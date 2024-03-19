3 Squares Diner (Leesburg) 1587 US Highway 19 S
Breakfast
Steak & Egg Breakfast
Specialty Breakfast
Bowls & Hashbrown
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Biscuits
Sides / A La Carte
- French Fries$2.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- Home Fries$2.99
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Hush Puppies$2.99
- Fried Okra$2.99
- Fried Squash$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Onion Rings$3.49
- Corn Beef Hash$6.49
- Hamburger Steak Patty$6.49
- Grilled Chicken$6.49
- Hashbrown$2.99
- Bacon$2.99
- Patty Sausage$2.99
- Link Sausage$2.99
- Grits$2.99
- Ribeye$12.99
- TBone$12.99
- Sirloin$7.99
- 1 Catfish Filet$5.99
- 4 Chicken Fingers$5.99
- 1 Egg$0.99
- Philly Steak$5.99
- 2 Pork Chops$7.99
- Bread$1.99
- Turkey Sausage$2.99
- Breakfast Ham$3.99
Lunch & Dinner
Burgers
Sandwiches
Baskets, Soups & Salads
Steak & Chops
Seafood & Chicken
JR & SR Items
Desserts
Sides
Blue Plate Specials
Beverages
- Coffee$1.99
- Decaf Coffee$1.99
- Soft Drinks$1.99
- Sweet Iced Tea$1.99
- Unsweet Tea$1.99
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Milk 12oz$1.99
- Milk 20oz$2.99
- Chocolate Milk 12oz$1.99
- Chocolate Milk 20oz$3.49
- Orange Juice 12oz$1.99
- Orange Juice 20oz$2.99
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Grapefruit Juice$1.99
- Tomato Juice$1.99
- Hot Chocolate$1.99
- Cup of Ice$0.29
- water
(229) 436-5920
Closed