5 Spot Diner Deluxe
Breakfast
Homestyle Classics
NW Steel-Cut Oatmeal (VEGAN)
Bob's Red Mill steel cut oats slowly simmered in oat milk with apples, raisins, and pecans. Served with your choice of bread and strawberry jam.
Huevos Rancheros
Two corn tortillas loaded with black bean chili beef, two sunny side eggs, and spicy red jacket potatoes. Topped with house made salsa verde, sour cream, Tillamook cheddar & pepper jack cheese.
Corned Beef N Hash
Corned beef, potatoes, & two poached eggs on top of your choice of toast or biscuit.
Breakfast Burrito
Three eggs, spicy red jacket potatoes, bell peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or veggie sausage. House made salsa verde & sour cream wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Biscuits & Gravy
Fluffy biscuits smothered in rich country sausage gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Crispy tender chicken fried steak served with two eggs, hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, & your choice of biscuit or toast.
Chicken N' Waffles
Belgian waffle with hand breaded dark meat chicken served with whipped butter and waffle syrup.
California Benedict
English muffin topped with avocado, bacon, sliced tomato, spinach, hollandaise sauce and fresh herbs.
Eggs Benedict
Warm biscuit or toasted English muffin topped with sliced ham, two poached eggs, and smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes.
Homestyle Plate
Short stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes, bacon & two eggs any style.
5 Spot Breakfast
Two eggs any style served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, biscuit or toast, & your choice of ham steak, sausage, bacon, or veggie sausage.
New York Steak & Eggs
A mouth-watering combination of juicy steak and fluffy scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns or Spicy Red Jacket Potatoes.
Scrambles & Omelets
Goat in the Garden
Three scrambled eggs with goat cheese, arugula, and fresh herbs. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.
Ham Scram
Ham scrambled with three eggs, cheddar, spinach, and scallions. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.
Farmhouse Scramble
Three eggs scrambled in a cast iron skillet with sausage, bacon, spinach, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese & served with has browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.
Sonoran Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with scallions, cilantro, and pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa verde, avocado and two warm flour tortillas.
Chorizo Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo, spicy red jacket potatoes and caramelized onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado and pico de Gallo. Served in a cast iron skillet with two warm flour tortillas.
Build your own Omelet
A fluffy omelet made up of three eggs and your choice of 4 toppings. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.
Griddle
Buttermilk Griddle Cakes
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with fruit and whipped butter.
Blueberry Griddle Cakes
Three fully blueberry buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter.
Belgian Waffle
Light and fluffy belgian waffle topped with fruit and whipped cream.
French Toast
Thickly sliced brioche bread dipped in a rich egg batter and griddled 'til crispy. Served with whipped butter and maple or marionberry syrup.
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Specials
5 Spot Waffle
A belgian waffle topped with mixed berries, bananas, pecans, decadent chocolate, and whipped cream.
Greek Omelet
A fluffy omelet with greek olives, tomatoes, red onions, and grilled chicken. Topped with feta cheese and a cucumber garnish. Served with your choice of spicy red jacket potatoes or hashbrowns.
Corned Beef Benedict
Corned beef, swiss cheese, and a poached egg atop a warm toasted english muffin and smothered in rich hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of spicy red jacket potatoes or hashbrowns.
All Day Breakfast
KIDS Breakfast
Lunch & Dinner
Soups & Salads
Soup, Salad, & Bread
Your choice of: Clam Chowder or Soup of the Dav Garden Salad or Caesar Salad Garlic Bread, Breadsticks or Biscuits
Soup of the Day - CUP
Ask vour server about our fresh soup of the day!
Soup of the Day - BOWL
Ask vour server about our fresh soup of the day!
Clam Chowder - CUP
Classic creamy clam chowder with potatoes & bacon.
Clam Chowder - BOWL
Classic creamy clam chowder with potatoes & bacon.
Ceasar Salad
Crispy romaine tossed in zesty Caesar dressing, freshly shaved parmesan, cracked black peppers & croutons. Add Grilled Chicken Thigh $5.99 Add Blackened Salmon $7.99
Southwest Chicken Chop Salad
Breaded chicken, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, cheddar and Pepper Jack shredded cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and corn salsa.
Garden Salad
Fresh spring mix tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette. craisins, glazed pecans & shaved parmesan.
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in white balsamic dressing with grilled chicken thigh. bacon, tomatoes, eggs & blue cheese crumbles.
Fish N Chips
Burgers & Sandwiches
Single Cheeseburger
All Burgers topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.
Double Cheeseburger
All Burgers topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
All Burgers topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.
Chef Burger
Grilled beef burger with melted pepper jack cheese piled high with shaved ham, caramelized onions. a fried jalapeno, fresh avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato on a burger bun.
Blackened Salmon Burger
Blackened salmon with vine ripened tomatoes, red onions, lelluce, and sriracha aioli on a burger bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled beef burger with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and 1000 island dressing on a burger bun.
Vegan Impossible Burger
Vegan Impossible patty topped with vegan cheese mustard, veganaise. ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served on a burger bun with Sriracha aioli.
BBQ Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast topped with horseradish cheese, bacon strips. crispy fried onions & barbeque sauce on a brioche bun.
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Russian dressing &.Jarlsberg cheese stacked high on grilled marbled rye bread.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce. tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat toast. Add avocado $2.99 Add Salmon $8.99
French DIp Au Jus
Sliced roast beel piled on a hoagie bun &, served with delicious Au Jus.
Turkey Pesto
Sliced turkey. pepper jack cheese, pesto mayo. bacon, avocado, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread.
Side Sauce
Appetizers
Scampi Prawns
Prawns sautéed in a garlic wine sauce and garnished with parsley and a lemon wedge. Served with garlic bread
Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds breaded in crispy potato flakes served with chipofle ranch.
Coconut Prawns
Served with sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce.
Giant Meatball Marinara
6oz meatballs in spicy marinara sauce. topped with fresh sliced basil &. caved parmesan cheese.
Chcken Wings
Six tender bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Fried Cauliflower Wings
Vegan crispy cauliflower wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce. Served with house made vegan ranch dressing.
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari strips topped with parsley and a lemon wedge. Served with chipotle aioli and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Chefs Choice
Pork Spare Ribs
Slow roasted spare ribs smothered in smoky barbeque sauce. Served with french fries and a side of coleslaw mix.
New York Steak
12 oz New York steak. Served with mash potatoes, mixed vegetables & fresh parsely.
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. ribeye steak. Served with jack potatoes and mixed vegetables.
Grandmas Meatloaf
Perfectly baked ground beef & pork meatloaf with bacon, onions, mushrooms, carrots & blue cheese. Served with mashed potatoes & roasted seasonal vegetables.
Honey Stung Fried Chicken
Hand battered chicken thighs & drumsticks fried to perfection & drizzled in honey. Served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables.
Salmon Caprese
7oz grilled salmon brushed with sun dried tomato butter. Served with freshly sliced mozzarella lavered with fragrant basil & sliced tomato drizzled in balsamic glaze.
Pasta
Chicken Alla Vodka
Penne pasta, chicken breast. shallots & garlic. glazed with white wine & vodka, finished in a marinara cream sauce & topped with freshly shaved parmesan. Served with 5 Spot garlic bread.
Pasta Bolognese
Linguini pasta topped with rich meaty bolognese sauce & freshly shaved parmesan cheese. Served with 5 Spot garlic bread.
Prawns Linguine Pasta
Linguini pasta lopped with chopped shallols, cooked prawns in cooking wine, chili flakes, spinach. & freshly shaved parmesan cheese. Served with 5 Spot garlic bread.
Vegetarian Lasagna
Mozzarella cheese & robust marinara sauce layered with fresh lasagna noodles, grilled summer squash & carrot
Sides & Dessert
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Tator Tots
Onion Rings
Garlic Bread
Roasted Vegetables
NY Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Carrot Cake
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, blacked pepper, and parmesan cheese
Side Garden Salad
Fresh spring mix tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette, craisins, glazed pecans, and parmesan cheese
Lunch & Dinner Specials
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Chicken thigh with poblano peppers, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled with chipotle aoli, served on a brioche bun. With your choice of onion rings, tater tots, or fries
Wedge Salad
Iceburg lettuce wedge with your choice of blackened salmon or flank steak. Topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, egg, green onion, parsley, and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Cheesesteak Sandwich
Sliced flank steak, caramelized onions, Mama Lil's Peppers, and lettuce. Covered in melted Brie cheese and drizzled with sriracha aioli. Served on a hoagie roll. With your choice of onion rings, tater tots, or fries
Zesty Veggie Wrap (Vegetarian)
Hummus, black bean salsa, cucumber, chipotle ranch, cucumbers, avocado, and sweet potatoes wrapped in a soft and warm tomato tortilla. Served with your choice of onion rings, tater tots, or fries
Beef Stroganoff
Egg noodles coated in a garlic white wine cream sauce, sliced mushrooms, parsley, shallots, and flank steak. Served with a side of garlic bread.