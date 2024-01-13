2x points now for loyalty members
5 Spot - Richmond Hill 7-Richmond Hill
*Appetizers
- *Fried Green Tomatoes$13.00
Hand-breaded green tomatoes, goat cheese crumbles & house-made remoulade
- *Collard Greens & Bacon Dip$10.00
Comes with house-fried white corn tortilla chips
- *Crispy Brussels$10.00
Flash fried brussels sprouts, house-made basil pesto, bacon and parmesan
- *Crispy Mozzarella Bites$8.00
Hand-breaded mozzarella with marinara sauce and parmesan
- *Wings$14.00
Eight wings, flash fried, tossed in your choice of buffalo, carolina gold bbq, zesty mustard, jalapeño honey, lemon pepper (dry) or naked
- *Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-breaded dill spears served with buttermilk ranch
- *Pimento Cheese Dip$9.00
House-made, served with warm pita
*Soups, Salads & Bowl
- *Soup of the Day$4.00+Out of stock
- *Black & Bleu Steak Salad$17.00
Blackened steak, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onions, and cucumbers over mixed greens
- *Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine, chopped, hand-breaded buttermilk tenders, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheddar
- *Blackened Salmon Salad$17.00
Blackened Atlantic salmon, cherry peppers, watermelon radish, tomatoes, cucumbers, & goat cheese, over mixed greens
- *House Salad$6.00+
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, green onions
- *Caesar Salad$6.00+
romaine, house-made croutons, caesar, parmesan
- *5 Buddha Bowl$15.00
sautéed brussels sprouts, carrots, roasted cauliflower, edamame, smashed avocado, sunflower seeds, red radish, house-made basil pesto
*Burgers
- *5 Spot Classic Burger$16.00
7oz patty, cooked to order, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pepper jack
- *Truckin Burger$15.00
- *Bacon Bleu Burger$16.00
7oz patty, cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
- *Basic Burger$13.00
7oz patty, cooked to order, lettuce, tomato, pickles
- *Black Bean Burger$14.00Out of stock
house-made, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
*Sandwiches
- *Hot Honey Chicken Sammy 2.0$15.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and house-made jalapeño honey on a toasted bun
- *Salmon BLT$17.00
grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-made basil pesto mayo on a toasted bun
- *FGT BLT$13.00
head-breaded fried green tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, house-remoulade on toasted wheat bread
- *Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
shaved philly meat, green peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese on a hoagie
- *Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$14.00
grilled or fried chicken, bacon, gouda, avocado, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch
- *Cuban$15.00
braised pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed hoagie
- *Gyro$15.00
grilled chicken or shaved lamb & beef, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, house-made tzatziki, feta, warm pita
- *Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
house-made with cumin, lemon zest, oregano, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, wheat
*Tacos
- *Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and house-made remoulade
- *Chicken Tacos$15.00
2 fried chicken tacos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo topped with truckin sauce
- *Pork Tacos$15.00
2 mojo pork tacos, broccoli slaw, carolina gold bbq, fried onions
- *Cauliflower Tacos$15.00
2 roasted cauliflower tacos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo topped with spicy thai aioli
*Mains
- *Shrimp & Grits$18.00
shrimp, tasso ham and cherry tomatoes in a white wine cream sauce, served over stone-ground grits, topped with smoked bacon collard greens, pepper jack and green onions
- *Grilled Salmon Entree$17.00
5oz salmon, cooked to order, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli topped with compound herbed butter
- *Fish & Chips$18.00
buttermilk-battered catch of the day served with tartar sauce, lemon and fries
- *Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
hand-breaded chicken breast, served with homestyle mashed potatoes and bacon smoked collard greens topped with black pepper gravy
- *Fried Shrimp Platter$16.00
8 fried shrimp, fries, boccoli slaw and tartar
- *5 Spot Meatloaf$16.00
8oz meatloaf, mashed potatoes, collard greens, rosemary gravy
- *Chicken Tenders$14.00
hand-breaded, served with fries
- *BBQ Plate$15.00
5oz of mojo pork, broccoli slaw, mac & cheese, carolina gold bbq, pickles
*Sides
- *Extra Dressing
- *Extra Sauces
- *Add Protein
- *Side French Fries$4.00
- *Side Cheese Grits$4.00
- *Side Collard Greens$4.00
- *Side Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- *Side Broccoli Slaw$4.00Out of stock
- *Side Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side Pimento Cheese$2.00
- *Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- *Side Mac & Cheese$6.00
- *Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- *Side House Salad$6.00
- *Cup of Soup$4.00
- *Bowl of Soup$6.00
- *Side of Pita$2.00
- *Side of Crudite$2.00
- *Side of Chips$1.00