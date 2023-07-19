Food

Bar Bite

Basket Of Fries

$6.99

Make them Truffle Fries for $4 more

Boneless Wings 1/2 lb

$11.99

1/2 pound tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese

Buffalo Wings 12 Count

$18.99

Your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese

Buffalo Wings 24 Count

$29.99

Your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese

Buffalo Wings 6 Count

$10.99

Your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue cheese

Crab Balls

$14.99

5 fried crab balls served with saltines and cocktail sauce

Crispy Fried Garbanzo Beans

$3.99

Crunchy Fried Garbanzo Beans dusted with cajun seasoning

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$8.99

5 fried shrimp with crispy Brussel slaw with firecracker sauce

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

Deep fried Brussels, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, hot honey garlic drizzle and crispy onions

Fried Pickles

$8.99

4 breaded and fried pickle spears with old bay ranch

Jalapeno Bacon

$9.99

Jalapeño Bacon drizzled with hot honey

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.99

House made Pimento cheese severed with crackers and celery sticks

Pub Pretzel

$12.99

Beer Cheese and Pub Mustard for dipping

Trash Can Nachos

$11.99

Corn Tortillas, red onion, black beans, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and hatch queso sauce

Salads

Bean Salad

$4.99+

Black Beans, Garbanzo and Pinto Beans, fire roasted corn, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and picked red onions

House Salad

$8.99

cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots and onions with your choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Baby spinach, bacon, mushrooms, boiled egg, crispy onions and bacon vinaigrette

Sammy's

Beyond Veggie Burger

$14.99

6 oz meatless patty lettuce, Tomato and onion

BYO Burger

$10.99

8 ozSteak burger with lettuce, tomato and onion

E.B.L.T

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, 2 eggs on your choice of White ,Wheat or Rye

Hot Dogs

$7.00
Lump Crab Cake

$17.99

4 oz traditional crab cake on a toasted Brioche roll with lettuce and tomato

Mojo Marinated Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Mojo Marinade, pickled red onions, avocado and garlic aioli

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Steak, sauteed oinions, peppers topped with a Hatch Queso Chili Crisp Sauce

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Pimento cheese, tomato, smoked bacon on grilled Texas Toast

Porky Mac

$14.99

Grilled Texas Toast ,pulled pork ,mac & cheese, bbq sauce and crispy onions

Tuna Sandwich

$14.99

Seared Blackened Tuna on a pub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and Mango Ketchup

Kid's Menu

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

40z Burger with American cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese on grilled white bread

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse pie

$7.00

Drink

Draft Beer

4 Dogs - Easton Terrier - IPA

$6.00

4 Dogs - Hair O' The Dog - Double IPA

$7.00

4 Dogs - Hoptank - New England IPA

$6.00

4 Dogs - LabraDorchester - Amber Ale

$6.00

4 Dogs - Last But Not Leashed - Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

4 Dogs - Sittin' On The Dachshund Of The Bay - American Wit

$6.00

4 Dogs - St. Beernard - Lager

$7.00

Aslin - Volcano Sauce - Sour Ale

$8.00

Dewey - Secret Machine - Mango Strawberry Lemon Ice Fruit Smoothie

$8.00

Heavy Seas - Tropicannon - Citrus IPA

$8.00

National Premium - National Premium - American Pilsener

$7.00

Victory- sour monkey

$7.00Out of stock

Yards - Summer Crush - Citrus Wheat

$7.00

Seltzer

White Claw - Grapefruit Hard Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw - Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Lone River - Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Stella NA

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Chateau La Freynelle - Sauvignon/Sémillon/Muscadelle Bordeaux

$7.00

Impero - Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Hess - Shirtail Ranches - Chardonnay

$7.00

Clos Amador - Brut - Cava Reserva

$8.00

Villaviva Rose

$7.00

Chateau Virevalois - Bordeaux

$6.00

Domaine La Prut Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Domaine La Prut Merlot

$8.00

Hess - Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Terrebonne Estate - Pinot Noir

$7.00

Wild Fighter - Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Opera Chianti Rigoletto

$7.00

Sunday Brunch Mimosa

$6.00

Sunday Brunch Champagne

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle

Chateau Blaignan - Bordeaux

$39.00

Clos Amador - Brut - Cava Reserva

$30.00

Terrebonne Estate - Pinot Noir

$25.00

Chateau La Freynelle - Sauvignon/Semillon/Muscadelle Bordeaux

$25.00

Chateau Virevalois - Bordeaux

$20.00

Hess - Shirtail Ranches - Chardonnay

$25.00

Hess - Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Impero Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Opera Chianti Rigoletto

$25.00

Liquor

Gray Wolf

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Seacrets - Grapefruit

$8.00

Seacrets - Lemon

$8.00

Seacrets - Orange

$8.00

Seacrets - Spiced

$8.00

Seacrets - Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Lyon - Coffee

$9.00

Lyon - Curacao

$8.00

Lyon - Dark

$9.00

Lyon - Sailor's Reserve

$14.00

Lyon Coconut

$9.00

Lyon White Rum

$8.00

Lyon Rock & Rye

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Gray Wolf

$15.00

Jose Cuervo - Silver

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Silver Tequila

$8.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blanton's

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Epoch Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$12.00

Sagamore - Port Finish Rye

$14.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker - Black

$10.00

Mac 12

$23.00

Blue Curacao

Fireball

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Brunch Champagne

$6.00

Brunch Mimosa

$6.00

Champagne

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Crush

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

House Long Island

$10.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Bottled Water

Panna Spring 16 oz.

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling 16 oz.

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Nitro Mocha Cold Coffee

$3.25

Whipped Cream Coffee

$3.25

Flights

flight of 4

Flight

$8.99