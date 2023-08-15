Popular Items

Tator Tots

$5.99

Rootbeer

$3.99
Honey Stung Fried Chicken

$19.99

Hand battered chicken thighs & drumsticks fried to perfection & drizzled in honey. Served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables.

Breakfast

Homestyle Classics

NW Steel-Cut Oatmeal (VEGAN)

$12.99

Bob's Red Mill steel cut oats slowly simmered in oat milk with apples, raisins, and pecans. Served with your choice of bread and strawberry jam.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Two corn tortillas loaded with black bean chili beef, two sunny side eggs, and spicy red jacket potatoes. Topped with house made salsa verde, sour cream, Tillamook cheddar & pepper jack cheese.

Corned Beef N Hash

$16.99

Corned beef, potatoes, & two poached eggs on top of your choice of toast or biscuit.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Three eggs, spicy red jacket potatoes, bell peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or veggie sausage. House made salsa verde & sour cream wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

Fluffy biscuits smothered in rich country sausage gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Crispy tender chicken fried steak served with two eggs, hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, & your choice of biscuit or toast.

Chicken N' Waffles

$16.99

Belgian waffle with hand breaded dark meat chicken served with whipped butter and waffle syrup.

California Benedict

$18.99

English muffin topped with avocado, bacon, sliced tomato, spinach, hollandaise sauce and fresh herbs.

Eggs Benedict

$18.99

Warm biscuit or toasted English muffin topped with sliced ham, two poached eggs, and smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes.

Homestyle Plate

$16.99

Short stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes, bacon & two eggs any style.

5 Spot Breakfast

$17.99

Two eggs any style served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, biscuit or toast, & your choice of ham steak, sausage, bacon, or veggie sausage.

New York Steak & Eggs

$26.00

A mouth-watering combination of juicy steak and fluffy scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns or Spicy Red Jacket Potatoes.

Scrambles & Omelets

Goat in the Garden

$16.99

Three scrambled eggs with goat cheese, arugula, and fresh herbs. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.

Ham Scram

$16.99

Ham scrambled with three eggs, cheddar, spinach, and scallions. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.

Farmhouse Scramble

$19.99

Three eggs scrambled in a cast iron skillet with sausage, bacon, spinach, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese & served with has browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.

Sonoran Scramble

$15.99

Three eggs scrambled with scallions, cilantro, and pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa verde, avocado and two warm flour tortillas.

Chorizo Scramble

$17.99

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo, spicy red jacket potatoes and caramelized onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado and pico de Gallo. Served in a cast iron skillet with two warm flour tortillas.

Build your own Omelet

$18.99

A fluffy omelet made up of three eggs and your choice of 4 toppings. Served with hash browns or spicy red jacket potatoes, and biscuit or toast.

Griddle

Buttermilk Griddle Cakes

$12.99

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with fruit and whipped butter.

Blueberry Griddle Cakes

$13.99

Three fully blueberry buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter.

Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Light and fluffy belgian waffle topped with fruit and whipped cream.

French Toast

$13.99

Thickly sliced brioche bread dipped in a rich egg batter and griddled 'til crispy. Served with whipped butter and maple or marionberry syrup.

Breakfast Sides

CInnamon Roll

$6.99

Side Bread

$3.99

Spicy Red Jacket Potatoes

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$4.99

One Egg Any Style

$1.99

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$3.99

Side Protein

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Beyond Sausage

$3.99

Vegan Eggs

$3.99

Side Tofu

$3.99

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Asparagus

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

5 Spot Waffle

$15.99

A belgian waffle topped with mixed berries, bananas, pecans, decadent chocolate, and whipped cream.

Greek Omelet

$19.99

A fluffy omelet with greek olives, tomatoes, red onions, and grilled chicken. Topped with feta cheese and a cucumber garnish. Served with your choice of spicy red jacket potatoes or hashbrowns.

Corned Beef Benedict

$18.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, and a poached egg atop a warm toasted english muffin and smothered in rich hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of spicy red jacket potatoes or hashbrowns.

All Day Breakfast

KIDS Breakfast

Silly Face Waffles

$7.95

Two cartoon waffles with fruit and whipped cream.

Silver Dollar Combo

$9.95

Two silver dollar pancakes with one egg and a piece of bacon.

Lunch & Dinner

Soups & Salads

Soup, Salad, & Bread

$15.99

Your choice of: Clam Chowder or Soup of the Dav Garden Salad or Caesar Salad Garlic Bread, Breadsticks or Biscuits

Soup of the Day - CUP

$6.99

Ask vour server about our fresh soup of the day!

Soup of the Day - BOWL

$9.99

Ask vour server about our fresh soup of the day!

Clam Chowder - CUP

$6.99

Classic creamy clam chowder with potatoes & bacon.

Clam Chowder - BOWL

$9.99

Classic creamy clam chowder with potatoes & bacon.

Ceasar Salad

$14.99

Crispy romaine tossed in zesty Caesar dressing, freshly shaved parmesan, cracked black peppers & croutons. Add Grilled Chicken Thigh $5.99 Add Blackened Salmon $7.99

Southwest Chicken Chop Salad

$17.99

Breaded chicken, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, cheddar and Pepper Jack shredded cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and corn salsa.

Garden Salad

$13.99

Fresh spring mix tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette. craisins, glazed pecans & shaved parmesan.

Cobb Salad

$17.99

Crisp romaine tossed in white balsamic dressing with grilled chicken thigh. bacon, tomatoes, eggs & blue cheese crumbles.

Fish N Chips

Fresh cod battered and fried to perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce Add onion rings $5.50
Pacific Cod & Chips

$22.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Single Cheeseburger

$14.99

All Burgers topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$20.99

All Burgers topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.99

All Burgers topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.

Chef Burger

$18.99

Grilled beef burger with melted pepper jack cheese piled high with shaved ham, caramelized onions. a fried jalapeno, fresh avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato on a burger bun.

Blackened Salmon Burger

$19.99

Blackened salmon with vine ripened tomatoes, red onions, lelluce, and sriracha aioli on a burger bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.99

Grilled beef burger with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and 1000 island dressing on a burger bun.

Vegan Impossible Burger

$16.99

Vegan Impossible patty topped with vegan cheese mustard, veganaise. ketchup. onions, tomato, lettuce & pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served on a burger bun with Sriracha aioli.

BBQ Chicken Burger

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with horseradish cheese, bacon strips. crispy fried onions & barbeque sauce on a brioche bun.

Rueben

$15.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut. Russian dressing &.Jarlsberg cheese stacked high on grilled marbled rye bread.

BLT

$15.99

Bacon, lettuce. tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat toast. Add avocado $2.99 Add Salmon $8.99

French DIp Au Jus

$21.99

Sliced roast beel piled on a hoagie bun &, served with delicious Au Jus.

Turkey Pesto

$17.99

Sliced turkey. pepper jack cheese, pesto mayo. bacon, avocado, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread.

Side Sauce

$0.50

Appetizers

Scampi Prawns

$14.99

Prawns sautéed in a garlic wine sauce and garnished with parsley and a lemon wedge. Served with garlic bread

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds breaded in crispy potato flakes served with chipofle ranch.

Coconut Prawns

$12.99

Served with sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce.

Giant Meatball Marinara

$13.99

6oz meatballs in spicy marinara sauce. topped with fresh sliced basil &. caved parmesan cheese.

Chcken Wings

$13.99

Six tender bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Fried Cauliflower Wings

$10.99

Vegan crispy cauliflower wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce. Served with house made vegan ranch dressing.

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Fried calamari strips topped with parsley and a lemon wedge. Served with chipotle aioli and a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Chefs Choice

Pork Spare Ribs

$21.99

Slow roasted spare ribs smothered in smoky barbeque sauce. Served with french fries and a side of coleslaw mix.

New York Steak

$29.99

12 oz New York steak. Served with mash potatoes, mixed vegetables & fresh parsely.

Ribeye Steak

$29.99

12 oz. ribeye steak. Served with jack potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Grandmas Meatloaf

$18.99

Perfectly baked ground beef & pork meatloaf with bacon, onions, mushrooms, carrots & blue cheese. Served with mashed potatoes & roasted seasonal vegetables.

Honey Stung Fried Chicken

$19.99

Hand battered chicken thighs & drumsticks fried to perfection & drizzled in honey. Served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables.

Salmon Caprese

$26.99

7oz grilled salmon brushed with sun dried tomato butter. Served with freshly sliced mozzarella lavered with fragrant basil & sliced tomato drizzled in balsamic glaze.

Pasta

Chicken Alla Vodka

$20.99

Penne pasta, chicken breast. shallots & garlic. glazed with white wine & vodka, finished in a marinara cream sauce & topped with freshly shaved parmesan. Served with 5 Spot garlic bread.

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Linguini pasta topped with rich meaty bolognese sauce & freshly shaved parmesan cheese. Served with 5 Spot garlic bread.

Prawns Linguine Pasta

$22.99

Linguini pasta lopped with chopped shallols, cooked prawns in cooking wine, chili flakes, spinach. & freshly shaved parmesan cheese. Served with 5 Spot garlic bread.

Vegetarian Lasagna

$21.99

Mozzarella cheese & robust marinara sauce layered with fresh lasagna noodles, grilled summer squash & carrot

Sides & Dessert

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

French Fries

$5.99

Tator Tots

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Roasted Vegetables

$5.99
NY Cheesecake

$8.99
Tiramisu

$10.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad

$7.50

Crisp romaine tossed in zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, blacked pepper, and parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

$7.50

Fresh spring mix tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette, craisins, glazed pecans, and parmesan cheese

Lunch & Dinner Specials

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Blackened Chicken thigh with poblano peppers, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled with chipotle aoli, served on a brioche bun. With your choice of onion rings, tater tots, or fries

Wedge Salad

$21.99

Iceburg lettuce wedge with your choice of blackened salmon or flank steak. Topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, egg, green onion, parsley, and a side of blue cheese dressing.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$18.99

Sliced flank steak, caramelized onions, Mama Lil's Peppers, and lettuce. Covered in melted Brie cheese and drizzled with sriracha aioli. Served on a hoagie roll. With your choice of onion rings, tater tots, or fries

Zesty Veggie Wrap (Vegetarian)

$16.99

Hummus, black bean salsa, cucumber, chipotle ranch, cucumbers, avocado, and sweet potatoes wrapped in a soft and warm tomato tortilla. Served with your choice of onion rings, tater tots, or fries

Beef Stroganoff

$20.99

Egg noodles coated in a garlic white wine cream sauce, sliced mushrooms, parsley, shallots, and flank steak. Served with a side of garlic bread.

KIDS Lunch & Dinner

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Three chicken strips with fries.

Mac N Cheese

$8.95

Add bacon or chicken strip $3.45

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Plain ol' cheeseburger.

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

White bread and tillamook cheddar cheese.

Shakes & Sundaes

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.99

Chocolate Milksake

$7.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.99

Rootbeer Float

$7.99

Chocolate Sundae

$9.99

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Food

Chees chicken quesadilla served with house made salsa verde & sour cream. Add chicken for $3.

Coconut Prawns

$12.99

Served with sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips lavered with melted cheese, chicken, pico de gallo, salsa verde, sour cream & guacamole.

Happy Hour Liquor & Cocktails

5 Spot Scratch Margarita

$12.00

Pineapple Orange Smash

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Happy Hour Beer

Stoup Pilsner

$5.00

Schilling Excelsior

$5.00

White Claw

$2.50

Pineapple Truly

$2.50

Fremont Dark Star

$5.00

Coconut Porter

$7.00

Stoup Red Ale

$7.00

Corona

$3.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Heineken

$2.50

16oz Stash Panda Hop Valley

$7.00

16oz Rainier

$2.25

16oz Bodhizafa

$7.00

16oz PBR

$2.50

16oz Silver City Ride the Spiral

$7.00

16oz Johnny Utah IPA

$7.00

16oz Seattle Cider Company Dry

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$11.50

Luksusowa Potato

$11.50

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$14.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$14.00

Svedka Raspberry

$10.00

Svedka Citron

$10.00

Svedka Jalepeno

$11.00

Svedka Ginger

$11.00

Titos

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Sip Smith London Dry

$17.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Express 1908 Indigo Gin

$17.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Superior White

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

Kraken Black Spiced

$10.00

Hue Hue Coffee

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron Siver

$15.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Cazadores

$13.00

Reposado

$15.00

Anejo

$16.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$14.00

Redemption Bourbon

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Oban 14 Single Malt

$30.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Suspect Pineapple

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Single Malt

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$16.00

Hennessey Vsop

$18.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$11.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Rumble Minz

$11.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$2.00

De Kuper Peach

$2.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Borghetti

$4.00

Cocktails

Bellini

$12.00

5 Spot French 75

$17.00

5 Spot Mule

$16.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Manmosa

$13.00

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

5 Spot Mojito

$15.00

5 Spot Scratch Margarita

$12.00

5 Spot Mary

$14.00

Pineapple Orange Smash

$9.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

5 Spot Mule

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass

GLS Cooks Brut

$8.50

GLS Picpoul De Pinet

$12.00

GLS Brown Brut Rosé

$10.00

GLS Mimi Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Morning Fog Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$10.00

GLS Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GLS Juggarnaut Hillside Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Substance Cab Sauv

$10.00

GLS The Crusher Red Blend

$8.50

GLS Nine Hats Sangiovese

$11.00

GLS Seaglass Pinot Noir

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Seaglass Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Juggarnaut Hillside Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Substance Cab Sauv

$35.00

BTL The Crusher Red Blend

$35.00

BTL Nine Hats Sangiovese

$35.00

BTL Mimi Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Morning Fog Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$28.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$35.00

BTL Cooks Brut

$28.00

BTL Picpoul De Pinet

$35.00

BTL Brown Brut Rosé

$35.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Orange Soda

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Other

Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.99

Kids

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00