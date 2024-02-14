5 Esquinas South Beach 1536 Alton Road
Full Menu
Ceviche y Tiraditos
- Ceviche Clasico De Pescado$19.98
Grouper fish, classic leche de tigre, sweet potato, boiled choclo corn and crispy cancha corn.
- Ceviche Mixto$23.98
Grouper, shrimp, calamari rings in peruvian yellow pepper leche de tigre, sweet potato, boiled choclo corn and crispy cancha corn.
- Ceviche Pescado Y Pulpo Al Olivo$25.98
Sliced cooked octopus, grouper, classic leche de tigre, olive olive, botija black olive aioli, sweet potato, boiled choclo corn and crispy cancha corn.
- Ceviche Nikkei Tuna$22.98
Tuna, cucumber, red onion, avocado, aji amarillo, passion fruit and yuzu leche de tigre.
- Tiradito Bicolor De Pescado$20.98
Sliced Grouper in Rocoto peruvian pepper and yellow pepper leche de tigre served with sweet potato, boiled choclo corn and crispy cancha corn.
- Tiradito Tuna Nikkei$21.98
Sliced seared tuna, avocado, aji Amarillo, passion fruit and yuzu leche de tigre, nikkei aioli, crispy cancha corn and daikon radish.
Causas
- Causa Cariñosa$22.98
Tuna tartar, peruvian yellow pepper cream, avocado, topped with crispy shrimp and cherry tomato salad.
- Causa De Pollo Tradicional$14.98
Chicken salad, avocado, tomato cherry, botija olive and hard boiled egg.
- Mi Causa Henry$23.98
Crispy Octopus, crispy fish ceviche with peruvian yellow pepper and acevichada sauce.
Appetizers
- 5 Esquinas Platter$33.98
Ceviche Mixto, Causa de pollo, Jalea de Pescado, Fried yucca and Criolla salsa.
- Choros a La Chalaca$14.98
Steam cold green mussels, chopped onions, tomatoes, choclo and cancha in lime juice.
- Leche De Tigre$12.98
Grouper cubes in classic leche de tigre, cancha and choclo.
- Tamal Chicken$7.98
Peruvian style tamale chicken served with criolla salsa.
- Tamal Pork$7.98
Peruvian style tamale pork served with criolla salsa.
- Papa a La Huancaina$11.98
Marble potatoes, peruvian yellow pepper cream sauce, hard boil egg and botija olive.
- Yuca a La Huancaina$12.98
Crispy yucca, peruvian yellow pepper cream sauce, hard boiled egg and botija olive.
- Chicharron De Calamar$14.98
Crispy calamari rings served with criolla salsa and tartar sauce.
- Jalea Mixta$23.98
- Jalea Fish Only$19.98
White fish, criolla salsa, yucca, and tartar sauce.
- Pulpo a La Parrilla$23.98
Grilled octopus tentacle with anticuchera sauce, served with potatoes, choclo and queso fresco, chimichurri sauce.
- Anticucho de Corazón de Res$16.98
Our famous two grilled beef heart skewers marinated with anticuchera sauce, served with potatoes, choclo, queso fresco.
- Salchipapas$12.98
Sliced beef hot dogs flash fried and potatoes fries served homemade peruvian sauces.
Salads
- Limeña Salad Chicken$16.98
Grilled chicken breast, mix greens, carrots, beets, egg and cilantro dressing.
- Limeña Salad Beef$18.98
Grilled beef, mix greens, carrots, beets, egg and cilantro dressing.
- Limeña Salad Shrimp$20.98
Grilled shrimp, mix greens, carrots, beets, egg and cilantro dressing.
- Caesar Salad With Chicken$16.98
Grilled chicken chopped romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad With Shrimp$20.98
Grilled chicken chopped romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Mix green small salad$7.98
- Caesar Small Salad$7.98
Grilled chicken chopped romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Soups
- Parihuela Soup$22.00
Peruvian style fish and seafood soup
- Chupe De Camarones$25.00
Peruvian style shrimp chowder, poached egg
- Aguadito de Pollo$15.98
Peruvian style Chicken and cilantro rice soup.
- Sopa a la Minuta$16.98
A classic Peruvian soup made with beef chucks, egg, chopped tomatoes and noodles with a touch of evaporated milk.
Sandwiches
- Pan Con Chicharron$14.98
Crispy pork, fried sliced sweet potato, lettuce, rocoto aioli, and salsa criolla, served on a baguette bread
- Pan Con Pollo a La Brasa$13.98
Roasted chicken, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a baguette bread
- Burger a Lo Pobre$16.98
Pound beef burger, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, rocoto aioli, brioche bread
- Pan con Lomo al Jugo$15.98
Stir fry beef trips with tomatoes and onions in lomo sauce on a baguette bread.
Pastas
- Pasta Marina$28.98
Crispy pork, fried sliced sweet potato, lettuce, rocoto aioli and salsa criolla, served on a baguette bread.
- Tallarines Verdes ó a la Huancaína con Lomo y Camarones saltados$26.98
Spaghetti pasta in Pesto sauce or huancaína sauce served with stir fry beef and shrimp in garlic and soy sauce.
- Tallarines Verdes Con Churrasco$25.98
Linguini pasta in pesto sauce served with grilled skirt steak
Peruvian Classics
- Ají De Gallina$15.98
Shredded chicken in Peruvian yellow pepper creamy sauce served with steamed potatoes and rice
- Seco de Carne de Res$16.98
Beef stew in cilantro beer sauce served with canelini beans, rice, and criolla salsa
- Bistec a Lo Pobre$25.98
Grilled skirt steak, tacu tacu, fried egg, fried plantains, salsa criolla
- Arroz con Pollo a la Brasa y papa a la huancaina$18.98
Wonder Of The Seas
- Combinado 5 Esquinas$38.98
Ceviche de Pescado, Arroz con Mariscos, Jalea Mixta, Yucca fries and Criolla salsa.
- Picante de Mariscos con Tacu Tacu$25.98
Seafood in lobster parmesan creamy sauce served with tacu tacu.
- Corvina a lo Macho$26.98
Pan fry Corvina topped with shrimp, calamari rings and mussels in Aji panca pepper and our creamy lobster sauce.
- Arroz Con Mariscos$24.98
Seafood Peruvian style paella with shrimp, mussels, calamari served with Criolla salsa.
- Mariscos 5 Esquinas$32.98
Stir fried octopus, shrimp, black mussels, calamari rings with seasonal vegetables and potatoes in anticuchera sauce served on a skillet.
- Pescado 5 Sabores$27.98
Crispy Corvina fish and shrimp topped with our homemade tamarind stir-fry style.
Saltados
Drinks
N/A Beverage
Wine
- Et Cetera by David - CABERNET SAUVIGNON$10.98
- La Igriega - MALBEC$10.98
- Et Cetera by David - CABERNET SAUVIGNON$42.98
- Villa Marin - MERLOT$28.98
- Finca Rotondo - RED BLEND$35.98
- La Igriega - MALBEC$37.98
- Marques de Teran - TEMPRANILLO$43.98
- Serenissima - PINOT GRIGIO$8.98
- Kendall Jackson - CHARDONNAY$8.98
- Misiones de Rengo - SAUVIGNON BLANC$8.98
- Serenissima - PINOT GRIGIO$22.98
- Kendall Jackson - CHARDONNAY$24.98
- Montesierpe - WHITE BLEND$23.98
- La Igriega - MALBEC ROSE$40.98
- Misiones de Rengo - SAUVIGNON BLANC$21.98
- Et Cetera by David Duckhorn - CHARDONNAY$42.98
- Anno Domini - MOSCATO D´ASTI$31.98
- Parolvini - PROSECCO$10.98
- Parolvini - PROSECCO$37.98
Cocktails
- PISCO SOUR$13.98
Pisco, Limon, Sugar, Egg white
- 5 ESQUINAS SWIZZLE$13.98
Spiced Rum, Pineapple, Lemon, Passionfruit, Cinnamon bark
- MIRAFLORES$13.98
Vodka, Strawberry, Mint, Cucumber, Agave
- LA VICTORIA$13.98
Tequila, Passionfruit, Lime, Rocotto, Red wine Float
- BANANA OLD FASHIONED$13.98
House infused banana Whiskey, Angostura, orange bitters, spiced chocolate
- LA CUADRA 14$13.98
Rum, Lemon, Strawberry, passionfruit, Agave
- BARRIOS ALTOS$13.98
Tequila, Blackberry, Mint, Lemongrass, Yuzu
- ESPRESSO MARTINI$13.98
Vodka, Almond, Honey, Espresso