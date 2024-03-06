Piave Vecchio

Piave is an Italian cow's milk cheese that is named after the Piave river. As Piave has a protected designation of origin (DOP),[1] the only "official" Piave is produced in the Dolomites area, province of Belluno, in the northernmost tip of the Veneto region. Piave cheese has a dense texture, without holes, and is straw-yellow in hue. It has a slightly sweet flavor. Once fully aged, it becomes hard enough for grating, and it develops an intense, full-bodied flavor. As an indication of its certification, the rind is branded repeatedly with "Piave" Piave is sold throughout Europe and in the US as a hard cheese, at which point its taste resembles that of a young Parmesan.