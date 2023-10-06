550 Pizzeria 119 N Main Ave
Appetizers
Salads
Side Salad
Spring mix, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Italian cheese, and croutons
Dinner Salad
Spring mix, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, Italian cheese, and croutons
Chef Salad
Spring mix, roma tomatoes, red onions, black olives, Canadian bacon, bacon and a boiled egg
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Delight
BBQ sauce, diced chicken, shredded cheddar, red onions, and a mix of Italian cheese
Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, chopped bacon, and a mix of Italian cheese
House Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
Vegetarian
Red sauce, black olives, mushrooms, spinach, red onion, roma tomatoes, and a mix of Italian cheese
VEEP
Red sauce, pepperoni, bell peppers, red onions, and a mix of Italian cheese
Green Chili Bacon Cheeseburger
Red sauce, sausage crumbles, green chilie, crumbled bacon, red onions, shredded cheddar, and a mix of Italian cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, diced chicken, red onions, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, and a mix of Italian cheese
Jalapeno Popper
Red sauce, shredded cheddar, jalapenos, chopped bacon, ricotta, and a mix of Italian cheese
New Mexico Fresco
Green chile sauce, diced chicken, red onions, roma tomatoes, and a mix of Italian cheese. Topped with avocados, and a spicy crema
Flyin' Hawiian
Red Sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon and a mix of Italian cheese
Supreme
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, and a blend of Italian cheese
Greek
Garlic oil base, artichoke hearts, olives, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, diced chicken, and feta cheese
Bruschetta Pizza
Red sauce, Italian cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Maui Wowie
BBQ sauce base, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and Italian cheese blend
The Gyro
Red sauce, Feta cheese, Sliced gyro meat, Roma tomatoes, Red onion, Tzatziki sauce
Pasta
Desserts
Churros
Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce
S'mores Calzone
Nutella, marshmellows, chocolate, and graham crackers
Cookie in a Cast Iron
Chocolate chip cookie baked in wood fire oven
Scoop of Ice Cream
Tiramisu
Lady finger cookies soaked in espresso, layered with marscapone cream and finished with cocoa powder.