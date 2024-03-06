The Italian Market, LLC
Take & Bake
- Lasagna$15.99+
Our lasagna is made lovingly with our house made Bolognese sauce and béchamel. Taste the yumminess between all the layers of pasta, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano. Ready for your oven.
- Mannicotti$1.00Out of stock
Freshly made in house filled with a ricotta, herb and cheese blend, topped with our house made Marinara sauce. Feeds two people
- Stuffed Shells$1.00Out of stock
Large Pasta Shells filled with three cheese filling of Ricotta, Mozarella, parmegiano regiano and parsley topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Feeds two people
- Rigatoni, Take and Bake$5.99+
Our rigatoni is available for a 2 person or 4 person meal Take and Bake Meal. It’s made with fresh Imported San Marzano DOP tomatoes, including our special mozzarella blend that has a kiss of buffalo mozzarella and also seasoned with imported Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Our containers are ready to bake in your oven or heat in your microwave. We will always recommend in the oven. Bake in a 350 degree pre-heated oven for approximately 30 minutes.
Sandwiches
- La Bomba (The Bomb)$18.99Out of stock
An Italian version of the steak bomb using bite size pieces of char broiled Italian Marinated steak served in a sub roll with Provolone Cheese, mushrooms, peppers and imported salami
- Eggplant Parm$1.00Out of stock
We don't buy frozen breaded eggplant. We Bread and fry our Eggplant in house and top it with our homemade marinara sauce within our toasted sub roll and Provolone cheese.
- The Italian$13.99
A savory artisan Italian sandwich made on in house baked Ciabatta bread with imported prosciutto and salami, along with capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion and provolone cheese, drizzled with Extra Virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and Italian spices. Hot pepper mix optional.
- Italian Beef$14.99Out of stock
A Chicago favorite invented by Pasquale Scala featuring mouth watering fall apart roasted chuck, gently placed onto a bed of melted provolone in a toasted bun topped with bell peppers and giardiniera. This could become our #1 selling sandwich. Comes with a side of Au Jus that you can dip the sandwich in or pour on top. YUM!
- Meat Ball Sub$12.99
Featuring large homemade meatballs using a Reginald Tucci family recipe and marinara sauce in a toasted sub roll with Provolone.
- Chicken Parm$9.99
We don't use frozen cutlets purchased from a distributor! You are getting a genuine homemade breaded chicken cutlet in sub roll with homemade marinara and provolone.
- Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich$17.99
Our in house marinated lemon rosemary grilled chicken breast on your choice of Ciabatta or Focaccia bread with house made basil pesto, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
- Caprese$8.99
Want something without meat? Ripe Tomato's and Mozzarella on your choice of Ciabatta or Focaccia garnished with fresh house made Basil pesto, drizzled with EVOO and Balsamic Glaze if desired.
- The Skinny Italian$7.99
For those that want a sandwich with cold cuts but nothing to filling, this is the perfect sandwich. Made with Imported Prosciutto and salami then toped with Arugula a nice drizzle of imported EVOO on Focaccia. Mmm, Mmm, Mmm!
- Chicken Cutlet Caprese Sandwich$17.99
House made Chicken Cutlet on on your choice of Ciabatta or Focaccia bread with house made basil pesto, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
Homemade Sauce
- Marinara$1.00
The standard sauce found on many Italian made dishes including Spaghetti with meatballs. It’s simple but the love and quality of fresh herbs and quality imported tomatos are what make the difference between The Italian Market sauce and grocery store brand sauce. Take some home today.
- Bolognese$1.00
Made in traditional fashion with sautéed vegetables, ground beef, ground pork, Italian tomatos, red wine and seasoning. Perfect on tagliatelle.
- Genovese Napoletano$1.00
If you like onions, specifically cooked onions, then this sauce is for you. We take thinly sliced onions and sautee them with beef that that just melts in your mouth in white wine with herbs and spices and simmered for HOURS! This sauce is best used with a hearty pasta like Penne, Ziti or rigatoni. It is so yummy!!
Fresh Food
- Stuffed Pepper$1.00
Our stuffed peppers are filled with seasoned ground beef, cheese, herbs and spices and are super tasty. Personally, I think one pepper can feed two people or one hungry appetite. Indulge and enjoy!
- Arancini$1.00
Traditional fried Italian breaded rice balls made in house with Arborio rice boiled in our special broth, then filled with house made Bolognese sauce. Grab some marinara from our refrigerator for dipping. People can't get enough of them, but don't worry, we'll always have them.
- Pallini di fungi (Mushroom balls)$1.00
We stuff and bread Arborio rice with fresh mushrooms sautéd in garlic and olive oil with herbs and spices, then stuff them with imported provolone. Gooey, Ooey goodness!
- Chicken Cutlets$1.00
Chicken breast breaded in our special blend of Italian breadcrumbs. Just pop them into an oven for about 10 minutes and your ready to go. Ask us how to turn these into chicken Milanese with little work. You'll love them.
- Veal Cutlets$1.00
Veal breaded in our special blend of Italian breadcrumbs and cheese. Just pop them into an oven for about 10 minutes and your ready to go.
- Gatto di Patate (Italian Potato pie)$1.00
A recipe we brought to the United States from Naples, Italy in 1966, consisting of potato, cheese and ham baked to perfection and it reheats well. Take one bite of this cheesy Neapolitan specialty and you’ll come back for more.
- Crocchete di patate (Potato Croquettes)$1.00
Riced potatoes with parsley and cheese, rolled in our special seasoned breadcrumbs and deep fried to a golden brown. Consider this a finger food and it reheats really well.
- Meatballs$7.99+
Our Meatballs are homemade using Reginald Tucci's family recipe from Naples, Italy. Take some home and enjoy.
- Bolognese Sauce$9.99+
House made Bolognese sauce, made with a combination of ground beef, pork, carrots, celery and onion and imported San Marzano Tomatoes.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$1.00
It has to be our house salad since my uncle who was born in Naples, Italy but ended up residing in Bologna was named Cesare (Caesar) so In his honor we follow the original recipe that includes the patented dressing from its originator Cesare Cardini. We use Fresh romaine lettuce with our house made Caesar dressing and croutons.
- Greek Salad$1.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta and olives with greek dressing
- Caprese Salad$1.00
We top ripe tomatoes with whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil and imported EVOO. We can drizzle it with balsamic glaze if you desire.
- Burrata Caprese Salad$1.00
This dish is so satisfying. We place a burrata cheese in the middle of sliced cherry tomatoes, garnished with fresh basil leaves and imported EVOO. Wait until you cut into this delicious piece of buttery, creamy Burrata cheese. You’ll be hooked!
Protien
- Grilled Chicken, Italian Marinade$1.00
We take a ?oz boneless chicken breast marinated in our house made chicken marinade.
- Charbroiled steak tips$1.00
? oz of our charbroiled beef tips marinated in our special house made Italian marinade.
- Grilled Salmon$1.00
? oz of charbroiled skinless salmon lightly seasoned
Deli
- Golfera Italian Truffle Salami$10.75
This small delicious salami uses only Italian meat and a would make great addition to your next charcuterie board.
- Golfera Italian Fennel Salami$10.75
This small delicious salami uses only Italian meat and a would make great addition to your next charcuterie board.
- Capriolina Cheese$22.99
Washed rind cheeses made with goat’s milk are a special treat, and Capriolina is an exemplary Italian version. The bright-white interior is silky and buttery, with just enough tang to balance the richness. More mature versions of these petite wheels will be extra luscious, oozy, and intense; but either way, you can expect some delightful funk when you reach the orange rind. It’s unique but crowd-pleasing, a star player on a board
- Casatic Di Bufala$30.99
This milky Italian cheese gets its rich creaminess from the use of buffalo milk. Italian water buffalo produce the richest and sweetest milk of all dairy animals, which gives this pudgy cheese a marshmallow-like sweetness and notes of custard. The plump, pillowy texture and delicate flavor of Casatica® di Bufala is a perfect match for similarly rich accompaniments like silky Prosciutto and Olives
- Castelrosso$20.99
This Italian cheese, similar to its bold medieval counterpart Castelmango, has a texture that’s both creamy and crumbly. Castelrosso’s rustic rind gives the cheese a mild earthiness, while its dense, milky paste has notes of sea salt, brown butter, and just a slight lemony tang. Try this unique cheese with a bold Murray’s Calabrese Salami or Brooklyn Cured Sliced Finocchiona.
- Gorgonzola Gran Riserva$20.99
Milk is collected from freely grazing dairy cows north of Novara in the hills to create a blue so creamy that it’s best served with a spoon. It is fairly mild with decadent creaminess. Pairs well with a variety of foods from ripe fruits to red meats (melted on steak). Serve with a Moscato or Vin Santo wine.
- Lou Bergier Pichin Cows$21.99
This 60 day aged toma is produced with raw Bruna Alpina cow’s milk and thistle flower, a very rare combination in the world of cheese. The name, meaning “small mountain shepherd” in Occitan dialect, pays tribute to Nonna Magno, the grandfather of producer Mario Fiandino. Continuing in his tradition, the Bruna Alpina cows at the Fiandino farm are raised with the utmost care; they even play music at a special frequency to calm the animals and increase milk production. This creamy cheese has a delicate mushroom aroma with flavors of fresh cut grass and milk. It is an excellent value considering the unique style and quality.
- Parmegiano Reggiano$24.99
Parmigiano Reggiano must be made with completely natural ingredients, using a centuries-old process, in a geographical area of Italy so carefully defined that you can make Parmigiano Reggiano in one area of Bologna but not another. It is so good that chefs and nutritionists consider it a practically perfect food, and has become a cultural symbol of Italy’s rich heritage of artisanal traditions and superior quality. It has a sharp, complex fruity/nutty taste with a strong savory flavor and a slightly gritty texture.
- Mozzarella Fresh, Narraganset$4.99
- Piave Vecchio$20.99
Piave is an Italian cow's milk cheese that is named after the Piave river. As Piave has a protected designation of origin (DOP),[1] the only "official" Piave is produced in the Dolomites area, province of Belluno, in the northernmost tip of the Veneto region. Piave cheese has a dense texture, without holes, and is straw-yellow in hue. It has a slightly sweet flavor. Once fully aged, it becomes hard enough for grating, and it develops an intense, full-bodied flavor. As an indication of its certification, the rind is branded repeatedly with "Piave" Piave is sold throughout Europe and in the US as a hard cheese, at which point its taste resembles that of a young Parmesan.
- Hand Dipped Ricotta, Narraganset$8.99
Ricotta cheese from Narragansett Creamery. Heated in a steam kettle then hand-dipped into traditional tins, this Renaissance Ricotta can be enjoyed savory or sweet. Made in Rhode Island.
- Taleggio DOP$15.99
Taleggio is a semisoft, washed-rind, smear-ripened Italian cheese that is named after Val Taleggio. The cheese has a thin crust and a strong aroma, but its flavor is comparatively mild with an unusual fruity tang.
- Tartufo Canestrato$24.99
This aged pecorino from Lazio is based on a traditional style of cheese with the addition of black truffle. Aged a minimum of 6 months, it is sharp, buttery, and savory, with a slightly granular texture and hints of truffle that complement rather than overwhelm the flavor of the paste. It's an excellent value for a 100% sheep's milk cheese with truffle. We source our Canestrato al Tartufo from a maker that aims to protects traditional cheesemaking values while incorporating modern methods. The curds are placed in a basket and left to drain, imprinting a gorgeous, pronounced basket rind. As it ages, the flavor becomes sharper.