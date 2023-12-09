3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort 3812 State Route 14
Breakfast
Meals
- Cheese Danish$4.00
puff pastry, mixed fruit and cream cheese filling, citrus curd drizzle
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Chorizo sausage, sautéed vegetables, eggs, cheddar, flour tortilla
- Egg Scramble$6.00
Gluten free Eggs, sautéed peppers and onions, breakfast potatoes
- Tofu Scramble$8.00
Gluten free Vegan sautéed vegetables, crumbled tofu, breakfast potatoes
- Waffleini$9.00
bacon, egg, & cheddar, between Belgian waffles panini-style
- Omelette du jour$9.00
- Salted Caramel Apple French Toast$8.00
brioche french toast, glazed apples, salted caramel & anglaise
a la carte
Desserts
Warm
Chilled
Drinks
Non-alcoholic
Cocktails
- Mustmosa$12.00
orange juice, Bubbly Candeo
- Bubbly Mary$13.00
zesty bloody mary mix, Bubbly Candeo
- Mango Basil Lemonade$13.00
mango puree, hint of basil, bubbly Candeo
- Crimson Spice$12.00
- Baked Apple Mimosa$13.00
homemade cider, bubbly, cinnamon sugar
- Fall Cider Mule$12.00
Fall Spice cider, ginger beer, Bubbly Candeo
Beer to go
Wine by the bottle
- Bubbly Candeo bottle$18.00
Lakewood Vineyards (11.2% ABV)
- Semi-dry Riesling bottle$30.00
Toast Winery (10.5% ABV)
- Pinot Gris bottle$24.00
Lakewood Vineyards (11.8% ABV)
- Dry Riesling bottle$33.00
- Chardonnay bottle$30.00
Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars (12.8% ABV)
- Blush bottle$15.00
Rock Stream Vineyards (12.3% ABV)
- Dry Rose bottle$24.00
Anthony Road Vineyards (13% ABV)
- Pinot Noir bottle$33.00
Toast Winery (12.5% ABV)
- Cabernet Franc bottle$39.00
Atwater Vineyard (12.8% ABV)
- Merlot bottle$45.00
Shalestone Vineyard (12.6% ABV)
- Field Red bottle$36.00
Hermann Wiemer Vineyard (12% ABV)
Merchandise
Hand-crafted Boards
- Coaster$5.00
Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 14-16 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly
- Cheese Board - Small$16.00
Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 50-70 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly
- Cheese Board - Medium$20.00
Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 70-90 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly
- Cheese Board - Large$26.00
Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 90-110 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly
Clothing
- Fleece Hoodie$45.00
Color: Twisted Black Fabric: 7 oz., 55% cotton, 45% polyester burnout Acid-washed with silicone finish Features: Flatlock stitching throughout Raw-edge seams Hood with dyed-to-match drawcord Raglan sleeves and v-notch collar Front pouch pocket
- Unisex T-shirt$15.00
Color: Dark Gray Heather Fabric: 4.2 oz., 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles Features: Retail fit Unisex sizing Shoulder taping Sideseamed Tear away label Pre-shrunk
- Women's V-neck T-shirt$15.00
**Runs small - recommend getting one size up for tight fit, two sizes up for a loose fit Color: Dark Gray Heather Fabric: 52% combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester Features: Retail fit Sideseamed Tear away label
- Racerback Tank$15.00
**Runs small - recommend getting one size up for tight fit, two sizes up for a loose fit Color: Dark Gray Heather Fabric: 100% cotton Features: Relaxed fit Merrowed bottom hem Tear away label