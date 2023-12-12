Breakfast sandwiches for the early riser! More
Sandwiches
- Ham and Egg Sandwich$8.50
English Muffin, Egg, American Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato
- Sausauge and Egg Sandwich$8.50
English Muffin, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato
- Bacon and Egg Sandwich$8.50
English Muffin, Egg, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Thanksgiving Special$8.50
English Muffin, Egg, American Cheese, Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Cranberry Salsa Spread
