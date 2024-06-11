36th Street Tavern
Featured Items
- Fried Chicken
Golden Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun, With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. Your Choice of Cheese and Sauce. Your Choice of Side.$14.00
- Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun, With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. Your Choice of Cheese and Sauce. Your Choice of Side.$14.00
- Steak Fingers
Crispy Chicken Fried Steak Strips. Served Over a Bed of Fries With Your Choice of Dipping Sauces.$14.00
Starters
- Boneless Wings
Your Choice of Buffalo, Cajun, Chipotle Citrus, Garlic Parmesan, Korean Pepper, Nashville Hot, Stingin' Honey BBQ, Thai Sweet Chili or Plain. Served with Your Choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch. Celery Available on Request.$15.00
- Bone-in Wings
Your Choice of Buffalo, Cajun, Chipotle Citrus, Garlic Parmesan, Korean Pepper, Nashville Hot, Stingin' Honey BBQ, Thai Sweet Chili or Plain. Served with Your Choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch. Celery Available on Request.$15.00
- Pretzel Bites
Lightly Salted Bavarian Style Pretzel Bites Served with Beer Cheese.$12.00
- Tavern Fried Cheese Cubes
Beer Battered Cheese. Served with House Ranch or Marinara.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Duck Bacon Wontons
Wontons Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Duck Bacon, Sweet Corn, Red Peppers, Green Onions, and Basil. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.$12.00
- Street Corn Dip
Street Corn Dip. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.$10.00
- Fried Green Beans
Battered Green Beans Fried to Golden Perfection. Served with House Made Ranch.$12.00
- Garlic Knots$8.00
Salads
- Caprese
Lettuce Mix. Cherry Tomatoes. Basil. Mozzarella Cheese. Served With Balsamic Dressing.$12.00
- CBLT
Lettuce Mix. Shredded Chicken. Bacon. Cherry Tomatoes. Cheddar. Served With Ranch Dressing.$14.00
- Classic Caesar
Lettuce Mix. Red Onion. Cherry Tomato. Parmesan Cheese. Croutons. Served With Caesar Dressing.$12.00
- The Tavern Salad
Lettuce Mix. Bacon. Turkey. Hard Boiled Egg. Mozzarella. Cherry Tomatoes. Red Onion. Your Choice of Dressing.$14.00
Handheld
- Cajun Chicken Melt
Shredded Chicken. Cajun Mayo Base. Roasted Red Pepper. Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Side.$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo
Shredded Chicken. Buffalo Base. Bacon. Red Onion. Sun Dried Tomatoes. Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Side.$13.00
- Italian Beef
Pit Smoked Beef. Marinara Base. Banana Peppers. Provolone Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Side.$14.00
- Mushroom Melt
Mushrooms. Truffle Aioli Base. Caramelized Onions. Cherry Tomatoes. Swiss Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Side.$12.00
- Pit Boss
Pit Smoked Beef. Korean Pepper Sauce. Red Onion. Cajun Seasoning. Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Side.$14.00
- Turkey Bacon Melt
Mayo Base. Sliced Turkey. Bacon. Red Onion. Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Provolone Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Side.$12.00
- Fish Sandwich
Crisp and Flaky, Beer Battered Cod on a Brioche Bun With Lettuce, Pickles, and Tartar Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Side.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Flatbreads
- Flying Buffalo
Buffalo Base. Mozzarella Cheese. Shredded Chicken. Blue Cheese Crumbles. Topped With Fresh Diced Celery and a Drizzle of Buffalo Sauce.$14.00
- Honey Garlic Chicken
Stingin' Honey Garlic Base, Shredded Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion. Garnished With Arugula and a drizzle of Honey Garlic on Top.$14.00
- Italian
MarinaraBase, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers.$14.00
- Margarita
Olive Oil Base. Mozzarella Cheese. Tomatoes. Topped Off With Basil and a Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.$12.00
- The Fix
Beer Cheese Base. Spicy Italian Sausage. Mozzarella Cheese. Bacon. Shredded Cheddar Cheese.$14.00
- The Kutcher
Corn Dip Base. Mozzarella Cheese. Italian Sausage. Pit Smoked Beef. Cherry Tomatoes. Cajun Mayo.$14.00
Stuffed Burgers
- Bedda Chedda
Juicy Half Pound Burger. Stuffed With Cheddar and Bacon. Served on Brioche Bun With Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Your Choice of Side. (Stuffed Burgers are cooked to a predetermined temperature. No adjustments can be made.)$15.00
- Grimm Decision
Juicy Half Pound Burger, Stuffed With Corn Dip, Topped With Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Crumbled Tortilla Chips, and Cajun Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun, With Your Choice of Side. (Stuffed Burgers are cooked to a predetermined temperature. No adjustments can be made.)$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- The OG
Juicy Half Pound Burger. Stuffed With American Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Your Choice of Side. (Stuffed Burgers are cooked to a predetermined temperature. No adjustments can be made.)$15.00
- Pizza Burger
Juicy Half Pound Burger. Stuffed With Mozzarella and Marinara. Served on Brioche Bun with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Garlic Parmesan. Your Choice of Side. (Stuffed Burgers are cooked to a predetermined temperature. No adjustments can be made.)$15.00
- Tavern Burger
Juicy Half Pound Burger, Stuffed With Beer Cheese and Jalapenos. Served on Brioche Bun With Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Rings, Bacon, and Mayo. Your Choice of Side. (Stuffed Burgers are cooked to a predetermined temperature. No adjustments can be made.)$15.00
- The Titonka
Juicy Half Pound Burger. Stuffed With Buffalo and Blue Cheese. Served on Brioche Bun With Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch, and Fresh Diced Celery. Your Choice of Side. (Stuffed Burgers are cooked to a predetermined temperature. No adjustments can be made.)$15.00
Baskets
Dessert
- Cheese Cake
Your Choice of Caramel, Chocolate, or Strawberry Sauce.$8.00
- Raspberry Chimichangas
Perfectly Sweet, Tart, and Creamy Indulgence. Served With Vanilla Fudge Icing and a Drizzle of Chocolate Sauce.$10.00
- Mini Donut Cakes
Four Warm Donuts. Topped With Cinnamon and Sugar. Served With Vanilla Fudge Icing.$8.00