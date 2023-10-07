503 Latin Fusion - Food Truck
Appetizers
503 Bean Salad
503 bean salad accompanied by chips
Street corn
Esquites are a popular Mexican snack made from corn mixed with creamy mayonesa (mayonnaise), freshly crumbled cotija cheese or queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder. Add protein of your choice for $4
Yuca Frita Con Chicharron
Fried yuca topped with pork chicharron, accompanied by curtido and salsa
Guacamole and Chips
503 Monster Nachos
Fried tortilla chips topped with refried beans, guacamole, cheese and the protein of your choice.
Tacos
Carnitas/Pork Taco
Pork confit. Crispy and caramelized carnitas topped with chopped tomato onion and cilantro.
Asada/Steak Taco
Each. Savory beef steak topped with chopped tomato onion and cilantro.
Pollo/Chicken Taco
Each perfectly seasoned chicken topped with chopped tomato cilantro and onion.
Fried Tacos Taco
3 fried tacos filled with pork meat and cheese. Topped with 503-sauce. You decide if you want it mild or spicy