33 Taps Culver City
FOOD MENU (FRI & SAT)
STARTERS
Banh Mi Fries (v)
french fries, beyond vegan chicken, sweet thai sauce, pickled veggies, spicy aioli, radishes, microgreens
Brussel Sprouts
roasted with lemon butter garlic sauce
Calamari
ligthly breaded, cajun spices, lemon wedge, marinara
Chicken Tenders
nashville style chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Fries
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
Street Tacos
3 tacos with chicken, steak, baja fish, or plant based taco meat, served in corn tortillas
Mozzarella Sticks
house made mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
Nachos
melted cheese, pico, beans, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado sauce, add chicken, steak, beyond meat, or beyond chicken!
Pizza
classic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, basil, and mozzarella
VEGAN Chicken Tenders
lightly breaded beyond vegan chicken tenders, served with your choice of sauce
HAND CRAFTED BURGERS
33 Taps Burger
applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, horseradish sauce
California Love Burger
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Classic Cheeseburger
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
33 Vegan Burger (v)
beyond patty, tomato, pickled onion, greens, chipotle spread, vegan gouda (V)
BONELESS WINGS
10 Piece Boneless Wings
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
20 Piece Boneless Wings
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
30 Piece Boneless Wings
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
TRADITIONAL WINGS
10 Piece Traditional Wings
premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
20 Piece Traditional Wings
premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
30 Piece Traditional Wings
premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)
10 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)
lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
20 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)
lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
30 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)
lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
nashville style hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, special sauce
Loaded Buffalo Tots
tater tots, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, ranch, buffalo
Fish 'N' Chips
beer battered alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, with fries
Quesadilla
filled with cheese and chipotle sauce, and served with avocado salsa, salsa roja, and tortilla chips on the side
Grilled Chicken Club
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, sourdough, fries or salad
33 Burrito
cilantro rice, black beans, pico, avocado sauce, cheese, served with chips, add jalapeño, sour cream, +1, crispy cauliflower or avocado +3, beyond meat, beyond chicken, or grilled chicken +4, steak +5, make it wet with melted cheese +2
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, tater tots, cheese, avocado sauce, chipotle aioli
33 Dodger Dog
hot dog, bun, choice of toppings
SALADS & BOWLS
Protein Bowl
grilled chicken, avocado, cilantro rice, black beans, cherry tomatoes, greens, pickled onions, cilantro ranch, sub beyond chicken or steak
Chicken, Corn, and Avocado Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, corn, lentils, tomato, toasted almonds, tossed in lemon vinaigrette dressing (GF)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
romaine, house made boneless buffalo chicken, carrots, celery, tortilla strips, tossed in ranch dressing
DESSERT
SIDES
DRINK MENU
DRAFTS
33 Taps Blonde
easy drinking blonde ale (abv 4%)
33 Taps IPA
classic IPA (abv 6.5%)
33 Taps Red
nutty, caramel, mahogany ale (abv 4%)
Beachwood Citraholic IPA
hopheads rejoice! (abv 7.1%)
Beachwood Stratallite Orbit West Coast IPA
Strata and mosaic hops. Passion fruit, bright melon, fresh resin (abv 7.1%)
Boomtown Chavez Ravine Hazy IPA
hazy, lemon, amarillo (abv 6.5%)
Boomtown Mic Czech Pilsner
refreshing czech pils (aby 5.6%)
Brooks Dry Cider
crisp dry refreshing cider (abv 6%)
Delirium Tremens (10 oz)
golden and earthy, 8oz (abv 8.5%)
Elysian Space Dust IPA (10 oz)
citrus forward IPA, 8oz (abv 8.2%)
Enegren Schöner Tag
bavarian style hefeweizen (abv 5%)
Energren Oktoberfest
candied orange, ever so slightly hopped, with caramel malts on the nose (abv 5.5%)
Estrella
mexico-american style lager (abv 4.5%)
Fremont Lush IPA
tropical IPA (abv 7%)
Golden Road Mango Cart
fruit wheat ale with hints of mango (abv 5%)
Golden Road Street Cart
crisp mexican style lager with hints of lime and orange (abv 4.8%)
Guinness
the iconic irish stout (abv 4.2%, nitro)
Harland Hazy IPA
everything you love in an IPA, without the overwhelming bitterness (abv 6.5%)
Harland Japanese Rice Lager
inspired by the crisp lagers of Okinawa, clean and refreshing (abv 5%)
Juneshine Hard Kombucha
mango (abv 6%)
Lost Coast Great White
belgian style witbier, hint of citrus, coriander and a secret blend of herbs (abv 4.8%)
Michelob Ultra
low calorie, light (abv 4.2%)
Miller Lite
light american lager (abv 4.2%)
Mother Earth Cali' Creamin'
nitro vanilla cream ale (abv 5.2%)
Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale
a long time house favorite, this mellow amber ale is lighter in flavor with a smooth bitterness (abv 4.9%)
Scrimshaw Pilsner
crisp, clean, fresh, and dry pilsner (abv 4.5%)
Soonish - Gluten Free
gluten free, refreshing, low cal, low sugar, served in can (abv 4.2%)
Stella Artois
euro pale lager (abv 5.2%)
Three Weavers Knotty Double IPA (10 oz)
double IPA, 10oz pour (abv 8.6%)
Truly Hard Seltzer
wild berry, on draft (abv 5%)
Two Towns Prickly Pear Cider
a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis (abv 5.3%)
Victory Golden Monkey (10 oz)
belgian style tripel, 10oz pour (abv 9.5%)
Victory Sour Monkey (10 oz)
belgian style sour, 10oz pour (abv 9.5%)
COCKTAILS
33 MARGARITA
SPICY MARGARITA
MEZCAL MARGARITA
CADILLAC PLATINUM
don julio blanco, gran marnier
SPICY WATERMELON MEZCAL MARG
Mezcal, Fresh Watermelon Juice, Spicy Bitters, Fresh Lime Juice
33 TITO'S AMERICAN MULE
tito's vodka, ginger beer, lime
PALOMA
tequila, grapefruit, lime
APEROL SPRITZ
aperol, prosecco, soda, orange slice
ESPRESSO MARTINI
LEMON DROP MARTINI
vodka, lemon, triple sec and simple
WATERMELON SUGAR HIGH
red bull watermelon, malibu rum
RED BULL WATERMELON SPRITZ
vodka, red bull watermelon, lemon, sprite
FLATLINER
vanilla vodka, kahlua, baileys, coffee
HOT TODDY
IRISH COFFEE
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
house special long island iced tea with vodka, gin, tequila, and rum
SCREWDRIVER
vodka, orange juice
WHITE RUSSIAN
Vodka, Kahlúa, cream, served on the rocks
Mimosa
prosecco and orange juice
Northwestern Purple Cocktail
MANGO MICHELADA
mango cart, house clamato mix, lime, spices, tajin
MICHELADA
estrella, house clamato mix, spices, lime, tajin
WINE
Benziger Sauvignon Blanc
Benziger's bio-dynamic sustainably farmed Sauvignon Blanc is fresh and elegant. This Sauvignon Blanc invites you in with aromas of bright apple, fresh grass, grapefruit and melon. Enticing citrus flavors are followed by complex minerality. The wine’s acid is both balanced and integrated, giving it a textured mid-palate and an elegant softness (abv 14.1%)
J. Lohr Pinot Noir
monterey, ca
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvingnon
napa valley, ca
Raeburn Sauvignon Blanc
North Coast, CA. Aromatic notes of white flowers and citrus. A bright and round mouthfeel with tropical notes of guava, Meyer lemon and key lime are followed by a crisp finish (abv 14%)
Post & Beam Chardonnay
Napa Valley, CA. The 2022 Post & Beam Chardonnay displays hints of lemon pith, crème brûlée, and white flowers on the nose, with flavors of melon, passionfruit, and green apple all sitting nicely on the palate (abv 14.3%)
Whispering Angel Rosé
Cotes de Provence, France. Whispering Angel Rosé has a Fresh red berry fruit characteristics with floral notes. Ripe and fleshy feel on the palate (abv 13%)
Raeburn Pinot Noir
Russian River, CA. Raeburn Pinot Noir leads with pleasing aromas of baking spice and vanilla. The palate is marked with stunning fruit flavors of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. The finish is graceful and sophisticated (abv 14%)
Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, CA. Aromas of cassis and blueberry. Estate grown fruit give a full-bodied texture (abv 13.5%)
La Marca Prosecco
venato, italy
NA BEVERAGES
SPECIALTY SHOTS
Lemon Drop Shot
vodka, lemon juice, orange liqueur and simple syrup
Green Tea Shot
Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, and sour mix, splash of citrus soda
Gummy Bear Shot
vodka, peach schnapps liqueur, pineapple juice, and lemon-lime soda
Jolly Rancher Shot
vodka, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice
Kamikaze
vodka, triple sec, lime
Cactus Cooler
vodka, peach, orange, red bull
Scooby Snack
coconut rum, pineapple, melon
Mexican Candy
tamarind vodka, watermelon pucker
Strawberry Shortcake
malibu rum, strawberry liquer, oj, agave, cream