4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
Menu
Appetizers
A fresh corn cob rolled in sriracha mayo, sprinkled with chili powder, cojita cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with no cheese
Fresh Roasted Corn served Off the cob, drizzled with sriracha mayo. sprinkled with chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with No Cheese
Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese curds and smoked pulled pork, smothered in brown gravy and topped with crispy onion straws
Tacos
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
Slow roasted beef simmered in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro
PlantFare™ crumbles in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, firecracker sauce
Pulled pork, slow-smoked on the Big Green Egg, tropical slaw, cotija cheese, smokey BBQ drizzle
Handhelds
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
6oz. Mahi blackened topped with tropical slaw, tomato and onion on a Hawaiian bun.
Slow smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw served on a Hawaiian bun.
Poke Bowls
Diced sweet potatoes tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, cabbage, black bean & corn salsa with avocado, sriracha mayo drizzle, green onions and toasted sesame seeds
Tender beef simmered in bulgogi sauce served over white rice with pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro
PlantFare crumbles in bulgogi sauce over white rice with Asian slaw, Daiya™ pepper jack cheese, lime crema drizzle and chopped cilantro
Pan seared shrimp tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, Asian slaw, carrots & avocado, with sriracha mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
Sides
Change up your typical french fry with these crispy Yucca fries! They’re crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with sriracha mayo
White and red cabbage, sesame oil, soy and spices.