (T)$9.47
Classic "New York" favorite covered with mozzarella topped with ricotta cheese, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, and extra virgin olive oil
- Small 10" Veggie Lovers Pizza (T)$11.58
Mozzarella, Parmesan blend, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
Specialty Pizzas (MED)
- Medium 14" All Meat Lovers Pizza (T)$16.84
100% real mozzarella cheese, bacon, cup * crispy pepperoni, meatballs, and Italian sausage
- Medium 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (T)$16.84
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon with marinated tomato and grilled chicken. Topped with ranch
- Medium 14" Cup & Crisp Pepperoni Pizza (T)$15.26
Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce topped with a cup and crisp pepperoni
- Medium 14" Margherita Pizza (T)$13.68
Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Medium 14" Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza (T)$16.84
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions and mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Medium 14" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (T)$16.84
Buttermilk all-natural tender chicken. 100% whole milk mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley, ranch drizzle and more Frank's red hot®️ Buffalo sauce
- Medium 14" The Eggplant Pizza (T)$16.84
Mozzarella and Grana Padano with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Medium 14" The Mac Pizza (T)$16.84
Four cheese macaroni and applewood smoked bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli
- Medium 14" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (T)$16.84
Garlic and olive oil base. Perfectly cooked, fresh sautéed broccoli rabe. Hot and sweet sausage. Marinated tomatoes. Dollops of ricotta, covered in grande mozzarella and topped with our Parmesan blend
- Medium 14" The Spindip Pizza (T)$16.84
Mozzarella, creamy spinach, and artichokes
- Medium 14" The Storytime Pizza (T)$16.84
Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and traditional meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Medium 14" The Tito's Special Pizza (T)$15.26
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, our Parmesan cheese blend, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Medium 14" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (T)$15.26
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, white truffle oil
- Medium 14" The Works Pizza (T)$16.84
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
- Medium 14" Traditional White Pizza (T)$13.68
Classic "New York" favorite covered with mozzarella topped with ricotta cheese, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, and extra virgin olive oil
- Medium 14" Veggie Lovers Pizza (T)$16.84
Mozzarella, Parmesan blend, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
Specialty Pizzas (LG)
- Large 18" All Meat Lovers Pizza (T)$29.05
100% real mozzarella cheese, bacon, cup * crispy pepperoni, meatballs, and Italian sausage
- Large 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (T)$29.05
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon with marinated tomato and grilled chicken. Topped with ranch
- Large 18" Cup & Crisp Pepperoni Pizza (T)$29.05
Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce topped with a cup and crisp pepperoni
- Large 18" Margherita Pizza (T)$21.05
Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Large 18" Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza (T)$29.05
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions and mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Large 18" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (T)$29.05
Buttermilk all-natural tender chicken. 100% whole milk mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley, ranch drizzle and more Frank's red hot®️ Buffalo sauce
- Large 18" The Eggplant Pizza (T)$29.05
Mozzarella and Grana Padano with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Large 18" The Mac Pizza (T)$29.05
Four cheese macaroni and applewood smoked bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli
- Large 18" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (T)$29.05
Garlic and olive oil base. Perfectly cooked, fresh sautéed broccoli rabe. Hot and sweet sausage. Marinated tomatoes. Dollops of ricotta, covered in grande mozzarella and topped with our Parmesan blend
- Large 18" The Spindip Pizza (T)$29.05
Mozzarella, creamy spinach, and artichokes
- Large 18" The Storytime Pizza (T)$29.05
Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and traditional meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Large 18" The Tito's Special Pizza (T)$25.26
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, our Parmesan cheese blend, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Large 18" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (T)$25.26
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, white truffle oil
- Large 18" The Works Pizza (T)$29.05
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
- Large 18" Traditional White Pizza (T)$21.05
Classic "New York" favorite covered with mozzarella topped with ricotta cheese, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, and extra virgin olive oil
- Large 18" Veggie Lovers Pizza (T)$29.05
Mozzarella, Parmesan blend, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
- T Grandma Pizza$21.05
Large. Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
Pizza By The Slice
- T Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice$5.33
Classic buttermilk soaked Buffalo chicken, mozzarella topped with ranch
- T Plain Cheese Slice$3.39
Our traditional 3 cheese plain slice
- T Grandma Pizza Slice$3.39
Traditional square slice with fresh mozzarella and san marzano tomato sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano cheese
- T Sicilian Pizza Slice$3.39
Crispy, fluffy, thick crust. Two sauces, three cheeses
- T White Pizza Slice$3.87
- T Pesto Knots$2.90
Garlic, butter, extra virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, and Parmesan blend. And 4 knots per order, served with a side of our marinara sauce. Appetizer
- T [Not Your Average] Chicken Roll$8.42
Our tender chicken cutlets, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and rolled in our delectable pizza dough. Brushed with garlic pesto oil and Parmesan blend. Served with marinara sauce on the side.. Of course..
Starters
- T Rambo’s Mozzarella Sticks$9.68
With grande mozzarella. Served with tomato sauce and lots of love. Starters
- T Fried Calamari$12.63
Fresh marinated squid, fried crispy. Served with our marinara sauce and tartare sauce. Starters
- T Macaroni & Cheese Balls$10.65
Crispy four cheese macaroni and cheese bites. Served with truffle aioli and bacon. Starters
- T Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer$10.65
Breaded eggplant stuffed with spinach ricotta topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Starters
- T Side of Beef Meatballs$10.65
Our famous beef meatballs braised in our house marinara sauce topped with a dollop of creamy ricotta and our Parmesan blend. Starters
- T Chicken Fingers & French Fries$10.65
Buttermilk battered boneless chicken. Serv