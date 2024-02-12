33 Taps DTLA
FOOD MENU Sunday
STARTERS
- Banh Mi Fries (v)$12.99
french fries, sweet thai sauce, pickled veggies, spicy aioli, microgreens, add vegan beyond chicken, grilled chicken, steak, or avocado for an extra charge
- Brussels Sprouts$13.99
roasted with lemon butter garlic sauce, crushed rep pepper, pickled onions
- Calamari$13.99
ligthly breaded calamari and pepperoncinis, cajun spices, lemon wedge, marinara
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
nashville-style chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce, served with a side salad tossed in lemon vinaigrette
- Fries$6.99
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, bacon cheese, or steak & cheese
- Street Tacos$14.99
3 tacos with chicken, sub steak, baja fish, or plant based taco meat, served in corn tortillas with melted cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, salsa roja, avocado sauce - no mix and match!
- Mozzarella Sticks$13.99
house made mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
- Nachos$14.99
melted cheese, pico, beans, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado sauce, pickled onions and cabbage, add avocado, chicken, steak, beyond meat, or beyond chicken
- Pizza$13.99Out of stock
classic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, basil, and mozzarella
HAND CRAFTED BURGERS
- Classic Cheeseburger$16.99
grass fed wagyu beef, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a brioche bun
- The Signature Burger$17.99
hawaiian style grass fed wagyu beef with pineapple and red pepper, smoked ham, swiss cheese, frizzle onions, lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli, on brioche bun
- 33 Vegan Burger (v)$17.99
beyond patty, tomato, pickled onion, lettuce, chipotle spread, vegan gouda (V) on vegan brioche bun
BONELESS WINGS
- 10 Piece Boneless Wings$17.99
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 20 Piece Boneless Wings$31.99
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 30 Piece Boneless Wings$43.99
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
TRADITIONAL WINGS
- 10 Piece Traditional Wings$18.99
premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 20 Piece Traditional Wings$35.99
premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 30 Piece Traditional Wings$48.99
premium authentic buffalo wings tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)
- 10 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)$16.99
lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 20 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)$29.99
lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 30 Piece Cauliflower Wings (v)$41.99
lightly breaded and crispy, tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
- Quesadilla$14.99
filled with cheese and chipotle sauce, and served with avocado salsa, salsa roja, and tortilla chips on the side
- Loaded Buffalo Tots$15.99
tater tots, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, ranch, buffalo
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.99
nashville style hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, special sauce
- Fish 'n' Chips$18.99
beer battered alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, with fries
- Grilled Chicken Club$16.99
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, grilled sourdough, cheddar, fries or salad
- 33 Burrito$13.99
cilantro rice, black beans, pico, avocado sauce, cheese, peppers & onions, served with chips
- Breakfast Burrito$15.99
eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, cheese, avocado sauce, chipotle aioli
- Tuna Melt$16.99
sourdough, tuna salad, cheddar, avocado, grilled onions
- Grilled Cheese$12.99
SALADS & BOWLS
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.99
romaine, house made boneless buffalo chicken, carrots, celery, tortilla strips, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, pickled onions, tossed in ranch dressing
- Wedge Cobb Salad$16.99
iceberg lettuce, applewood bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onions, ranch
- Protein Bowl$17.99
grilled chicken breast, avocado, black beans, cilantro rice, peppers & onions, romaine, pico de gallo, pickled onion, parmesan, house made croutons, caesar dressing
- Tuna Spring Salad$16.99
spring mix, albacore tuna salad, hard boiled egg, avocado, roma tomatoes, pickled onions, ranch
- Caesar Salad$11.99
romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, pico, caesar dressing
- House Salad$11.99
spring mix, romaine, onion, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, lemon vinaigrette
DESSERT
- Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie$11.99Out of stock
house made chocolate chip cookie, served warm, with vanilla ice cream, and caramel drizzle, fresh seasonal berries
- Churro Waffles$12.99
fresh waffles tossed in cinnamon sugar churro mix, served with vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle, fresh seasonal berries
- Vegan Brownie (v)$8.99
chocoloate vegan brownie with berries and powdered sugar
DRINK MENU
DRAFTS
- 33 Taps Blonde$7.00+
easy drinking blonde ale (abv 4%)
- 33 Taps IPA$8.00+
classic IPA (abv 6.5%)
- 33 Taps Red$7.00+
nutty, caramel, mahogany ale (abv 4%)
- 2 Towns Prickly Pearadise Cider$10.00+
fruity and earthy, hard cider (abv 5.3%)
- Beachwood Citraholic IPA$9.00+
hopheads rejoice! (abv 7.1%)
- Black & Tan$9.00
half guinness, half ipa
- Boomtown Chavez Ravine Hazy IPA$9.00+
hazy, lemon, amarillo (abv 6.5%)
- Boomtown Mic Czech Pilsner$8.00+
refreshing czech pils (aby 5.6%)
- Brooks Dry Cider$8.00+
crisp dry refreshing cider (abv 6%)
- Delirium Tremens (10 oz)$10.00Out of stock
golden and earthy, 8oz (abv 8.5%)
- Elysian Space Dust IPA (10 oz)$8.00
citrus forward IPA, 8oz (abv 8.2%)
- Enegren Schöner Tag$8.00+
bavarian style hefeweizen (abv 5%)
- Estrella$7.00+
mexican pilsner (abv 4.5%)
- Fremont Lush IPA$8.00+
tropical IPA (abv 7%)
- Golden Road Mango Cart$8.00+
fruit wheat ale with hints of mango (abv 5%)
- Golden Road Street Cart$8.00+
crisp mexican style lager with hints of lime and orange (abv 4.8%)
- Guinness$9.00+
the iconic irish stout (abv 4.2%, nitro)
- Harland Hazy IPA$10.00+
everything you love in an IPA, without the overwhelming bitterness (abv 6.5%)
- Harland Japanese Rice Lager$9.00+
inspired by the crisp lagers of Okinawa, clean and refreshing (abv 5%)
- Juneshine Hard Kombucha$8.00+
mango (abv 6%)
- Kirin Ichiban$7.00+
japanese lager with a smooth finish and no bitter aftertaste (abv 4.9%)
- Lost Coast Great White$7.00+
belgian style witbier, hint of citrus, coriander and a secret blend of herbs (abv 4.8%)
- Mango Michelada$9.99
mango cart, house clamato mix, lime, spices, tajin
- Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter$12.00+
robust dark ale with hand-toasted coconut & hints of mocha (abv 6%)
- Michelada$9.99
estrella, house clamato mix, spices, lime, tajin
- Michelob Ultra$7.00+
low calorie, light (abv 4.2%)
- Mother Earth Cali' Creamin'$8.00+
nitro vanilla cream ale (abv 5.2%)
- Scrimshaw Pilsner$8.00+
crisp, clean, fresh, and dry pilsner (abv 4.5%)
- Snake Bite$9.00
half guinness, half hard cider
- Soonish - Gluten Free$8.00
gluten free, refreshing, low cal, low sugar, served in can (abv 4.2%)
- Stella Artois$8.00+
euro pale lager (abv 5.2%)
- Truly Hard Seltzer$8.00+
wild berry, on draft (abv 5%)
- Victory Sour Monkey (10 oz)$8.00
belgian style sour, 10oz pour (abv 9.5%)
NON ALCOHOLIC BEERS
WINE
- Raeburn Sauvignon Blanc$12.00+
North Coast, CA. Aromatic notes of white flowers and citrus. A bright and round mouthfeel with tropical notes of guava, Meyer lemon and key lime are followed by a crisp finish (abv 14%)
- Post & Beam Chardonnay$17.00+
Napa Valley, CA. The 2022 Post & Beam Chardonnay displays hints of lemon pith, crème brûlée, and white flowers on the nose, with flavors of melon, passionfruit, and green apple all sitting nicely on the palate (abv 14.3%)
- Whispering Angel Rosé$16.00+
Cotes de Provence, France. Whispering Angel Rosé has a Fresh red berry fruit characteristics with floral notes. Ripe and fleshy feel on the palate (abv 13%)
- Raeburn Pinot Noir$13.00+
Russian River, CA. Raeburn Pinot Noir leads with pleasing aromas of baking spice and vanilla. The palate is marked with stunning fruit flavors of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. The finish is graceful and sophisticated (abv 14%)
- Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon$16.00+
Paso Robles, CA. Aromas of cassis and blueberry. Estate grown fruit give a full-bodied texture (abv 13.5%)
- La Marca Prosecco$10.00+
venato, italy
MARGARITAS
- 33 Margarita$12.00+
tequila, fresh lime, triple sec, agave
- 33 Mezcal Margarita$14.00+
amaras verde mezcal, fresh lime, triple sec, agave
- 33 Cadillac Margarita$15.00+
tequila, lime juice, agave, grand marnier *grande pictured with spicy modification
- Skinny Margarita$15.00+
tres generaciones plata tequila, lime, agave, orange juice
COCKTAILS
- 33 Paloma$13.00+
tequila, grapefruit, lime
- 33 Tito's American Mule$14.00+
tito's vodka, ginger beer, lime
- Adios MF$16.00
long island iced tea, blue curacao
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
aperol, prosecco, soda, orange slice
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
vodka, cranberry, lime
- Dark 'n' Stormy$13.00
dark rum, ginger beer, lime
- Dirty Gin Martini$13.00
gin, dry vermouth, olive
- Dirty Vodka Martini$13.00
vodka, dry vermouth, olive
- Dry Gin Martini$13.00
gin, dry vermouth, lemon twist
- Dry Vodka Martini$13.00
vodka, dry vermouth, lemon twist
- Espresso Martini$13.00
vodka, house made cold brew, coffee liqueur
- French 75$12.00
gin, lemon, simple
- Gimlet$13.00
gin, lime, simple
- Hugo Spritz$13.00
st germain, prosecco, soda
- Irish Coffee$13.00
irish whiskey, baileys, coffee
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
whiskey, ginger beer, lime
- Lemon Drop Martini$13.00
vodka, lemon, triple sec, simple
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
house special long island iced tea with vodka, gin, tequila, and rum
- Manhattan$13.00
bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters
- Margarita$12.00
tequila, fresh lime, triple sec, agave
- Mexican Mule$13.00
tequila, ginger beer, lime
- Mezcal Mule$13.00
mezcal, ginger beer, lime
- Mezcal Paloma$13.00
mezcal, grapefruit, lime
- Mezcal Negroni$13.00
mezcal, campari, sweet vermouth
- Negroni$13.00
gin, campari, sweet vermouth
- Ranch Water$10.00
tequila or mezcal, soda, lime
- Red Bull Watermelon Spritz$13.00Out of stock
vodka, red bull watermelon, lemon, sprite
- Screwdriver$12.00
vodka, orange juice
- Tom Collins$13.00
gin, lemon, simple
- Watermelon Sugar High$12.00Out of stock
red bull watermelon, malibu rum
- Whiskey Sour$11.00
- White Russian$13.00Out of stock
Vodka, Kahlúa, cream, served on the rocks