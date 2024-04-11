6 @ Nite 1535 Madison
6 @ Nite
Combos
- Whiting Basket$14.00
Our Signature Whiting Filet served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Catfish Basket$15.00
Our Signature Catfish Filet served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Shrimp Basket$16.00
Our Signature Fried Shrimp served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
Our Signature Chicken Tenders served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Gator Bites Basket$20.00
Juicy chunks of fried alligator served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Whiting Sandwich$14.00
Our Signature Whiting Filet served on a brioche bun with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Catfish Sandwich$15.00
Our Signature Catfish Filet served on a brioche bun with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our Signature fried Chicken Patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries. Grilled patty available for $1 upcharge
- Shrimp Po'boy$17.00
Two long pieces of French bread piled with lettuce, tomato and pickles and filled with our Signature Fried Shrimp served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Whiting Po'boy$17.00
Two long pieces of French bread piled with lettuce, tomato and pickles and filled with our Signature Whiting served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Catfish Po'boy$18.00
Two long pieces of French bread piled with lettuce, tomato and pickles and filled with our Signature Catfish served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
- Nashville Kickin' Chicken & Waffles$15.00
A Buttermilk Waffle w/ Two Juicy, Golden Brown Chicken Tenders. Upgrade to a Red Velvet Waffle for $1
- New Orleans Shrimp 'N Grits$18.00
Seasoned, savory shrimp served w/ Signature Cheese Grits or regular grits
- New Orleans Fish 'N Grits$17.00
Golden Fried Whiting served w/ our Signature Cheese Grits or regular grits. Upgrade to Catfish for $1
- Bama Boy$14.00
Succulent ground beef burger cooked to your liking served with Ketchup, Mayonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, and onion on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned fries
- Turkey Burger$15.00
Juicy turkey burger cooked to perfection served with lettuce and american cheese on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned fries. upgrade to Pepperjack Cheese for $.25
- Southern Fixn's Steak & Eggs$22.00
8 oz juicy Rib-eye cooked to your liking served with your choice of eggs