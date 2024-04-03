6 'N The Mornin' 1535 Madison Road
Combos
- Jackson Stackin' Pancakes$16.00
2 Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Eggs, Choice of Bacon or Sausage and Choice of Grits or Potatoes
- Florida Coast French Toast$16.00
French Toast w/ Eggs, Choice of Grtis or Potatoes and Choice of Sausage or Bacon
- Nashville Kickin' Chicken & Waffles$15.00
A Buttermilk Waffle w/ Two Juicy, Golden Brown Chicken Tenders. Upgrade to a Red Velvet Waffle for $1
- New Orleans Shrimp 'N Grits$18.00
Seasoned, savory shrimp served w/ Signature Cheese Grits or regular grits
- New Orleans Fish 'N Grits$17.00
Golden Fried Whiting served w/ our Signature Cheese Grits or regular grits. Upgrade to Catfish for $1
- Savannah Jammin' Salmon Croquettes$18.00
2 Salmon Croquettes w/ Eggs and Choice of Grits or Potatoes
- Hattiesburg Hash$15.00
A Layered Medley of our Signature Cheese Grits or Potatoes, Cheese, and Eggs, Topped Off With Corned Beef Hash
- Memphis Soul Breakfast Bowl$13.00
A Breakfst Bowl w/ our Signature Grits, your choice of Meat, and Eggs
- Lafayette Omelette$15.00
An Omelette w/ Choice of Sausage or Bacon, Cheese and Tomatoes, Choice of Grits or Potatoes on the Side.
- Texas Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
A Breakfast Sandwich w/ Eggs, Cheese, and your choice of Meat. Choice of Signature Grits of Potatoes on the Side
- Tennessee BLT$14.00
A Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich w/ Choice of Grits or Potatoes on the Side
- Bama Boy$16.00
Succulent ground beef burger cooked to your liking served with Ketchup, Mayonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, and onion on a brioche bun with a side of seasones fries
- Turkey Burger$15.00
Juicy turkey burger cooked to perfection served with lettuce and american cheese on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned fries. upgrade to Pepperjack Cheese for $.25
- ATL-ien Avocado Toast$12.00
Two pieces of multigrain toast with avocado spread served with your choice of eggs
- Southern Fixn's Steak & Eggs$22.00
8 oz juicy Rib-eye cooked to your liking served with your choice of eggs
A la carte
- Lamb Chops$20.00
3 single lamb chops cooked to your liking
- House Salad$14.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
- Veggie Omelette$11.00
Veggie Omelette
- Pancakes/FT/Waffle$5.00
- Eggs$3.50
Eggs
- Eggs w/ Cheese$4.00
Eggs w/ Cheese
- Egg Whites$5.00
Egg Whites
- Potatoes$5.00
Potatoes
- Signature Cheese Grits$5.00
Cheese Grits
- Bacon$5.00
Bacon
- Turkey Bacon$5.50
Turkey Bacon
- Sausage$5.00
Sausage
- Turkey Sausage$5.50
Turkey Sausage
- Corned Beef Hash$5.00
Corned Beef Hash
- Salmon Croquet$5.00
Single Salmon Croquet
- Catfish$8.00
Our Signature Catfish Filet
- Whiting$7.00
A filet of Whiting
- Shrimp$7.00
7 peices of our Signature Sauteed Shrimp
- SNG Sauce$2.00
A side of our SIgnature SNG Sauce
- Extra cheese$1.00
A side of shredded cheese
- Extra butter$0.50
Extra side of butter
Kid's Menu
- Lil' Jackson Stackin' Pancake$8.00
1 Buttermilk Pancake, 1 egg, 1 sausage patty or 2 bacon strips, and choice of kids side
- Lil' Florida Coast French Toast$8.00
2 French Toast slices, 1 egg, 1 sausage patty or 2 bacon strips, and choice of kids side
- Lil' Memphis Soul Breakfast Bowl$8.00
Kid's portion of the Memphis Soul Breakfast Bowl
- Lil' Chicken Tender Basket$8.00
2 Tenders served with seasoned fries
- Lil' Fish Nuggget Basket$8.00
Our Signature Fried Fish (Catfish/Whiting) served with seasoned fries
- Lil' Shrimp Basket$9.00
Kids' portion of our Signature Fried Shrimp with our Signature Seasoned Fries