Popular Items

Sausage

$9.00+

Sliced Brisket

$14.50+

We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting. Lean may include portion of Center

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Food

Plate Meal

1 Meat

$21.00

Dinner includes 1 Meat (1/2lb) Selection and 2 sides. *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.

2 Meat

$24.00

Dinner includes 2 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 3/4lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.

3 Meat

$27.00

Dinner includes 3 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 1 lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.

Rib Plate

$27.00

Dinner includes 1/2 Rack Ribs and 2 sides. *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability.

1/2lb Rib Basket

$15.00

1/2lb ribs (2-3), 1 side, 1 roll

Meats

Sliced Brisket

$14.50+

We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting. Lean may include portion of Center

Pulled Pork

$11.00+

Ham

$11.00+

Chopped Brisket

$14.50+

Sausage

$9.00+

Chicken

Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

$10.50+

* contains gluten

Smoked Bologna

$10.00+

Sandwiches

*All Sandwiches other than Chopped Brisket are approx 1/2lb. *Chopped Brisket Sandwich is approx 6oz. *BBQ Sauce is provided on the side.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Sandwich

$12.75Out of stock

Ham Sandwich

$11.50

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Hickory Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00
Smoked 407 Classic Burger

Smoked 407 Classic Burger

$10.00

50/50 blend of house ground beef and pork, seasoned and smoked to perfection on our pits. This Beast weighs in at over 1/2lb of meat. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions.

Boss Hawg

$13.50

Pulled Pork tossed on flat grill with Grilled Onions, Smoked Jalapenos, & BBQ Sauce. Topped with melted Cheddar Cheese.

Burning Pig

Burning Pig

$12.50

1/2lb ofJalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich with grilled onions, smoked jalapenos, and melted cheese.

Monterrey Pig

$12.50

Burger made from our 50/50 blend of in house ground Pork & Beef. Served with Grilled Onions & Smoked Jalapenos, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, on a toasted bun with A1 sauce.

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.50+

Green Beans

$4.50+

Fried Okra

$4.50+

Pinto Beans

$4.50+

Coleslaw

$4.50+

Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Fried Brussels

$4.50+

Fries

$4.50+

Baked Beans

$4.50+

Cream Corn

$4.50+

Elotes Street Corn

$4.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50+

Potatoes

Potato

Out of stock

Comes with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream by default.

Family Meals

* Choosing more than the appropriate amount of meat or sides will incur extra charges. Please check your order carefully, all cuts are final ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup.

Texas Traveler 2.5lb Meat / 4 Sm Side

$70.00

Feeds 3-4 Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total, and 4 sides, will incur extra charges. Please check your order carefully, all cuts are final. **Chicken & Ribs** can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows.

Jumbo Family Meal 5lb Meat / 3 Qt Side

$155.00

Feeds 8 * Choosing more than 5lb of Meat total, and 3 Qt sides, will incur extra charges. Please check your order carefully, all cuts are final. ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup.

Family Meal 2.5lb Meat / 3 Pint Side

$80.00

Feeds 4 * Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total and 3 Pint sides, will incur extra charges. Please check your order carefully, all cuts are final ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup.

Whole Meatloaf Meal

$45.00

Feeds 4 Whole Meatloaf (2lb avg), 3 Pints of sides

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.25+

Side Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Dessert

Grandma's Banana Pudding

$4.50

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade Apple Cobbler

$4.50

Turtle Brownie

$5.00

Keto

Keto Bowl

$15.00

Reduced portion of Meat on a bed of Romaine, topped with Bacon and Melted Cheese. Served with Avocado wedge and 1 Side.

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Meat Meal

$9.75

4-5oz portion meat / 1 small side

Kids Slider Boat

$6.00

(2) Hawaiian Rolls Sliders

Kids Slider Boat w/side

$9.50

(2) Hawaiian Roll Sliders w/1 small side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Side

$9.00

Fries / Nachos

Fries

Nachos

Queso

Chips

Beverages

Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Gal Tea - Sweet

$8.50

Gal Tea - Unsweet

$8.50

Gal - Lemonade

$9.00

1/2 Gal Tea - Sweet

$5.00

1/2 Gal Tea - Unsweet

$5.00

1/2 Gal Tea- Sweet Peach

$6.00

1/2 Gal Tea- Unsweet Peach

$6.00

1/2 Gal Lemonade

$4.50

Misc

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce - 20 oz bottle

$8.00

Rolls

Single Roll

$0.50

6 rolls

$3.00

12 rolls

$6.00

24 rolls

$12.00

Dressings

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Cheese (2oz. cup)

$0.50

Takehome

Frozen Raw

Pork Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

Avg log 1.5lb - 2lb

Fresh

Smoked Chicken Salad - Pint

Smoked Chicken Salad - Pint

$15.00

Subject to Availability

Pastrami - 2lb vac seal

$60.00Out of stock
Beef Tallow - Pint

Beef Tallow - Pint

$10.00

Available Daily - Beef Tallow (Rendered Beef Fat) for a deep rich flavor. Use in place of butter or oil in cooking.