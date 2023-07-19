Spend $20, save $7.49 on 1 Brick Fired Bread
Beverages

Retail

Bottled Water

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

GT Relax Kombucha

$7.49

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$1.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$1.99

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$2.49

Root Beer

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

St. Arnold Ginger Beer

$2.49

St. Arnold Root Beer

$2.49

Topo-Chico Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo-Chico Lime

$3.50

Topo-Chico Regular

$3.50

Salads, Starters & Sweets

Salads

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella served with fresh basil, baby heirloom tomatoes, brick fired bread, and our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Small Spinach Salad

$9.49

Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions

Large Spinach Salad

$12.49

Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions

Small Greek Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our Greek dijon dressing

Large Greek Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our greek dijon dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan

Large Caesar Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan

Small CYO Salad

$9.49

A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings

Large CYO Salad

$12.49

A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings

Family House

$25.99

Family Greek

$26.99

Family Spinach

$26.99

Family Caesar

$24.99

Sweets

Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$8.99

Served with a scoop of ice cream and covered with chocolate syrup

Cannolis

$8.99

2 crispy cannoli shells, stuffed with our sweet cream, chocolate chip, and almond filling drizzled with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$8.99

Topped with your choice of chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$8.99

Our homemade bread pudding with seasonal spices or fruit served with a warm amaretto sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.99

A gluten-free delight drizzled with our raspberry glaze

The Cozy Trio

$23.99

Pick 3 desserts. We won't judge

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Served plain-jane, covered in chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze. You decide

Starters

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$6.99

Served with honey

Brick Fired Bread

$7.49

Choice of: olive tapenade, spinach artichoke, bruschetta, with tomato sauce

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

$8.49

With tomato sauce

Garlic Knots

$8.49

The 'Tine Trio

$12.99

Olive tapenade, spinach artichoke dip, and bruschetta with two helpings of brick fired bread

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.49

With tomato sauce

Red Pies

Extra Small Red Pies

Bender - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

CLK - Extra Small

$12.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Colorado - Extra Small

$12.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach

Danford - Extra Small

$11.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives

Doro - Extra Small

$11.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple

Double D's Triple Pep - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni

Johnny Drama - Extra Small

$9.49

Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts

Mooney - Extra Small

$12.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef

Omni- Extra Small

$13.49

2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Surgeon - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

The Rage - Extra Small

$13.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds

Tomaino - Extra Small

$9.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs

Small Red Pies

Bender - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and bacon

CLK - Small

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, mushrooms, fresh basil, and pepperoni

Colorado - Small

$17.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and spinach

Danford - Small

$17.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach, and feta cheese

Doro - Small

$17.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, jalapenos, pineapple, red onions, and chili powder

Double D's Triple Pep - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, green peppers, pepperoncinis, and pepperoni

Johnny Drama - Small

$16.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil, and olive oil

Mooney - Small

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, red onions, pepperoncinis, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes

Omni - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni

Surgeon - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and pepperoni

The Rage - Small

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, jalapenos, candied almonds, and bacon

Tomaino - Small

$16.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, homemade meatballs, and pepperoncinis

Large Red Pies

Bender - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

CLK - Large

$28.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Colorado - Large

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach

Danford - Large

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives

Doro - Large

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple

Double D's Triple Pep - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni

Johnny Drama - Large

$25.99

Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts

Mooney - Large

$29.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef

Omni - Large

$30.99

2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Surgeon - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

The Rage - Large

$30.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds

Tomaino - Large

$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs

White Pies

Extra Small White Pies

Charlie Daniels - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, Cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, and ranch after cooked. "Wrong way Willie" add frank's redhot wings sauce

Gnarly Daniels - Extra Small

Gnarly Daniels - Extra Small

$12.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.

Green Striped Piggy - Extra Small

$12.49

The quattro with green chiles and bacon

Mezcal - Extra Small

$12.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder

Phoebe - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil

Quattro - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese

Squillace - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil

The Drizz - Extra Small

$11.49

Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese

Ultimate - Extra Small

$9.49

Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil

Small White Pies

Charlie Daniels - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, and pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small

$17.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, ranch after cooked. ”Wrong Way Willie” add Frank’s RedHot wings sauce.

Gnarly Daniels - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, and honey drizzle after cooked

Green Striped Piggy - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, feta cheese, green chiles, and bacon

Mezcal - Small

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, green chiles, fresh jalapeños, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, ground beef, and chili powder

Phoebe - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and chicken

Quattro - Small

$17.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, and feta cheese

Squillace - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil

The Drizz - Small

$18.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, feta cheese, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and kalamata olives

Ultimate - Small

$16.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil

Large White Pies

Charlie Daniels - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$26.99

Gnarly Daniels - Large

$28.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.

Green Striped Piggy - Large

$29.99

The quattro with green chiles and bacon

Mezcal - Large

$29.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder

Phoebe - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil

Quattro - Large

$26.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese

Squillace - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil

The Drizz - Large

$27.99

Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese

Ultimate - Large

$24.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil

Local Favorites Choice Pies

Extra Small Local Favorites

Green Chili Cheeseburger - Extra Small

Green Chili Cheeseburger - Extra Small

$14.49

Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, sliced heirloom tomatoes.

Green Meanie - Extra Small

$13.49

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon

Jake N' Bake - Extra Small

$13.49

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds

Kamehameha - Extra Small

$14.49

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos

The Ceej - Extra Small

$13.49

Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper

Small Local Favorites

Green Chile Cheeseburger - Small

$21.99

Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes

Green Meanie - Small

$19.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon

Jake N' Bake - Small

$19.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, Cheddar cheese, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds

Kamehameha - Small

$19.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, red onions, chicken, and Canadian bacon

The Ceej - Small

$19.99

Ranch-based sauce, lite mozzarella, cheddar cheese, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, spinach, bacon, and black pepper

Large Local Favorites

Green Chile Cheeseburger - Large

$30.99

Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced heirloom tomatoes

Green Meanie - Large

$29.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon

Jake N' Bake - Large

$29.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds

Kamehameha - Large

$29.99

Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos

The Ceej - Large

$29.99

Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper

Create Your Own Pies

Extra Small CYO

Create Your Own Pizza - Extra Small

$8.49

Small CYO

Create Your Own Pizza - Small

$13.99

Large CYO

Create Your Own Pizza - Large

$19.99

Half & Half Pies

Extra Small 1/2 & 1/2

Small 1/2 & 1/2

Sides

Dressings

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.79

Side Greek Dressing

$0.79

Side House Dressing

$0.79

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.79

Bottle Caesar Dressing

$6.29

Bottle Greek Dressing

$6.29

Bottle House Dressing

$6.29

Bottle Ranch Dressing

$6.29

Dips

Side Bruschetta Dip

$3.49

Side Olive Tapenade Dip

$3.49

Side Spinach Artichoke Dip

$3.49

Pint Bruschetta Dip

$12.99

Pint Olive Tapenade Dip

$12.99

Pint Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Sauces

Tomato Sauce

$0.79

Honey

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Pint Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Honey Bear

$6.99

Green Sauce

$5.49

Red Sauce

$5.49

Kids Menu

Kids Creations

Kids Pizza

$5.20

Red sauce, mozzarella, and your choice of 1 topping

Pick 4

$6.49

Choose 4 ingredients (uncooked) from the create your own lists

Beer

Retail

RTL 3 Nations Haze Wizard

$2.19

RTL 3 Nations Mango Smash

$2.99

RTL 903 Kilt Switch Scotch Ale

$3.09

RTL 903 Sherman Bock

$2.69

RTL Ace Perry Cider

$1.89

RTL Blue Moon

$1.89

RTL Bud Light

$1.29

RTL Budweiser

$1.19

RTL Community Mosaic IPA

$2.29

RTL Community Nada IPA

$1.79

RTL Community Texas Lager

$1.79

RTL Coors Light

$1.49

RTL Coors Original

$1.59

RTL Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$1.79

RTL Dos Equis Lager

$1.99

RTL Estrella Jalisco

$1.79

RTL Heineken

$1.99

RTL Hitachino Nest Ginger Ale

$4.99

RTL Hitachino Nest Yuzu Lager

$4.69

RTL Iron Maiden Trooper

$3.29

RTL Lagunitas Hoppy

$1.59

RTL Lone Pint Gentlemens

$2.09

RTL Lone Pint Ginger

$2.29

RTL Lone Pint Jabberwocky

$2.29

RTL Lone Pint Yellow Rose

$2.29

RTL Lone Pint Zythophile

$2.29

RTL Manhattan Project Black Matter

$3.09

RTL Manhattan Project Half-Life

$2.59

RTL Manhattan Project Plutonium-239

$2.19

RTL Michelob Ultra

$1.39

RTL Miller Lite

$1.39

RTL Modelo Especial

$1.69

RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Black Lager

$1.79

RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Hefe

$1.79

RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Lager

$1.79

RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Lee Hazy Oswald

$2.49

RTL Odd Muse 500 Pesos

$3.09

RTL Odd Muse Backyard Rodeo

$3.09

RTL Odd Muse Ombibulous

$3.09

RTL Oskar Blues Dales

$1.89

RTL Oskar Blues Mamas Lil Yella Pils

$1.89

RTL Pegasus City Cannoneer Bold Amber

$2.29

RTL Prairie Thai Delight

$4.79

RTL Prairie Tiny Esses

$4.79

RTL Saloon Door Tasty AF Peanut Butter Nitro Milk Stout

$2.19

RTL Shiner Bock

$1.89

RTL Southern Star Bombshell Blonde

$1.69

RTL Stella Artois

$2.09

RTL White Claw Black Cherry

$1.89

RTL Wild Ohio Peach

$1.79

RTL Young Master Fleeting Clouds

$4.79

RTL Young Master Jade Scorpion

$4.79

RTL Craft Pack

$11.99

The beertender's choice of 6 select craft beers. The beers are chosen from seasonal and staple items alike.

RTL Grab and Go

$2.00

Wine

Retail Wine

Bonterra Chard

$11.19

Caricature Zinfiadel

$10.89

Coppola Merlot

$14.49

Educated Guess Cab

$23.19

Mon Frere Cab Sauv

$10.19

Mon Frere Pinot Noir

$10.19

Murphy Goode Red Blend

$14.09

1895 Malbec

$10.89

Paul Chevalier Champagne

$5.09

Sand Point Moscato

$8.69

Sand Point Rose

$8.69

Santa Rita Cab

$6.09

Santa Rita Chard

$6.09

Santa Rita Merlot

$6.09

Santa Rita Sav Blanc

$6.09

Shades of Blue Riesling

$9.39

Tizaiano Pinot Grigio

$12.99

VSE Chard

$7.29

1/2 Gallon White

$25.00

1/2 Gallon Red

$25.00

Gallon White

$50.00

Gallon Red

$50.00

1/2 Gallon Mix

$25.00

Gallon Mix

$50.00

1/2 Gallon Red Swirl

$25.00

1/2 Gallon White Swirl

$25.00

Gallon Red Swirl

$25.00

Gallon White Swirl

$25.00

Cocktails

Beer

Blackberry Braggart

$9.49

Bombshell Red Head

$9.49

'Gin and Juice

$9.49

Texasdeutsch

$9.49