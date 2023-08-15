360 Chicken 150 main st. suite 160
Wakeup Call
Frozen mocha flavored slush drink topped with coffee jelly
Princess Peach
Refreshing iced tea with peach and ginger juices, your choice of black or green tea
Tony the Tiger (Tiger Drink)
Assam black tea mixed with non-dairy creamer and swirled with brown sugar molasses, served with tapioca pearls
Candy Apple
Creamy green apple drizzled with caramel and topped with mixed fruit jelly
B-Tea-S
Black tea mixed with strawberry and passionfruit juices, served with mixed mango and strawberry popping boba
Golden Hour
A layered fruit drink with strawberry and passion fruit juices and mango popping boba
Cosmo and Wanda
Layered strawberry and matcha milk tea, served with strawberry popping boba
Bedlam at the Bank
Layered red bean and coconut milk tea, served with tapioca pearls
Down the Shore
A layered drink with mango slush, yogurt drink and mango jelly
Dirty Chai
Milk tea made with chai and cappuccino flavors topped with coffee jelly
Purple Rain
Layered taro and coconut milk tea, served with tapioca pearls
Tarot Reading
Our version of a milkshake, taro milk tea blended with condensed milk and topped with chocolate crunch pieces
On Wednesdays...
Strawberry and mango slush topped with strawberry and mango popping boba
Kelce
A creamy fruit drink made with honeydew and kiwi milk tea, served with blueberry popping boba and fresh kiwi
Southern Belle
Mango flavored sweet tea served with mango popping boba