35 Brix - NEW***
Lunch Menu
Soup & Salads
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- .Brix Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, croutons
- Double Brix Salad$10.00
- Asian Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fried wontons, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian sesame dressing, and sesame seeds
- Harvest Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, roasted apples, craisins, goat cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, and Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing
- The Cobb$15.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, chopped Brix bacon, candied pecans, hard cooked egg, and white balsamic
- Grilled Romaine Heart$11.00
Chopped Brix bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, blue cheese dressing, and chargrilled chicken breast
- Brix Wedge$15.00
Iceberg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French dressing, and crumbled blue cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine hearts, Parmesan, Brix bacon, homemade croutons, Parmesan crisp and housemade Caesar dressing, and grilled chicken breast
- .Side Asian$8.50
Mixed greens, fried wontons, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian sesame dressing, sesame seeds
- .Side Harvest$8.25
Mixed greens, roasted apples, craisens, goat cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette
- .Side Cobb$8.00
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, chopped Brix bacon, candied pecans, hard cooked egg, White Balsamic
- .Side Wedge$8.50
Iceberg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French Dressing, crumbled blue cheese
- .Side Caesar$8.50
Crisp romaine hearts, Parmesan, Brix Bacon, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan crisp and house made Caesar Dressing
Entrées
- Cajun Chicken$14.00
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, white rice, and grilled asparagus
- Sirloin Steak Medallions$16.00
6 oz sirloin steak coulotte medallions, white rice, grilled asparagus, and chef's A2 steak sauce
- Blackened Salmon$16.00
Blackened Faroe Island salmon, white rice, grilled asparagus, and lemon dill cream sauce
- Tuscan Chicken$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, in a velvety cream sauce over fresh Ohio city linguine
- Blackened Shrimp Pasta$21.00
Blackened jumbo shrimp, roasted artichoke hearts, sautéed onion, peppers, mushrooms, chardonnay cream sauce, and Ohio city pasta fresh garlic linguine
- Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Jumbo pan seared shrimp scampi served over fresh Ohio city linguine with roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, capers, in a garlic wine butter sauce
- Asiago Chicken$16.00
Tender grilled chicken breast served with Ohio city pasta in a Asiago bacon cream sauce
- Fish and Chips$19.00
Craft beer battered haddock filets, fresh hand cut French fries, and tartar sauce
Features
Handhelds
- Bang Bang Shrimp Taco's$17.00
Feathered cabbage, crispy shrimp, and Brix dynamite sauce
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
House smoked pulled pork, Brix BBQ sauce, coleslaw and Cheddar cheese on a toasted pretzel roll
- Beef on Weck$14.00
House made sliced ribeye, thin dipped in au jus and served on a freshly prepared kummelweck style roll. Served with creamy horseradish sauce and au jus
- Brix Hamburger$10.00
8 oz Brix recipe blend accompanied by crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and house aioli
- Cauliflower Tacos$17.00
Crispy cauliflower, feathered cabbage, Brix Dynamite Sauce
- Fried Chicken Wrap$12.00
Regular: Fried chicken, fresh tomato basil wrap, lettuce, mango pico de gallo. Barbeque, Cajun Buffalo, or Plain Casear: Crisp romaine lettuce, bacon, oven cured tomatoes, shaved parm, caesar dressing, chicken breast
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Regular: Fried chicken, fresh tomato basil wrap, lettuce, mango pico de gallo. Barbeque, Cajun Buffalo, or Plain Caesar: Crisp romaine lettuce, bacon, oven cured tomatoes, shaved parm, Caesar dressing, chicken breast
- Meatloaf Melt$14.00
House made cheese stuffed meatloaf, between grilled thick cut Italian bread, melted provolone cheese, red onion marmalade, and mayonnaise
- Miso Chicken Taco's$17.00
Miso glazed chicken breast, feathered cabbage, pickled red onion, and dynamite sauce
- Philadelphia Cheesesteak$15.00
Sliced roasted prime rib, grilled caramelized onions, white Cheddar cheese, served on a toasted Cellone's Italian roll
- Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Brix bacon, house ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and toasted pretzel roll
- Prime Rib Wrap$14.00
Slow roasted sliced prime rib in a sun-dried tomato wrap, mixed greens, red onion jam, white Cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Crisp lettuce, roma tomatoes, tartar sauce, and craft beer battered haddock filet.
- Reuben$14.00
House prepared corn beef, sauerkraut, sautéed honey bourbon glazed onions, Russian dressing, grilled Cellone's marble rye bread with melted Swiss cheese
- Salmon BLT$16.00
Faroe Island salmon pan seared, with our maple crusted bacon, tomato, mixed greens, red onion marmalade and aioli
- Steak Tacos$17.00
Mixed greens, thin sliced steak, yellow Cheddar, pickled red onions, salsa, and chipotle sour cream.
- Veggie Burger$14.00
Impossible veggie burger, lettuce, tomato and aioli
Flatbreads
Sides
Dessert
- Cheesecake$7.00
Traditional vanilla cheesecake with grahmcracker crust.
- Pistachio Bomb$10.00
Vanilla cake base Pistachio Mousse Surrounded by White Chocolate Ganache Covered in Crushed Almonds
- PNut Mousse Bomb$10.00
Chocolate Cake base Peanut Butter Mousse Milk Chocolate Cover Caramel and Chocolate swirls
- Triple Chocolate Ganache$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Chocolate Cake Chocolate Gnashed Frosting Chocolate Swirls and Whipped Cream
X Sauces
- White French$0.75
- White Balsamic$0.75
- Black PCorn Ranch$0.75
- Asian Sesame$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$0.75
- Italian$0.75
- Ceasar$0.75
- Cranberry Citrus$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Oil & Vinegar$0.75
- Russian$0.75
- BBQ$0.75
- Cajun Buffalo$0.75
- Honey Lime Sriracha$0.75
- Nashville Hot Sauce$0.75
- Sweet Thai$0.75
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Cauliflower Wings$14.00
Buttermilk fried tossed with honey lime sriracha sauce, & house made blue cheese dressing
- Crab Cakes$21.00
Three Maryland style crab cakes, Brix barbeque sauce, and whole grain mustard aioli
- Crab Rangoon Dip$15.00
House made creamy lump crab dip, sweet chili sauce and fried wontons to dip
- Dynamite Shrimp$14.00
Lightly buttermilk battered fried shrimp tossed in our house made Brix dynamite sauce
- Flatbread$16.00
GLUTEN FREE Seasoned Cauliflower Crust
- Hummus Platter$10.00
Pureed chick peas blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and a hint of garlic. Served with vegetables and fried pita chips to dip
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$15.00
One Pound of PEI mussels sautéed in a spicy tomato broth, parm crisps, and grilled baguette crostini
- Pierogi$16.00
Five handmade pierogies from Akron's own Pierogi Lady.
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Colassal shrimp, lettuce wedge, horseradish cream, Russian, and cocktail sauce
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Baked spinach artichoke cheese dip, served with seasoned fried pita chips
- Twice Fried Chicken Wings$16.00
Eight jumbo wings, seasoned with our special spice blend, tossed in your choice of sauce, with black peppercorn ranch dressing
- Bacon App$12.00
Features
- Queen Prime Rib$33.00
12 oz Slow Roasted Boneless Prime Rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Horsey Sauce
- King Prime Rib$39.00
18 oz Slow Roasted Boneless Prime Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Gravy and Horsey Sauce
- Paella$29.00Out of stock
Large Shrimp, Colossal Scallops, PEI Mussels, Little Neck Clams, Crispy Paella Rice Pilaf
- Flank Steak$28.00Out of stock
Adobo Rubbed Flank Steak, Masa Gnocchi, Ancho Tomato Sauce, Brazilian Vinaigrette
The Grill
- Chargrilled Strip Steak$38.00
Chargrilled house cut choice 16 oz strip steak, garlic steak butter, cauliflower, roasted herb tomatoes and bacon, and lemon herb couscous
- Bordelaise Strip Steak$39.00
House made bordelaise sauce, chargrilled 16 oz choice strip, and Parmesan herb smashed potatoes
- Black and Blue Strip$39.00
Blackened 16 oz choice strip steak, blue cheese compound butter topping, and Brix brussels sprouts
- Hanger Steak$32.00
Brix loaded baked potato, red wine glaze, sour cream
- Filet Mignon$48.00
9 oz center cut Angus filet, Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes, and roasted demi glaze
- Parm Crusted Filet$51.00
9 oz Angus filet, Parmesan crusted, bacon, corn hash and mashed potatoes
- Pork Chop$31.00
16 oz chop, Brix brussels sprouts, and herbed garlic butter. Served with demi glaze or barrel No. 2 bourbon jam. Prepared medium unless otherwise requested
- Sirloin Cheeseburger$16.00
100% Angus sirloin burger, Cheddar cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted roll and served with hand cut French fries
- Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Sliced prime rib, hoagie roll, sautéed honey bourbon onions, Cremini mushrooms, provolone cheese, hand cut fries
- Steakhouse Bacon Burger$19.00
Brix bacon, Cheddar cheese, 35° Brix bacon topping, buttery lettuce, roma tomatoes, aioli and hand cut fries
Saute
- Blackened Grouper$39.00Out of stock
Pan seared blackened grouper filet served on top of sun-dried tomato and asparagus Israeli couscous risotto
- Blackened Shrimp Pasta$26.00
Blackened jumbo shrimp, roasted artichoke hearts, sautéed onion, peppers, mushrooms, chardonnay cream sauce, and Ohio city pasta fresh garlic linguine
- Cauliflower Stir-Fry$21.00
Fried cauliflower Florette's, stir-fry vegetables, flash fried rice, in an Asian soy sauce reduction
- Halibut$39.00
8 oz seasoned cracker crusted halibut filet, flash fried cauliflower babang, and drawn butter
- Lobster Carbonara$32.00
Ohio city cornucopia pasta, garden peas, crispy pancetta, and white wine Asiago cream sauce
- Salmon$30.00
Faroe Island salmon from the North Atlantic, pan seared with Yukon gold roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and 35° Brix bacon topping
- Scallops & Risotto$34.00Out of stock
Scratch made Mushroom and Vegetable Isreali Cous Cous Risotto, Pan Sear Jumbo U-10 Scallops
- Seafood Trio$39.00Out of stock
Pan seared Faroe Island salmon, 35° Brix bacon topping, barbecue shrimp skewer, twin U-10 seared scallops, and smashed rosemary potatoes
- Szechuan Beef$26.00
Tender sliced steak, mild Szechuan sauce, onions, peppers and white rice
- Tortelleni$23.00
Tri Colored Cheese Tortellini, Three Meat Creamy Tomato Bolognese, Shaved Parmesan
- Tuscan Chicken$25.00
Lightly floured pan seared marinated chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, cream sauce and fresh Ohio city linguine
- Chicken Marsala$25.00
Pan Seared Marinated Chicken Breast, Marsala Sauce, Cremini Mushrooms, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus
Add Ons
- add Grilled Chicken$4.00
- add Fried Chicken$4.00
- add Crab Cake$8.00
- add Steak$7.00
- add Salmon$7.00
- add Shrimp$6.00
- add Scallops$12.00
- Mushrooms$3.00
- Brix Topping$4.00
Pecan smoked bacon, blue cheese, and brown sugar glaze
- Caramelized Onions$3.00
35° Brix private select bourbon
- Demi Glaze$2.00
- Mushrooms & Onions$3.00
- Anchovies$2.00
Sides
Gluten Free
GF Salads
- GF Brix Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar cheese
- GF Double Brix Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar cheese
- GF Asian Chicken Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian sesame dressing, sesame seeds
- GF Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Crisp Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Brix Bacon, Parm Crisp, Caeser Dressing
- GF Cobb Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine hearts, radicchio, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Maytag blue cheese crumbles, Brix bacon, pecans, hard cooked egg, and white balsamic dressing
- GF Grilled Romaine Heart$11.00
Chopped Brix bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, blue cheese dressing, and chargrilled chicken breast
- GF Harvest Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, roasted apples, craisins, goat cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, and cranberry citrus vinaigrette dressing
- GF Wedge$15.00
Iceberg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French dressing, and crumbled blue cheese
- GF .Mini Asian$8.25
Mixed greens, snow peas, carrots, corn, Asian Sesame Dressing, sesame seeds
- GF .Mini Caesar$8.50
Chopped Crisp Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Brix Bacon, Parm Crisp, Caeser Dressing
- GF .Mini Cobb$8.00
Crisp romaine hearts, radicchio, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Maytag blue cheese crumbles, Brix Bacon, Pecans, Hard cooked egg, and White Balsamic Dressing
- GF .Mini Harvest$8.25
Mixed Greens, roasted apples, craisens, goat cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing
- GF .Mini Wedge$8.50
Iceburg lettuce wedge, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, hard boiled egg, chopped Brix bacon, White French Dressing, crumbled blue cheese
GF Sauté
- GF Blknd Grouper$39.00Out of stock
Pan seared blackened grouper filet served with herb smashed rosemary potatoes
- GF Halibut$39.00
Pan seared halibut filet served with cauliflower babang
- GF Seafood Trio$39.00
Pan seared Faroe Island salmon, 35° Brix bacon topping, barbecue shrimp skewer, twin U-10 seared scallops, and smashed rosemary potatoes
- GF Salmon$29.00
Pan seared Faroe Island salmon and gluten free Brix topping served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes
- GF BSP$26.00
Blackened jumbo shrimp, roasted artichoke hearts, sautéed onion, peppers, mushrooms, chardonnay cream sauce, and gluten free penne pasta
- GF Lobster Carbonara$32.00
Gluten free penne pasta, Garden Peas, Crispy Pancetta, White Wine Asiago Cream Sauce
- GF Szechuan Beef$26.00
Tender sliced steak, mild Szechuan sauce, onions, peppers and white rice
- GF Tuscan Chicken$25.00
GF Grill
- GF French Cut Bone in Pork Chop$29.00
Served with vegetable of the day. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- GF Cajun Chicken$18.00
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, white rice, and grilled asparagus. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- GF Black and Blue Strip$35.00
Blackened 16 oz choice strip steak, blue cheese compound butter, and Brix brussels sprouts. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- GF Hanger Steak$32.00
Brix loaded baked potato, red wine glaze, and sour cream. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- GF Filet Mignon$46.00
9 oz center cut prime filet and roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
GF Flatbreads
GF Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Menu (Copy)
- Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken breast strips French fried and served with fresh cut French fries. Served with ketchup, 35 Brix BBQ or honey mustard to dip
- Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$12.00
Two Cheeseburger sliders and Hand Cut Fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$12.00
Two thick slices of grilled white bread surrounding melted white American cheese. Served with fresh cut French fries
- Kids Macaroni & Cheese$12.00
Penne pasta in a rich and creamy sharp Cheddar cheese béchamel
- Kids Linguine w/Marinara$12.00
Ohio city pasta linguine with our own house made marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Kids Steak and Frites$12.00
5 oz hanger steak cooked to order and fresh cut fries
Bar Drink Menu
Handcrafted Cocktails
- Autumn's Appletini$10.00
1.25 oz Grey Goose 1.25 oz Dekypers Apple Pucker 1.5 oz apple juice Marchino Cherry in the bottom
- Black Russian$9.00
2 oz Vodka 1 oz Kahlua Shake and strain over ice
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Collins Glass with Ice 2oz Kurveball Whiskey 0.5oz Olice Juice 0.5oz Lemon Juice 0.5oz Worchestershire Sauce 2 Dash Hot Sauce Top with Bloody Mary Mix Garnish with celery stalk, 2 olives on pick, piece of bacon, lemon lime, sprinkle of celery salt Sub tomato juice for bloody mary mix if guest wants less spicy
- Blue Lagoon$11.00
1 oz Platinum 7x vodka 1 oz Blue Curacao top with lemonade in Collins glass swipe with lemon and drop in glass add light up ice cube shake and strain with light cube in bottom
- Blueberry Basil Lemonade$8.00
short Collins glass 1 oz blueberry vodka .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz of simple syrup muddle blueberry , basil lemonade to fill
- Brix Sangria$10.00
1 oz pama 1 oz peach schnapps 1 oz pineapple juice 3 oz premade mix 3 oz resiling top with sprite raspberries serve in large wine glass with ice
- Buffalo Trace Russian$9.00
2 oz bourbon cream 1 oz Grey Goose vodka .5 oz Kaluha serve on rocks glass with ice
- Buffalo Trace Wheatley Vodka Mule$9.00
1.5 oz Wheatly vodka .5 oz lime juice .25 oz simple syrup top with ginger beer lime wheel garnish served in belvedere mule glass
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
martini glass 1 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream 1 oz baileys .5 oz kuluha .5 oz vanilla vodka .5 oz coconut rum 1 oz cream chocolate sauce drizzle chocolate on rim garnish with Godiva chocolate truffle
- Cosmo$9.00
martini glass 2 oz ketel one vodka .5 oz triple sec .5 oz lime juice .5 oz cranberry shake and strain garnish with lemon peel
- Crown Peach Iced Tea$9.00
small collins glass filled with ice 1.5 oz crown peach .5 oz simple syrup filled with iced tea garnish with lemon
- Cucumbertini$8.00
1.5 oz effen cucumber vodka 1.5 oz moscato cucumber wheel shake on ice and strain martini glass
- Expresso Latte Martini$12.00
2 oz cold brew 1.5 oz kahlua 1.5 oz oyo vanilla vodka .5 oz buffalo trace bourbon cream or 4oz cold brew mix 1 oz oyo vanilla vodka shake on ice and serve up in martini glass
- French 75 Martini$10.00
1.5 oz Hendricks gin .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup shaken on ice and strained in coupe glass top with Moscato and lemon twist
- Fuzzy Navel$8.00
1.5 oz peach schnapps 1.5 oz orange juice mix equal parts of each ingredient in a highball glass, top with ice, and serve
- Golden Hour Cosmo$9.00
1.5 oz Ciroc summer citrus .5 oz Grand Marnier .5 oz lime juice 1 oz cranberry juice .5 oz simple syrup shaken on ice and served in a coupe glass with lime wheel
- Greyhound Martini$8.00
2 oz deep eddies grapefruit 2 oz ruby red grapefruit juice .5 oz simple syrup shake all ingredients on ice strain into cocktail glass garnish with orange wheel
- Hemingway Mojito$9.00
Collins glass and mint leaf garnish 1.5 oz sailor jerry 8 mint leaves .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz lime juice muddle ice to fill do not shake and layer in glass top with sprite put in collins glass, top with lime
- Ice Wine Martini$12.00
martini glass 2 oz grey goose vodka 2 oz late harvest vidal ice wine 2 raspberries shake in shaker with ice and add raspberries
- Ice Wine Royale$12.00
martini glass 2oz late harvest vidal ice wine 2 oz Moscato shake ice wine and strain, add Moscato to fill add raspberries
- Jalapeño Margarita$11.00
muddle 2 jalapeno coins .5 oz agave syrup .5 oz Grand Marnier 1 oz lime juice 2 oz Maestro Dobel Anejo shake on ice strain into salt rimmed rocks garnish with orange and lime wheel
- Jenna's Kentucky Coffee$8.00
in clear coffee mug 2 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon cream 1 oz sailor jerry rum fill to near top with coffee top with whip cream
- Lemon Drop$10.00
martini glass with sugared rim 1 oz absolute citron 1 oz deep eddy lemon .5 oz limoncello .5 oz sweet and sour .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz lemon juice shake and strain garnish with lemon wedge
- Lindbergh's Long Island$13.00
tall Collins , light up ice cube 1 oz Platinum 7x vodka 1 oz Corazon 1 oz ron rico rum 1 oz watershed gin 1 oz triple sec 1.5 oz sweet and sour topped with coke do not shake
- Margarita$9.00
high ball glass with lime 2 oz corazon .5 oz triple sec 1 oz lime juice splash sour mix dash agave nectar shake with ice and pour
- Meghan's Mint Julep$11.00
high ball glass with mint sprig 2 oz Woodford bourbon .5 oz soda water 4 mint sprigs .5 oz simple syrup muddle mint and simple syrup into a highball glass fill with ice and add bourbon and splash of soda water and garnish
- Mimosa$7.00
upside down pear glass 1/2 moscato 1/2 oz orange juice garnish with orange and cherry
- Paloma$11.00
1.5 oz corazon 1 oz pink grapefruit juice .5 oz lime juice dash agave shake on ice serve in salted rocks glass full ice top with 1 oz sparkling pink grapefruit garnish with lime wheel
- Pear Pineapple Tini$8.00
1.5 oz pear vodka 1 oz pineapple juice shake on ice strain into martini glass add splash of cranberry cocktail
- Pineapple Mule$9.00
mule mug with lime 2 pineapple chunks 2 oz pineapple vodka .25 oz simple syrup splash pineapple juice splash lime juice muddle in mug and add ice top with goslings ginger beer
- Planters Punch$12.00
punch glass with orange wedge w/ light up cube 1 oz captain morgan 1oz grand marnier 1 oz pineapple juice 1 oz orange juice .33 oz grenadine .5 oz lime juice dash bitters shake with ice and pour into glass add grenadine last as a float to the drink
- Purple Rain$10.00
high ball glass with lemon wedge 1.5 oz grape vodka 1 oz grape juice shake and pour into glass top with ginger ale and light up cube
- Raspberry Mule$9.00
mule mug with lime 3 raspberries 2 oz raspberry vodka 1 oz lime juice .25 oz simple syrup splash raspberry syrup muddle above add ice and above to mule mug and top with goslings ginger beer
- Rhubarb Sour$9.00
2 oz hendricks gin 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz rhubarb simple splash soda served in rocks glass lemon wheel
- Strawberry Fantazmic$11.00
1.5 oz heart of glass vodka muddle strawberries, basil, couli lemonade to fill red light up cube
- Tequila-Tini$8.00
1.5 oz el jimador tequila 1 oz brownstone red blend .5 oz lime juice .5 oz simple syrup splash ginger ale shake in ice and strain in martini glass served with 1/2 piece brix bacon
- White Russian$9.00
2 oz vodka 1 oz kahlua 1 oz cream serve in rocks glass
- Nigroni$9.00
Martini glass with orange peel 1.5 oz Watershed BA Gin 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 1 oz Campari 0.5 oz Nocino 2 dashes of orange bitters shake and strain top with splash of club soda
- Sazerac$10.00
Martini glass with orange peel 3 oz Sazerac Rye 2 dashes pernod absinthe to coat glass 2 dashes of bitters 0.5 simple syrup stir and strain
- Southsider$9.00
2 oz Watershed Gin 0.5 oz simple syrup soda shake and strain gin, simple and lime juice - add soda to fill
Strong Whiskey Cocktails
- Black Manhattan$14.00
2 oz minor case rye 1 oz Averna liquor dash orange bitters shake on ice strain into martini glass luxardo cherry garnish
- Black Walnut Manhattan$14.00
2 oz 35 brix barrel no. 2 1 oz nocino liqueur dash orange bitters garnish with luxardo cherry on a pick
- Blackberry Bourbon Sour$13.00
muddle 1 teaspoon blackberry preserves 1 basil leaf .5 oz lemon juice 1 oz house made limoncello add ice 1.5 oz brix bourbon no.2 dash orange bitters shake and strain on rocks glass filled with ice garnish with fresh blackberries in drink
- Bourbon Smash$13.00
muddled orange in large rocks glass add ice in shaker 2 oz buffalo trace bourbon cream 1 oz fallerum 1 oz cherry heering .5 oz lemon juice .5 ox grand mariner shake on ice strain into rocks glass orange wheel garnish
- Orange Cherry Manhattan$14.00
2 oz no.5 bourbon 1 oz grand marnier 1 oz cherry heering 1/4 oz luxardo cherry juice dash orange bitters shake on ice strain into martini glass orange and luxardo cherry garnish
- Luxardo Manhattan$15.00
martini glass with 2 luxardo cherries on pick 1 dash bitters .75 oz sweet vermouth 2 oz brix barrel no.5 dash luxardo cherry juice stir and strain
- Nut Butter Manhattan$13.00
1 oz barrel no. 5 brix bourbon 1 oz screwball whiskey 1/4 oz creme de cocoa dash black walnut bitters shake on ice serve in short rock glass with ice ball
- Old Fashioned$15.00
low ball glass with orange peel and luxardo cherry 1 orange slice 2 cherries .25 oz luxardo cherry juice 3 dash regular bitters muddle all in glass and add ice 2 oz yellowstone
- Plumplestiltskin$14.00
2 oz brix barrel no. 5 1 oz plum syrup 3/4 oz rosso wine 3/4 oz lemon 1/2 oz limoncello shake on ice serve in makers mark tin 5 lemon strings
- Choc Old Fashioned$15.00
highball glass muddle luxardo cherries and orange into glass 1.5 oz brix barrel no.4 .5 oz creme de cocoa 2 dashes chocolate bitters .5 oz grand Marnier garnish orange peel
- Southern Delight$14.00
1.5 yellowstone vice OG 1 oz kaluha .5 oz malibu rum 1.5 oz buffalo trace bourbon cream shake on ice drizzle chocolate into glass serve on rock ice ball
- Spicy Manhattan$15.00
muddle one spicy cherry in small makers rocks glass 1.5 oz yellowstone vice OG .5 oz Averna liquor dash orange bitters dash aromatic bitters splash spicy cherry juice pour over ice ball garnish with orange twist and spicy cherry
- Vanilla Manhattan$13.00
2 oz brix bourbon no.5 .5 oz tuaca Italiano .5 oz simple syrup dash black walnut bitters stir and strain into short rocks glass with ice ball
Family Style To Go
Entrées
- Family BSP$75.00
Blackened jumbo shrimp, roasted artichoke hearts, sautéed onion, peppers, mushrooms, chardonnay cream sauce, and Ohio city pasta fresh garlic linguine
- Family Blackened Grouper$110.00
Blackened grouper filets served over sun-dried tomato and vegetable risotto
- Family Szechuan Beef$75.00
Tender sliced steak, mild szechuan sauce, onions, peppers, and white rice
- Family Cauli Stir-Fry$65.00
Fried cauliflower florettes, stir-fry vegetables, fried rice, and Asian soy sauce reduction
- Family Scallops$95.00
Housemade mushroom and broccolini risotto and pan seared jumbo U-10 scallops
- Family Salmon$85.00
Faroe island salmon from Scotland, pan seared with Yukon gold Cheddar and Asiago mashed potatoes, and 35° Brix bacon topping
- Family Tuscan$75.00
Pan seared marinated chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, in a velvety cream sauce over fresh Ohio city linguine
- Family Carbonara$96.00
- Family Tortellini$69.00
Family Style Salads
- Family Ckn Caesar$48.00
Crisp romaine hearts, Parmesan, Brix bacon, homemade croutons, housemade Caesar dressing, and four grilled chicken breasts
- Family Cobb Salad$48.00
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, chopped Brix bacon, candied pecans, hard cooked egg, and white balsamic dressing
- Family Harvest$53.00