Appetizers

503 Bean Salad

$8.00

503 bean salad accompanied by chips

Street corn

$7.50

Esquites are a popular Mexican snack made from corn mixed with creamy mayonesa (mayonnaise), freshly crumbled cotija cheese or queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder. Add protein of your choice for $4

Yuca Frita Con Chicharron

$13.00

Fried yuca topped with pork chicharron, accompanied by curtido and salsa

Guacamole and Chips

$10.00

503 Monster Nachos

$15.00

Fried tortilla chips topped with refried beans, guacamole, cheese and the protein of your choice.

Tacos

Carnitas/Pork Taco

$4.00

Pork confit. Crispy and caramelized carnitas topped with chopped tomato onion and cilantro.

Asada/Steak Taco

$4.00

Each. Savory beef steak topped with chopped tomato onion and cilantro.

Pollo/Chicken Taco

$4.00

Each perfectly seasoned chicken topped with chopped tomato cilantro and onion.

Fried Tacos Taco

$9.00

3 fried tacos filled with pork meat and cheese. Topped with 503-sauce. You decide if you want it mild or spicy

Choripan

Roasted Pork Choripan

$14.00

Chorizo Choripan

$14.00

Filet Mignon Choripan

$18.00

Tortas

Carnitas Tortas

$14.00

Roasted Pork Tortas

$15.00

Steak /Asada Tortas

$15.00

Chicken Tortas

$14.00

Pan Con Chicharron

$16.00

Peruvian-inspired sandwich. A unique combination of slow-braised pork and sweet potatoes topped with a crispy red onion relish

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

2 pieces. Classic quesadillas with blend cheese

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

2 pieces. Flour tortilla with chicken and cheese, 503-style

Drinks

Mexican CocaCola

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Jaritos

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Orlando city water

$5.00

Pepsi 600ml Orlando city

$6.25