3 Mien Vietnamese Kitchen
Featured Items
- Com Dac Biet - Special Combo Rice Platter
Pork chop, beef short-rib, Chicken, and Eggroll$18.95
- Bun Tofu Nuong - Grilled or Fried Tofu Vermicelli
Cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and sweet chili sauce$13.95
- Goi Cuon - Fresh Spring Rolls (2)
Pork & Shrimp, Lettuce, Beansprout, Mint, & Rice Vermicelli Noodle$6.95
Khai Vi - Appetizers
Appetizers - Khai Vi
- Cha Gio - Egg Roll (2)
Pork, glass noodles, black peppers, onion and lettuce with fish sauce$7.95
- Goi Cuon - Fresh Spring Rolls (2)
Pork & Shrimp, Lettuce, Beansprout, Mint, & Rice Vermicelli Noodle$6.95
- Goi Cuon BBQ - BBQ Spring Rolls (2)
Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, bean sprout and mint. Served with fish sauce or peanut sauce$8.95
- Canh Ga Chien - Crispy Fried Wings (6)
**Sauce option: Vietnamese sweet, spicy, special sweet and spicy sauce, or plain$10.95
- Tom Hoa Tien - Rocket Shrimp (6)
Fresh Shrimp in crispy wrapper. Served with sweet chili sauce$8.95
- Dumpling Chien - Fried Dumpling (6)
Pork, glass noodles, and mixed vegetables Served with Korean sauce$9.95
- Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Crepes
Crispy pan-fried crepes with shrimp, pork, and bean sprouts. Served with lettuce, mints, pickles carrot, radish and fish sauce$13.95
- Calamari - Muc Chien Gion
Squid is coated in batter and quickly deep fried to golden. Served with sweet chilli sauce$6.95
- Crab Rangoon (6)
Cream cheese, imitation crab in wonton wrap$7.95
- Mini Crepe
Vietnamese crepes in small version. Served with lettuce, mints, pickles carrot, radish and fish sauce$8.95
Pho - Beef Noodles Soup
Pho - Beef Noodle Soup
- Pho Dac Biet - House Special
Steak, Brisket. Flank, Tripe, Tendon, & Meatball$14.95
- Pho Tai - Rare Eye Round$13.95
- Pho Tai Chin - Rare Eye Round and Brisket$13.95
- Pho Tai Nam - Rare Eye Round and Flank$13.95
- Pho Chin Nam - Beef Brisket and Flank$13.95
- Pho Tai Chin Nam - Rare Eye Round, Brisket, and Flank$13.95
- Pho Tai Bo Vien - Rare Eye Round and Beef Meatball$13.95
- Pho Tai Gan - Rare Eye Round and Tendon$13.95
- Pho 0 Thit (No Meat)$10.95
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Lemongrass Noodles Soup
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
- Bun Bo Hue - Traditional Hue Style
Beef eye round, shank, flank, pork ham, and pork hock Thick noodles in spicy beef broth with scallion, white onion, and cilantro. Served with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, and jalapeno$14.95
- Bun Bo Hue Fusion
Beef eye round, shank, brisket, flank, and pork ham Thick noodles in spicy beef broth with scallion, white onion, and cilantro. Served with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, and jalapeno$14.95
Bun - Vermicelli Noodles Bowl
Bun - Vermicelli Noodles Bowl
- Bun Dac Biet - Special Combo Vermicelli
(Combination of Grilled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Egg roll, and Shrimp)$17.95
- Bun Thit Heo Nuong - Grilled Pork
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$13.95
- Bun Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$13.95
- Bun Thit Heo Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Pork and Egg Roll
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$15.95
- Bun Ga Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Chicken and Egg Roll
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$15.95
- Bun Tom Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork & Shrimp
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$15.95
- Bun Tom Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken & Shrimp
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$15.95
- Bun Suon Han Quoc Nuong - Grilled Beef Short-ribs
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$16.95
- Bun Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$16.95
- Bun Tom Cha Gio - Grilled Shrimp & Eggroll
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.$16.95
Bun - Spicy Stirred-Fry Lemongrass Vermicelli
Com - Rice Platter
Com - Rice Platter
- Com Dac Biet - Special Combo Rice Platter
Pork chop, beef short-rib, Chicken, and Eggroll$18.95
- Com Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$13.95
- Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$13.95
- Com Suon Nuong - Grilled Porkchop
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$15.95
- Com Suon Bo Han Quoc - Grilled Beef Short-Rib
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$16.95
- Com Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$16.95
Com - Spicy Stirred-Fry Lemongrass
- Com Xao Bo (Spicy Stir-Fry Lemongrass Beef)
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$15.95
- Com Xao Ga (Spicy Stir-Fry Lemongrass Chicken)
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$14.95
- Com Xao Tom (Spicy Stir-Fry Lemongrass Shrimp)
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce$16.95
Com - Fried Rice
Mon Chay - Vegetarian Dishes
- Tofu Nuong - Fried or Grilled Tofu$6.95
- Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian Spring Roll
Fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, green lettuce, beansprout, and fresh mint wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce$6.95
- Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian Crepes
Crispy pan-fried crepes with tofu and bean sprouts. Served with lettuce, mints and sweet chili sauce$13.95
- Pho Chay - Vegetarian Pho
Tofu, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrot, Radish, & Mushroom$13.95
- Bun Tofu Nuong - Grilled or Fried Tofu Vermicelli
Cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and sweet chili sauce$13.95
- Com Tofu Nuong - Grilled Tofu Rice Platter
Pickle carrot, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, serve with sweet chili sauce$13.95
Chef's Specials
Fried Rice Shaken Beef (Com Chien Bo Luc Lac)
Pad-Thai
Create Your Own Rolls-Banh Hoi
- 3 Mien Special Combo
3 Mien Special Grilled Beef wraps in betel leaves, Grill Pork Meatball, and BBQ Chicken (Serve with angel hair vermicelli, rice paper and mixed greens)$54.95
- Grilled Beef Wraps in Betel Leaves (Bo La Lop)
Bò nướng lá lốt (Serve with angel hair vermicelli, rice paper and mixed greens)$18.95
- Grilled BBQ Chicken (Thit Ga Nuong)
Gà Nướng (Serve with angel hair vermicelli, rice paper and mixed greens)$17.95
- Grilled Pork Meatball (Nem Nuong)
Nem Nướng Bánh hỏi. (Serve with angel hair vermicelli, rice paper and mixed greens)$17.95
- Extra Rice Paper$1.50