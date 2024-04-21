Bloody Mary

$12.00

Collins Glass with Ice 2oz Kurveball Whiskey 0.5oz Olice Juice 0.5oz Lemon Juice 0.5oz Worchestershire Sauce 2 Dash Hot Sauce Top with Bloody Mary Mix Garnish with celery stalk, 2 olives on pick, piece of bacon, lemon lime, sprinkle of celery salt Sub tomato juice for bloody mary mix if guest wants less spicy