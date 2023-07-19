4 Dogs Brewery 219 Marlboro Ave. 52B
Food
Bar Bite
Basket Of Fries
Make them Truffle Fries for $4 more
Boneless Wings 1/2 lb
1/2 pound tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese
Buffalo Wings 12 Count
Your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese
Buffalo Wings 24 Count
Your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese
Buffalo Wings 6 Count
Your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese
Crab Balls
5 fried crab balls served with saltines and cocktail sauce
Crispy Fried Garbanzo Beans
Crunchy Fried Garbanzo Beans dusted with cajun seasoning
Fire Cracker Shrimp
5 fried shrimp with crispy Brussel slaw with firecracker sauce
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Deep fried Brussels, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, hot honey garlic drizzle and crispy onions
Fried Pickles
4 breaded and fried pickle spears with old bay ranch
Jalapeno Bacon
Jalapeño Bacon drizzled with hot honey
Pimento Cheese Dip
House made Pimento cheese severed with crackers and celery sticks
Pub Pretzel
Beer Cheese and Pub Mustard for dipping
Trash Can Nachos
Corn Tortillas, red onion, black beans, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and hatch queso sauce
Salads
Bean Salad
Black Beans, Garbanzo and Pinto Beans, fire roasted corn, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and picked red onions
House Salad
cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots and onions with your choice of dressing
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bacon, mushrooms, boiled egg, crispy onions and bacon vinaigrette
Sammy's
Beyond Veggie Burger
6 oz meatless patty lettuce, Tomato and onion
BYO Burger
8 ozSteak burger with lettuce, tomato and onion
E.B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, 2 eggs on your choice of White ,Wheat or Rye
Hot Dogs
Lump Crab Cake
4 oz traditional crab cake on a toasted Brioche roll with lettuce and tomato
Mojo Marinated Grilled Chicken
Mojo Marinade, pickled red onions, avocado and garlic aioli
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak, sauteed oinions, peppers topped with a Hatch Queso Chili Crisp Sauce
Pimento Grilled Cheese
Pimento cheese, tomato, smoked bacon on grilled Texas Toast
Porky Mac
Grilled Texas Toast ,pulled pork ,mac & cheese, bbq sauce and crispy onions
Tuna Sandwich
Seared Blackened Tuna on a pub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and Mango Ketchup