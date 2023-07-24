2x points now for loyalty members
520 Marketplace 520 Newport Center Drive
ESPRESSO & COFFEE
ESPRESSO
2 OZ Lavazza Espresso
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
4 oz Lavazza
RED EYE
20 oz house coffee with shot of espresso
AMERICANO
2 oz espresso - 20 oz hot water
CORTADO
espresso w/ steamed milk - 6 oz
ESPRESSO CON PANNA
espresso shot with whipped cream
MACCHIATO
2 oz espresso w/ dollop of foam (traditional)
LATTE
2 oz espresso w / textured milk - 12 oz flavors available
MOCHA LATTE
2 oz espresso, chocolate, textured milk
FLAT WHITE
2 oz espresso, textured milk - 8 oz just like a latte - less milk flavors available
CAPPUCCINO
2 oz espresso, equal parts steamed milk & foam
CAFE AU LAIT
16 oz house coffee, 4 oz steamed milk
LG HOUSE COFFEE
SM HOUSE COFFEE
TEA & MORE
ICED TEA
Art of Tea - Jasmin Passion-fruit
HOT TEA
MATCHA LATTE
2 grams ceremonial grade match by Art of Tea
CHAI LATTE
sweet and mildly spiced with a flavor blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip.
HONEY LEMONADE
just that simple; honey and lemon juice a perfect mix of sweet and citrus
CUCUMBER LEMONADE
Our house lemonade with 2 oz of fresh cucumber - SO GOOD!
ARNOLD PALMER
Art of Tea w/ our honey lemonade
HOT CHOCOLATE
creamy chocolate with micro-foam
BREAKFAST
BASIC BURRITO
egg, cheddar, potato **modifications unavailable
BACON BURRITO
egg, cheese, bacon, flour tortilla **modifications unavailable
EGG & MUFFIN
egg, canadian bacon, cheese, chipotle aioli, english muffin
QUICHE
daily flavors ~ served with mixed greens w/herb vinaigrette
AVOCADO TOAST
mashed avocado, bacon, 6-minute egg
BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE
toasted bagel & cream cheese
YOGURT PARFAIT
vanilla yogurt and La Crema's granola
ACAI BOWL
banana, berries, granola, honey, toasted coconut
OVERNIGHT OATS
chia, coconut milk, agave, toasted coconut **modifications unavailable
ASSORTED PASTRIES
A variety of pastries daily
FRESH FRUIT CUP
mixed fruit and berries, honey drizzle and orange zest
Turkey Sausage Burrito
LUNCH
CAFE MENU
ITALIAN
cured meats, provolone, arugula, red onion, calabrian aioli, torpedo
TUNA
house mix, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
TURKEY CLUB
turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caraway spread, sourdough
POKE NACHOS
ahi, crispy wontons, sriracha mayo, edamame, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion, avocado
QUICHE & SALAD
served w/ a mixed green salad
POT PIE & SALAD
served w/ a mixed green salad
PRESSED FOR TIME (modifications unavailable)
MARKET SALAD
mixed greens, cherry tomato, cheddar, green onion, bacon, egg, croutons
CHICKEN CAESAR
romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing modifications unavailable
COBB
romain, chicken, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado * modifications unavailable
BEET SALAD
mixed greens, quinoa, beets, orange, burrata, candied walnuts, champagne vinaigrette **modifications unavailable
ASIAN CHICKEN
soba, slaw mix, mango, green onion, crispy won-ton, sesame seeds, sesame ginger vinaigrette *modifications unavailable
VEGGIE WRAP
hummus, spinach, cucumber, tomato, artichoke, olives, feta, avocado, sprouts, spinach wrap
SNACKS
BLUE DIAMOND
COMPLETE COOKIE
COOKIE
DIRTY CHIPS
FAMOUS AMOS
KIND BAR
PASTA SALAD
POTATO SALAD
SABRA HUMMUS
SARGENTO SNACKS
TRAIL MIX
