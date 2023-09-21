Main Menu

Starters

Award Winning Jumbo Wings

$16.99

Dozen wings

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$4.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Boneless Wings with Fries

$10.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$7.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Chicken Strips with Fries

$10.99

Deep Fried Cheesecake Plate Scrappers

$6.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$7.99

Mini Tacos

$7.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Warning: may take 15-30 minutes to cook!

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Steak Bites with Garlic Toast

$15.99

1/2 Fries

$1.99

1/2 Cajun Fries

$2.24

1/2 S. Fries

$2.24

6 Wings

$8.59

Chips

$1.50

Nuts

$1.50

Cashews

$2.50

1/2 Onion Rings

$2.24

Ranch

$0.69

BBQ

$0.69

Salsa

$0.69

Sour cream

$0.69

Hot sauce

$0.89

Nacho Cheese

$1.59

Blue Cheese

$0.69

TOGO

$0.59

Nachos

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

House-made corn tortillas topped with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and jalapeño

Cheese Steak Nachos

$11.99

House-made corn tortillas topped with thin sliced seasoned steak, nacho cheese, grilled onion, grilled pepper, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and jalapeño

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$11.99

House-made corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken breast tossed in our hot sauce, nacho cheese, onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and jalapeño

TOGO

$0.59

Quesadillas

Crust Cheese Please Q Dilla

$8.99

A blend of cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese, melted inside a grilled tortilla

Grilled Chicken Q Dilla

$10.99

A blend of cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese, filled with our seasoned grilled chicken

Philly Steak Q Dilla

$11.99

A blend of cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese, filled with our shredded seasoned Philly steak, roasted pepper, grilled onion and grilled mushroom

TOGO

$0.59

Homemade Soup, Chili & Greens

Homemade Soup by the Bowl

$4.49

Homemade Chili by the Bowl

$4.49

Homemade Soup by the Cup

$3.49

Homemade Chili by the Cup

$3.49

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$4.99

Friday

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$3.99

Friday

Small Side Salad

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce with diced tomato, onion, shredded cheddar and choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in our "House" hot sauce on top of lettuce with diced tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, and choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce topped with diced tomato, ham, turkey, crumbled bacon, American and Swiss cheese with choice of dressing

TOGO

$0.59

Surf & Turf

New York Strip

$16.99

A choice New York strip, cooked to order with choice of baked potato or fries and served with garlic toast and coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$10.49

A plentiful amount of golden shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and roll

Clam Strip Basket

$10.49

A plentiful amount of golden clam strips served with fries, coleslaw, and roll

TOGO

$0.59

Sandwiches & Wraps

Gameday Wrap

$11.49

Grilled or breaded chicken breast layered with lettuce, bacon, ranch, tomato, shredded Cheddar stuffed in a grilled wrap and served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in our "House" hot sauce layered with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese stuffed in a grilled wrap and served with fries

West Philly Wrap

$11.49

Grilled and seasoned Philly steak topped with grilled onion, grilled pepper, mushroom, and a provolone/mozzarella cheese mix and served with fries

Big Mouth B.L.T

$8.99

Piled with bacon stacked on Texas toast topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$6.99

Your choice of 4 cheeses melted on Texas toast and served with chips

3 Nicks Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, tossed in our hot sauce topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled or breaded chicken breast served with chips

Dagwood

$11.99

A grilled onion roll stacked with hot turkey, ham, bacon, American, and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, side of coleslaw, and served with chips

The Club

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, turkey, ham, bacon, American, and Swiss cheese on white toast, and served with chips

Stacked Ham

$9.49

Sandwiches & wraps

Stacked Turkey

$9.49

Sandwiches & wraps

TOGO

$0.59

Burgers

3 Nicks Bacon & Cheese

$8.99

1/2 lb ground round topped with your choice of cheese and bacon

3 Nicks Cheese

$7.99

1/2 lb ground round with your choice of cheese

3 Nicks Original

$6.99

1/2 lb ground round

Big Tex

$8.99

1/2 lb ground round topped with bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce on Texas toast

Double Play Combo

$7.99

2 beef sliders topped with grilled onion, pickle and served with fries

Patty Melt

$8.99

1/2 lb ground round topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Shroom Delight

$8.99

1/2 lb ground round topped with sautéed mushroom and Swiss

Triple Play Combo

$8.99

3 beef sliders topped with grilled onion, pickle and served with fries

Single Beef Slider

$1.99

My Boy Blu

$9.99

TOGO

$0.59

Food Specials

Texas Cheesesteak

$10.49

Burger/sandwich of month

The Black & Bleu

$10.49

Burger/sandwich of month

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.49

Big Mac Sloppy Joe

$1.79

Biscuits and gravy

$4.99

Eggs and bacon

$7.99

TOGO

$0.59

Soft Tacos

$1.79

Sloppy Joe

$1.79

Hot Dog

$1.79

Coney Dog

$1.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Cranberry - Gun

$4.00

OJ - Gun

$4.00

OJ Can

$3.00

Tomato Can

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Retail/Monthly

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$15.00

$12.95 Domestic Bucket

$12.95 Domestic Bucket

$12.95