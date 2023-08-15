Food

Chicken

Wing 12pc

$17.95

Bone-in fried chicken wings tossed with one of our signature sauces

Boneless 15pc

$15.95

Fried boneless chicken tossed with one of our signature sauces

Combo 10pc

$18.95

Chicken wing, drumstick, breast and thigh with one of our signature sauces

Salads

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and onion and your choice of dressing
Chicken Salad

$14.95

Panko crusted chicken breast on mixed greens with tomato, cucumber and onions and your choice of dressing

Green Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber and onion with your choice of dressing

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Fried chicken breast on a brioche bun

Sides

Pickled Radish

$3.25
Pickled Chayote

$3.25
French Fries

$5.25
Fried Corn

$7.00
Tater Tots

$8.25
Coleslaw

$3.25
Onion Rings

$7.50
Shishito Peppers

$8.50
Fried Cheese Balls

$9.50
Fried Shrimp (5pc)

$12.00

Fried peel and eat shrimp

White Rice

$3.00
Deep Fried Gyoza

$7.95

Beef dumplings

Extra Sauces

Chili Mayo

$1.25

Creamy Wasabi

$1.25Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$1.25

Spicy Sesame

$1.25

Soy Garlic

$1.25

Sweet and Spicy

$1.25

Spicy Chili

$1.25

Honey Garlic

$1.25

Gangjung (Sweet and Sour)

$1.25

Drinks

Bubble Teas

Milk Tea

$5.50+
Fruit Tea

$5.50+
Creamy Fruit

$6.00+
Slush Drink

$5.50+

Signature Drinks

Wakeup Call

$6.75+Out of stock

Frozen mocha flavored slush drink topped with coffee jelly

Princess Peach

$6.75+

Refreshing iced tea with peach and ginger juices, your choice of black or green tea

Tony the Tiger (Tiger Drink)

$7.00+

Assam black tea mixed with non-dairy creamer and swirled with brown sugar molasses, served with tapioca pearls

Candy Apple

$7.00+

Creamy green apple drizzled with caramel and topped with mixed fruit jelly

B-Tea-S

$6.75+

Black tea mixed with strawberry and passionfruit juices, served with mixed mango and strawberry popping boba

Golden Hour

$7.25

A layered fruit drink with strawberry and passion fruit juices and mango popping boba

Cosmo and Wanda

$8.00

Layered strawberry and matcha milk tea, served with strawberry popping boba

Bedlam at the Bank

$7.75

Layered red bean and coconut milk tea, served with tapioca pearls

Down the Shore

$7.75

A layered drink with mango slush, yogurt drink and mango jelly

Dirty Chai

$6.50+Out of stock

Milk tea made with chai and cappuccino flavors topped with coffee jelly

Purple Rain

$7.75

Layered taro and coconut milk tea, served with tapioca pearls

Tarot Reading

$8.00+

Our version of a milkshake, taro milk tea blended with condensed milk and topped with chocolate crunch pieces

On Wednesdays...

$6.50+Out of stock

Strawberry and mango slush topped with strawberry and mango popping boba

Kelce

$7.50+

A creamy fruit drink made with honeydew and kiwi milk tea, served with blueberry popping boba and fresh kiwi

Southern Belle

$6.75+

Mango flavored sweet tea served with mango popping boba

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Fiji Water

$3.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$4.25

Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.25

Pellegrino Pomagranate and Black Currant

$3.25

Pellegrino Lemon and Raspberry

$3.25