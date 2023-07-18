407 BBQ
Food
Plate Meal
1 Meat
Dinner includes 1 Meat (1/2lb) Selection and 2 sides. *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.
2 Meat
Dinner includes 2 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 3/4lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.
3 Meat
Dinner includes 3 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 1 lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.
Rib Plate
Dinner includes 1/2 Rack Ribs and 2 sides. *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.
1/2lb Rib Basket
1/2lb ribs (2-3), 1 side, 1 roll
Meats
Sandwiches
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich
Hickory Sausage Sandwich
Hot Link Sandwich
Smoked 407 Classic Burger
50/50 blend of house ground beef and pork, seasoned and smoked to perfection on our pits. This Beast weighs in at over 1/2lb of meat. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions.
Boss Hawg
Pulled Pork tossed on flat grill with Grilled Onions, Smoked Jalapenos, & BBQ Sauce. Topped with melted Cheddar Cheese.
Burning Pig
1/2lb ofJalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich with grilled onions, smoked jalapenos, and melted cheese.
Monterrey Pig
Burger made from our 50/50 blend of in house ground Pork & Beef. Served with Grilled Onions & Smoked Jalapenos, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, on a toasted bun with A1 sauce.
Club Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sides
Family Meals
Texas Traveler 2.5lb Meat / 4 Sm Side
Feeds 3-4 Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total, and 4 sides, will incur extra charges. Please check your order carefully, all cuts are final. **Chicken & Ribs** can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows.
Jumbo Family Meal 5lb Meat / 3 Qt Side
Feeds 8 * Choosing more than 5lb of Meat total, and 3 Qt sides, will incur extra charges. Please check your order carefully, all cuts are final. ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup.
Family Meal 2.5lb Meat / 3 Pint Side
Feeds 4 * Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total and 3 Pint sides, will incur extra charges. Please check your order carefully, all cuts are final ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup.
Whole Meatloaf Meal
Feeds 4 Whole Meatloaf (2lb avg), 3 Pints of sides