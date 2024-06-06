30 Burgers - Denville 18-20 East Main Street
FOOD
Angus Beef Burgers
- Hamburger$8.99
- 1. Classic Cheese Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, raw or sautéed onions, pickles, mayo & American cheese on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.50
- 2. Bullseye BBQ Burger
Crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a Miami onion bun.$9.99
- 3. Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- 4. Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked deli bun brushed with garlic parmesan butter.$9.99
- 5. Trenton Burger
Grilled pork roll piled high with melted American cheese & ketchup on a deli bun.$9.99
- 6. A-1 Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, A-1 steak sauce, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a Miami onion bun.$9.99
- 7. Six Alarm Burger
Fresh salsa, fresh jalapeños and hot peppers, chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a Miami onion bun.$9.99
- 8. El Paso Burger
Roasted poblano peppers, sautéed onions, bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce & chipotle mayo on a Miami onion bun.$9.99
- 9. Maui Burger
Grilled pineapple, smoked ham, teriyaki glaze, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & sweet mayo on a deli bun.$9.99
- 10. Reuben Burger
Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing & pickles on a deli bun.$10.50
- 11. Philly Burger
4oz. of Philly steak, sautéed onions, American cheese, ketchup & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$10.50
- 12. Bacon Royal Burger
Topped with fried egg, crisp bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
Chicken Burgers
- 13a. Original Crispy Chicken Burger
Light fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- 13b. Buffalo Crispy Chicken Burger
Light fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce tomato and ranch on the side on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- 14. Chicken Club Burger
Flame Broiled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, guacamole, red onions, lettuce & tomato on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- 15. BBQ Chicken Burger
Boneless chicken breast, bullseye BBQ sauce, cheddar, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- 16. Teriyaki Chicken Burger
Boneless chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sweet mayo on a deli bun.$9.99
- 17. Cordon Bleu Burger
Boneless chicken breast, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & honey mustard on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- 18. Spicy Baja Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast, topped with guacamole, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese & lettuce, on a Miami onion bun.$9.99
Specialty Burgers
- 19. Black Bean Burger
Homemade black bean patty, melted provolone cheese, fresh tomato slices, red onion, & lettuce with chipotle mayo on a multi grain bun$8.99
- 20. Athens Veggie Burger
The original Dr. Praeger's veggie patty, feta cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, onions, & tzatziki sauce on a multi grain bun$9.50
- 21. Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground turkey patty, topped with turkey bacon, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, & sweet mayo on a toasted multi grain bun$9.99
- 22. Gyro Burger
Fresh ground turkey, feta cheese, grilled gyro strips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a Miami onion bun.$10.99
- 23. Chipotle Bison Burger
Natural raised buffalo meat marinated in chipotle seasoning, topped with crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$10.99
- 24. Grilled Tilapia Burger
Grilled tilapia filet topped with tarter sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, & American cheese, served on a fresh baked deli bun.$10.50
- 25. Cajun Fish Burger
Grilled tilapia filet with a cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$10.50
- 26. Spicy Chili Burger
Angus beef and spicy chili, cheddar cheese & crispy onion straws on a Miami onion bun with chipotle mayo and sour cream on the side.$10.50
- 27. Turkey Royal Burger
Fresh ground turkey, fried egg, turkey bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- 28. Turkey Tex Mex Burger
Boneless chicken breast with cajun seasoning, topped with roasted red peppers, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese, & fresh tomato slices on a deli bun with chipotle sauce and chipotle mayo.$9.99
- 29. Cajun Grilled Chicken Burger
Fresh ground turkey patty topped with provolone cheese, jalapeños, tomato, crispy onion straws, guacamole, & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.$9.99
- Breakfast Burger
Cheeseburger with Fried Egg, Bacon, and american cheese topped with fry sauce and a Hash Brown$10.99
Burger of the Month
Chicken Wings
Paninis
- Tuscany Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, & balsamic vinaigrette.$9.50
- Veggie Panini
Tomatoes, lettuce, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, chipotle mayo, & pepper jack cheese.$9.50
- Italian Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, & red onion with a side of pesto dressing.$9.50
- Cheddar Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, & melted cheddar cheese with a side of BBQ sauce.$9.50
- Ham & Cheese Melt
Fresh Sliced Ham with melted Swiss Cheese, tomatoes, and honey mustard.$9.50
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, & fresh grilled chicken.$8.50
- Signature Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, feta cheese, sliced cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, peppers, & our signature greek dressing.$8.50
- House Chicken Salad
Fresh grilled chicken, iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, & red onion.$8.50
- Black & Bleu Salad
Blackened Angus beef, crisp iceberg wedge, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, & ranch dressing.$8.50
- Grilled Tilapia Salad
Fresh Filet served grilled over fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions and cucumbers.$9.99
Fat Sandwiches
- Fat Dad
Cheesesteak, Mozzarella sticks, Chicken fingers, Fry sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, French fries & American cheese$12.00
- Fat Cat
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Sauce, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce Tomato, & Swiss Cheese$12.00
- Fat Beach
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Marinera Sauce, & Provolone Cheese$12.00
- Fat Cow
Chopped Burger, American Cheese, Bacon, French Fries, Pickles, Onion Rings, Lettuce, tomato, & Fry Sauce$12.00
- Fat Veggie Koko
Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, & Fry Sauce$12.00
- Fat Elvis
Cheesesteak, Gyro Meat, Chicken Fingers, Seasoned Fries, Fry Sauce, Lettuce. & Tomato$12.00
Cheesesteak
- Philly
8" roll with thinly sliced steak, sautéed onions, and American cheese.$9.99
- Chicken California
8" roll, with thinly sliced chicken, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing.$9.99
- Breakfast Chop Cheese
chopped burger patty with onions, peppers scrambled eggs, hashbrown, and cheese with fry sauce served on hoagie roll/wrap$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Specialty Hot Dogs
- Plain Hot Dog$4.00
- New York Dog
Sauerkraut & spicy brown mustard.$5.00
- New Jersy Dog
Homemade mustard relish.$5.00
- Texas Dog
Spicy chili, diced onions & yellow mustard.$6.00
- Chilli Cheese Dog
Spicy chili & melted cheddar cheese.$6.00
- Bacon Cheese Dog
Wrapped in bacon & topped with melted cheddar cheese.$6.00
- Chicago Style Dog
Yellow mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomato, banana peppers, dill pickles & a shake of celery salt.$6.00