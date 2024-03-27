313 Dodge
Winter Menu
Food
- Milwaukee Pretzel with Sauce - Individual$7.00
A soft Milwaukee Pretzel Co pretzel served with your choice of sauce
- Milwaukee Pretzel with Sauce - Shareable$18.00
A soft Milwaukee Pretzel Co pretzel served with your choice of sauce
- Meat and Cheese - Individual$13.00
Featuring an assortment of Wisconsin cheeses - seasonal and rotating
- Meat and Cheese - Shareable$28.00
Featuring an assortment of Wisconsin cheeses - seasonal and rotating
- Butterkase & Mettwurst Mac & Cheese$10.00
Housemade cheese sauce using Red Barn Family Farms Butterkase and bits of Haen Meats mettwurst topped with crispy panko
- Veggie Enchiladas with Vegan Queso$9.00
Three enchiladas filled with black beans, sweet corn, onions and vegan queso topped with housemade spicy enchilada sauce
- Korean Cheeseburger Sliders with Sesame Cucumber Pickles$12.00
Two seasoned beef patties topped with housemade sesame cucumber pickles, melted cheese, butter lettuce and scallion soy mayo
- Mezze Platter$15.00
Whipped feta, romesco sauce and marinated chickpeas served with warm na'an, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and artichokes
- Hot Popper Dip$7.00
Roasted and pickled jalapenos with green chilies in a cream cheese parmesan dip topped with crispy panko and served with tortilla chips, cucumbers and celery
- Rotating Deviled Eggs$9.00
Six rotating deviled eggs
- Jumbo Cookie$6.00
Housemade and rotating
Flatbreads
Add Plates
Cocktails
Cocktails
- 1800s Old Fashioned$12.00
- Blackberry Sage Vodka Splash$10.00
- Creamy Old Fashioned$12.00
- Honey Pistachio Rye Time$13.00
- Maple Bacon Old Fashioned$13.00
- Mixed Berry Vodka Punch$7.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Mule$9.00
- PB & J Whiskey Time$12.00
- Port Wine Whiskey Sour$13.00
- Rosemary Prosecco Split$9.00
- Salted Caramel Whiskey Martini$12.00
- Vanilla Pear Gin Fizz$10.00
- Wisco Old Fashioned$10.00
- creamy strawberry tequila fizz$10.00