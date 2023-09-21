3 Nicks Taproom Taproom
Starters
Award Winning Jumbo Wings
Dozen wings
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings with Fries
Breaded Mushrooms
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips with Fries
Deep Fried Cheesecake Plate Scrappers
Deep Fried Pickles
Jalapeño Poppers
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Mini Tacos
Pepperoni Pizza
Warning: may take 15-30 minutes to cook!
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Steak Bites with Garlic Toast
1/2 Fries
1/2 Cajun Fries
1/2 S. Fries
6 Wings
Chips
Nuts
Cashews
1/2 Onion Rings
Ranch
BBQ
Salsa
Sour cream
Hot sauce
Nacho Cheese
Blue Cheese
Nachos
Nacho Supreme
House-made corn tortillas topped with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and jalapeño
Cheese Steak Nachos
House-made corn tortillas topped with thin sliced seasoned steak, nacho cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and jalapeño
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
House-made corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken breast tossed in our hot sauce, nacho cheese, onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and jalapeño
Quesadillas
Crust Cheese Please Q Dilla
A blend of cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese, melted inside a grilled tortilla
Grilled Chicken Q Dilla
A blend of cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese, filled with our seasoned grilled chicken
Philly Steak Q Dilla
A blend of cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese, filled with our shredded seasoned Philly steak, roasted pepper, grilled onion and grilled mushroom
Homemade Soup, Chili & Greens
Homemade Soup by the Bowl
Homemade Chili by the Bowl
Homemade Soup by the Cup
Homemade Chili by the Cup
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Friday
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Friday
Small Side Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce with diced tomato, onion, shredded cheddar and choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in our "House" hot sauce on top of lettuce with diced tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, and choice of dressing
Chef Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with diced tomato, ham, turkey, crumbled bacon, American and Swiss cheese with choice of dressing
Surf & Turf
New York Strip
A choice New York strip, cooked to order with choice of baked potato or fries and served with garlic toast and coleslaw
Shrimp Basket
A plentiful amount of golden shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and roll
Clam Strip Basket
A plentiful amount of golden clam strips served with fries, coleslaw, and roll
Sandwiches & Wraps
Gameday Wrap
Grilled or breaded chicken breast layered with lettuce, bacon, ranch, tomato, shredded Cheddar stuffed in a grilled wrap and served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in our "House" hot sauce layered with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese stuffed in a grilled wrap and served with fries
West Philly Wrap
Grilled and seasoned Philly steak topped with grilled onion, grilled pepper, mushroom, and a provolone/mozzarella cheese mix and served with fries
Big Mouth B.L.T
Piled with bacon stacked on Texas toast topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips
Grilled Cheese Deluxe
Your choice of 4 cheeses melted on Texas toast and served with chips
3 Nicks Hot Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, tossed in our hot sauce topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and served with fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast served with chips
Dagwood
A grilled onion roll stacked with hot turkey, ham, bacon, American, and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, side of coleslaw, and served with chips
The Club
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, turkey, ham, bacon, American, and Swiss cheese on white toast, and served with chips
Stacked Ham
Stacked Turkey
Burgers
3 Nicks Bacon & Cheese
1/2 lb ground round topped with your choice of cheese and bacon
3 Nicks Cheese
1/2 lb ground round with your choice of cheese
3 Nicks Original
1/2 lb ground round
Big Tex
1/2 lb ground round topped with bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce on Texas toast
Double Play Combo
2 beef sliders topped with grilled onion, pickle and served with fries
Patty Melt
1/2 lb ground round topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Shroom Delight
1/2 lb ground round topped with sautéed mushroom and Swiss
Triple Play Combo
3 beef sliders topped with grilled onion, pickle and served with fries