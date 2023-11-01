The Charles Restaurant & Bar
LUNCH
Appetizers
- Hummus Plate$15.00
house made roasted garlic hummus, veggies, pita bread (vegan)
- Ginger Lettuce Wraps$13.00
bibb lettuce, thai chili sauce, nuoc cham, peanut sauce-contains peanuts
- Cauliflower Fritters$13.00
aji amarilla sauce, chorizo, wilted spinach, chorizo oil
- Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$13.00
scallions, kung pao suace, roasted peanuts (vegan) (gf)
- Heritage Pork Belly$15.00
chorizo scented grains, caramelized fig and pearl onion, fig vinaigrette, chorizo crumbs
- Calamari$14.00
flash fried, cherry peppers, basil & parmesan cheese, marinara & garlic aioli sauce (gf)
- Port Tobacco Flatbread$13.00
Salads
- Baby Kale Salad$11.00
pear, butternut squash, cranberry gremolata, feta, olive oil brioche croutons, apple miso vinaigrette- available gluten free
- Farmer Salad$8.00
torn leaf bibb, cucumber, tomatoes, watermelon radish, lemon parmesan vinaigrette
- Baby Iceberg$11.00
brown sugar bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, blue cheese crisp, ranch (gf)
- Caesar Salad$9.00
lemon herb breadcrumbs, parmesan croutons, grated egg yolk - available gf
- Cobb Salad$16.00
tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumble, aged white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled egg, radish, brown sugar backon, grilled chicken (gf)
- Chef's Steak Salad$16.00
espresso-rubbed 6 oz flat iron steak, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, caramelized onions, leeks, potatoes, warm blue cheese, local greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches & Entrees
- Rosemary Turkey Breast Club$14.00
nueske bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, lemon dijon aioli, pullman loaf
- Beef Tips Sandwich$19.00
veal demi-glace, boursin cheese, picked red onions, lettuce, tomato, mini french baguette
- Reuben$14.00
first-cut corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, marble rye
- American Wagyu Beef Burger$19.00
smoked white cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, herb salt tomatoes, onion brioche, french fries
- Spiced Salmon Tacos$18.00
spicy aioli, spiced cabbage slaw with jalapenos, avocado creme, corn tortillas (gf)
- Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
lettuce, tomato, lemon dijon aioli, brioche bun
- Monte Cristo$16.00
batter dipped, pan seared ham cheddar and swiss cheese, raspberry marmalade
- Turkey Burger$17.00
provolone chceese, caramelized onion, avocado, sprouts, onion brioche bun
- Black Bean Burger$16.00
bbq onions, lettuce, tomato, onion brioche bun - vegetarian available, vegan upon request
- Shrimp & Grits$27.00
garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil (gf)
- Chicken Saltimbocca$27.00
chicken thighs, prosciutto, sage, tomatoes, roasted new potatoes, baby green beans (gf)
- Chicken Paillard$24.00
breaded, pan fried chicken breast, polenta, arugula salad, tomato, goat cheese, lemon butter sauce
- Barbeque Spiced Salmon$27.00
garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil (gf)
- Prime Rib Sandwich$18.00
KIDS
Kids Menu
- Kid's Package$12.00
upgrade an entree and add your choice of soft drink, milk or lemonade and scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
three tenders with honey mustard or bbq sauce (gf)
- Cheeseburger$9.00
lettuce & tomato
- Kid's Pasta$7.00
topped with marinara or butter & cheese
- BBQ Chicken Wings$9.00
lightly breaded and fried, served with ranch (gf)
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
italian bread with cheddar cheese
DESSERTS
- Carrot Cake$8.00
- Chef's Cheesecake$9.00
house-made, ask your server for today's selection
- Creme Brulee$8.00
house-made vanilla custard, turbinado cane sugar (gf)
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$8.00
dark chocolate ganache, salted caramel mousse, fig compote, pistachio twill (gf) - contains nuts
- Peach Crisp$8.00Out of stock
oatmeal granola, cinnamon, vanilla bean ice cream
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$9.00
- Sorbet$7.00
ask your server for today's selection (gf)
BAR FOOD
Bar Bites
- American Wagyu Beef Burger$19.00
smoked white cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, herb salt tomatoes, onion brioche, french fries
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy fried chicken thigh - plain or spicy dipped, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy marinated "quick pickle" cucumber, brioche bun, fries
- Chicken Tinga Nacho$15.00
zesty braised chicken, onion & bell peppers, house fried corn tortillas, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & salsa
- D's Calamari$12.00
flash fried, basil, marinara & lemon aioli (gf)
- Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$13.00
scallions, kung pao suace, roasted peanuts (vegan) (gf)
- Port Tobacco Flatbread$13.00
- Truffle Parmesan Rosemary Fries$12.00
creamy garlic dipping sauce (gf)
- Wings$14.00
six bone in wings tossed with buffalo or mambo sauce (gf)
HAPPY HOUR
HH Food
- Chicken Tinga Nacho$10.00
zesty braised chicken, onion & bell peppers, house fried corn tortillas, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & salsa
- Truffle Parmesan Rosemary Fries$8.00
creamy garlic dipping sauce (gf)
- Chef's Oysters$1.00
local raw oyster, cocktail sauce, lemon slice
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
four fried tenders served with bbq or honey mustard sauce (gf)
- Wings$10.00
six bone in wings tossed with buffalo or mambo sauce (gf)
- D's Calamari$10.00
flash fried, basil, marinara & lemon aioli (gf)
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00