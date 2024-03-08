32 Shea 10626 N 32nd St
STARTERS
- Housemade Hummus$10.50
Garlic Hummus, Walnut Pesto, Roasted Peppers w/ Lavash + Veggies
- Creamy Artichoke + Spinach Dip$11.00
Served With Artisan Garlic Toasted Bread
- Whipped Truffle Ricotta$10.00
Whipped Riccotta, Honey, Fig Jam W/Artisan Bread
- Caprese APTZ$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato + Balsamic + Olive Oil
- Cheese Plate$16.75
Amazing Cheese, Fruits + Nuts
- Charcuterie Board$18.00
Selected Meats, Cheeses, Hummus, Nuts + Pickled Stuff
- Shea-Wei Shrimp$10.00
Ginger Garlic Butter, Cilantro Salsa, Chili Crip w/Artisan bread
- Tuna Tartare$13.00
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Orange, Pistachio, Truffle Vinaigrette, Crispy Lavash
- Extras Veggies$2.00
- Extra Bread$2.00
- Extra GF Bread$3.00
- Extra Lavash$2.00
- Side of Chips$1.50
BRUSCHETTA
Dinner
Plates
- Lobster Mac-N-Cheese$20.00
Creamy Gouda-Goat Cheese Sauce, Butter-Garlic Lobster Tails +White Truffle Oil Drizzle
- Aungus Sirloin$27.00
8oz Angus Sirloin, Bacon Jam, Chives +mashed potatoes
- Braised Short Ribs$26.00
Wine Braised Short Ribs, Sweet Potato Mash, Asparagus, Honey Soy Glaze Chili Crisp
- Salmon Superfood$22.00
Blackened Norwegian Salmon, Orzo, Cherry Tomatoes, Olive, Spinach, Pesto
- Pesto Chicken Tortellini$17.00
chicken, creamy pesto, cheese tortellini
- Sliders$14.00
Choice of One + Chips:(Sliders Cannot be Combined) Roast Beef W/Creamy Horseradish, Muenster, AU jus Chicken Breast W/Char Siu Sauce, Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro, Jicama Slaw, Marinated Cucumber Pulled Pork W/Muenster
- Lavash Pizza
Fresh Toppings Baked on Lavash Bread for a Crispy Thin Crust Pizza
Salads and Sandwiches
- Stacked Turkey$11.50
Turkey, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Provolone, Dijon Mustard + Mayo on Ciabatta
- The OMG$11.50
Prosciutto, Mascarpone, Fig + Honey on Ciabatta
- Caprese Sandwich$11.50
Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Balsamic + Olive Oil on Ciabatta
- Juicy Roast Beef$11.50
RB, Melted Muenster, Tomato + Creamy Horseradish Sauce on Ciabatta
- Crispy BLT$11.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato + Mayo on Ciabatta
- Veggie-Tarian$11.50
Tomato, Cucumber, Greens, Avocado, Provolone + Cream Cheese on Ciabatta
- Le Grande Tuna$11.50
White Tuna, Tomato, Apple, Provolone + Greens on Ciabatta
- Turkey Cranberry$11.50
Turkey, Cranberry, Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Tomato on Ciabatta
- Vegan Hummus Sandwich (V)$11.50
Tomato, Cucumber, Greens, Avocado + Housemade Hummus on Ciabatta
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
- Open-Face Grilled Cheese$11.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto + Tomato
- The Chop Salad$12.75
Chicken or Tuna, Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Egg, Bacon + Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Raspberry Salad$12.75
Chicken or Tuna, Greens, Walnut, Apple, Gorgonzola + Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato + Balsamic + Olive Oil
- House Salad (V)$5.25
Greens, Tomato, Cucumber + Balsamic Dressing
- Zen Poki Bowl$15.00
- Sunrise Salad$14.00
- Superfood Bowl$17.00
Sushi Rice Sliced Avo Black Olives Black Beans Tomato Salsa Lime Crema Blackened Grilled Norwegian Salmon or Chicken Pumpkin Seeds Yumm Sauce (Almond Flour, Garbanzo Bean Flour, Nutritional Yeast, Spices, Lemon Juice)