41 Bistro
DINNER
APPETIZERS
- CHICKEN WINGS (10)$14.00+
- Golden Yum Yum Shrimp$13.00
Crispy Shrimp Tossed in Yum Yum Sauce
- Tuna Ceviche$14.00
Sushi Grade Tuna | Figs | Pistachios | Red Onions | Olive Oil | Soy Sauce | Lime | Pickled Ginger On Top | Herbs | Over Arugula
- Avocado Fusion Delight$11.00
Diced Avocado | Roasted Red Peppers | Roasted Red Onions | Roasted Tomato Basil Drizzle
- Caprese Salad$10.00
Sliced Tomatoes | Fresh Mozzarella | Balsamic Glaze Drizzle | Basil Oil Drizzle
- Fried Fresh Mozzarella$11.00
Served With Tomato Sauce
- Clams Portofino$13.00
Littleneck Clams | Capers | Black Olives | Fresh Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil
- Mussels$12.00
Mussels | Garlic | Basil | White Wine
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Lightly Breaded Fried Rings | Tomato Sauce
SOUPS AND SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$7.00
Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Red Onions | Cucumbers | Zinfandel Vinaigrette Dressing.
- CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Chopped Romaine | Homemade Caesar | Rustic Croutons
- CUP OF SOUP$4.00
Split Pea
- BOWL OF SOUP$6.00
Split Pea
- Mediterranean Salad$8.00
Diced Tomatoes | Kalamata Olives | Roasted Peppers | Cucumbers | Red Onions | Baby Arugula | Red Wine Vinaigrette | Basil Oil | Feta Cheese
- Figs Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens | Figs | Mandarin Oranges | Pistachios | Mandarin | Zinfandel Vinaigrette | Gorgonzola Cheese on Top
- Capricciosa Salad$8.00
Baby Arugula | Red Onion | Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Diced Tomatoes | Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Wedge Salad$8.00
Crispy Romaine Heart | Blue Cheese Dressing | Red Onion | Crispy Bacon | Grape Tomatoes | Balsamic Reduction
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$13.00
Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella | Basil
- 4 Way Cheese Pizza$12.00
Mozzarella | Ricotta | Parmesan | Cheddar
- Vegetarian Pizza$13.00
Mushrooms | Green Peppers | Onions | Fresh Tomatoes | Roasted Red Peppers | Kalamata Olives
- Napoli Pizza$14.00
Ricotta | Mozzarella | Cheddar | Meatballs | Basil
- Cheese Pizza$11.00
Classic Cheese Pizza
- Works Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatballs | Bacon
- Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Pepperoni
- Cheesesteak Pizza$13.00
Shaved Rib Eye | Onions | Green Peppers
ENTREES
PASTA
DRINKS
- Water
- Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Large Orange Juice$4.00
- Small Orange Juice$3.00
- Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Shirley Temple/ Roy Rogers$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- CHOCOLATE MILK$3.00
- Small Milk$2.00
- Small Choc Milk$2.00
- kids juice$2.00
- pellegrino$5.00
- Panna$5.00
- Perrier$3.00