600 Degrees Pizzeria & Draft House Parmer
Popular Items
- 14" Traditional Cheese$13.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
- Garlic Knots$6.95
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
- 10" Traditional Cheese$10.95
FOOD
Apps
- Gourmet Cheese Bread$10.95
Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.
- Garlic Knots$6.95
- 3 Meatballs$10.95
Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.
- Salt & Pepper Fries$6.45
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.45
- Hummus & Pita$6.95
House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.
Salads
- House Salad$7.95
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
- Caprese Salad$8.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.
- Greek Salad$8.95
Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.
Wings
Subs
- 600 Grinder$9.95
Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.
- Classic Meatball Sub$10.95
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.95
Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom,white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.
- Gyro Wrap$10.55
Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.
Desserts
Signature Pork Shanks
Extras/Sides
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Blu Cheese$0.75
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Side of Greek Dressing$0.75
- Side Marinara$1.00
- Side Pesto$0.75
- Side Bird Pepper$0.99
- Extra Protein
- Side Celery$0.50
- Side Hummus$3.00
- Side Of Pita Bread$2.00
- Side Garlic Butter$0.75
- 8 Ounce Ranch$2.50
- Side Hot Honey$1.50
2oz of Mike's Hot Honey
- Side of Fry Sauce$0.75
- Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
- Side of Thai Chili Sauce$0.75
- Side of Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side of Teriyaki Sauce$0.75
- Side of Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side of Garlic Aioli$0.50
PIZZA
10"
- 10" Traditional Cheese$10.95
- 10" City Pie$17.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
- 10" East San Jose$16.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
- 10" El Camino$15.95
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
- 10" Haight & Ashbury$15.95
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
- 10" Nob Hill$14.95
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
- 10" North Beach$16.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
- 10" North Shore$15.95
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
- 10" Number 23$16.95
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
- 10" Orig. Mama Gallo$15.95
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
- 10" Pirate$15.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
- 10" Presidio$14.95
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
- 10" Queen Margherita$14.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
- 10" Royale W/ Cheese$14.95
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
- 10" San Jose Pie$17.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
- 10" Fresh Basil Pesto$11.95
Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Green Goddess$16.95
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
- 10" Palo Alto$16.95
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
- 10" Georgetown$14.95
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
- 10" Monte Sereno$16.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
- 10" White$10.95
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Roasted Garlic BBQ Chicken$15.95
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$15.95
- 10" The 4 Cheese$14.95
- 10" Bakers’ Choice$17.95
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you.Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
- 10" Everything Bagel Pie$16.95
14"
- 14" Half and Half Specialty
- 14" Traditional Cheese$13.95
- 14" City Pie$24.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
- 14" East San Jose$23.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
- 14" El Camino$21.95
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
- 14" Haight & Ashbury$21.95
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
- 14" Nob Hill$20.90
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
- 14" North Beach$23.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
- 14" North Shore$21.95
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
- 14" Number 23$23.45
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
- 14" Orig. Mama Gallo$21.95
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
- 14" Pirate$21.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
- 14" Presidio$20.95
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
- 14" Queen Margherita$20.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
- 14" Royale w/ Cheese$20.90
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
- 14" San Jose Pie$23.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
- 14" Fresh Basil Pesto$14.95
Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Green Goddess$23.95
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
- 14" Palo Alto$23.45
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
- 14" Georgetown$20.95
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
- 14" Monte Sereno$24.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
- 14" White$13.95
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Roasted Garlic BBQ Chicken$21.95
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$21.95
- 14" The 4 Cheese$20.95
- 14" Bakers' Choice$25.85
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
- 14" Everything Bagel Pie$23.95
24" Giant Pie
Gluten Free
- Gluten Free Traditional Cheese$10.95
- Gluten Free City Pie$17.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
- Gluten Free East San Jose$16.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
- Gluten Free El Camino$15.95
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
- Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury$15.95
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
- Gluten Free Nob Hill$14.95
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
- Gluten Free North Beach$16.95
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
- Gluten Free North Shore$15.95
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
- Gluten Free Number 23$16.95
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
- Gluten Free Orig. Mama Gallo$15.95
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
- Gluten Free Pirate$15.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
- Gluten Free Presidio$14.95
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
- Gluten Free Queen Margherita$14.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
- Gluten Free Royale w/ Cheese$14.95
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
- Gluten Free San Jose Pie$17.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
- Gluten Free Pesto$11.95
Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten Free Green Goddess$16.95
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
- Gluten Free Palo Alto$16.95
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
- Gluten Free Georgetown$14.95
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
- Gluten Free Monte Sereno$16.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
- Gluten Free White$10.95
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten Free Roasted Garlic BBQ Chicken$15.95
- Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken$15.95
- Gluten Free The 4 Cheese$14.95
- Gluten Free Bakers Choice$17.95
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
- Gluten Free Everything Bagel Pie$16.95
By the Slice
DRINKS
Single Can Beer
Red Wine By The Glass
- Chasing Lions Pinot Noir$10.00Out of stock
- Paris Valley Road Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00Out of stock
- Alberti Malbec$9.00
- The Bomb Blend$11.00Out of stock
- Lapis Luna Blend$10.00
Rich Complex Blend aged for 20 months in 32% New French Oak, deep red fruits shine through, with a firm ripe tanninic structure that elegantly holds the 41% Sangiovese, 32% Merlot, 18% Montepulciano and 9% Malbec together.
- Red Wine Sangria$8.75
- Eppa Sangria$8.00
- Skyfall Merlot$11.00
- Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon$14.50
- Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00
Red Wine By The Bottle
White Wine By The Glass
White Wine By The Bottle
Specialty Cocktails
- Acrobat$10.50
Basil leaves, Monin Blueberry syrup Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Tito's Vodka, Lemon Lime Soda.
- Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned$11.00
Famous Buffalo Trace bourbon, mixed elegantly with muddled sugar cubes, orange and traditional bitters, splash of water served with a Ice Sphere, Luxardo Black cherry and fresh orange peel.
- Teremana Paloma$9.75
- Circus Mule$9.25
Our take on a Kentucky Mule.Makers Mark, Ango bitters, Lemon bitters, Ginger beer, splash of Ginger Ale.
- Deep Eddy Sweet Peach Tea$9.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Fresh lemon juice, and some sweet Texas Tea! Need we say more!
- Lemon Berry Mojito$9.25
Bacardi Limon, Fresh muddled mint, Lemon juice, Cane sugar simple syrup, Strawberry puree; shaken and topped with Club Soda. Garnished with a Lemon.
- Real Spirits Old Fashioned$12.00
- Ring Leader$9.00
Deep Eddy's Orange Vodka, Vanilla simple syrup, Coconut milk, Pineapple juice, Orange juice.
- Teremana Top Shelf Margarita$10.25
Your choice of Teremana Blanco or Reposado accompanied with Cointreau Orange liqueur, Agave nectar, Fresh lime juice with just a splash of Orange juice. Add a Flavor or Tajin chil-limon rim!
- Teremana Top Shelf Mexican Martini$12.00
Your choice of Teremana Blanco or Reposado accompanied with Cointreau Orange liqueur, Agave nectar, Olive juice, Fresh lime juice and just a splash of Orange juice. Salted rim, and Olives as a garnish.
- Texas Twisted Grapefruit Gimlet$9.75
London Dry Gin shaken w/ Fresh grapefruit juice, a thin slice of Fresh jalapeno, fresh lime juice, Agave nectar and finished w/ St. Germain as a twist, strained and served over Ice to make the best Gin drink you'll ever have!
- The Big Top$9.50
Frankly's Strawberry lemon Vodka, Lemon Juice, Triple Sec, Drizzle of agave and topped with Prosecco.
- Celtic Twilight$10.00
- Emerald Isle$9.00
- Irish Car Bomb$10.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.50
Full split of our house prosecco with 1 oz of delicious Aperol, served with or with out ice and garnished with a lemon.
- Bloody Mary$7.25
- Blue Hawaiian$6.75
- Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini$9.25
- Bourbon Sidecar$9.75
Part Bulliet Rye, Part Grand Marnier, simple syrup, lemon juice, strained and garnished with a sugar rim and lemon.
- Chocolate Martini$9.75
- Colorado Bulldog$9.25
- Cosmopolitan$9.25
- Cuba Libre$7.25
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.25
- French 75$9.50
With gin
- French 76$9.50
- French 77$9.75
- Green Tea Shot$6.00
- Greyhound$6.75
Our well Vodka with Grapefruit Juice served ice cold on the rocks!
- John Daley$9.25
- Lemon Drop$9.25
- Lemon Tart Shot$6.25
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.50
- Adios MF'er$9.50
- Manhattan$9.25
- Margarita$8.00
House Tequila shaken well with Triple Sec, Agave Nectar, Fresh lime juice and a splash of Orange juice! Served on the Rocks! Add a flavor or Tajin chil-limon rim!
- Martini$9.25
- Mexican Martini$9.25
- White Wine Sangria$8.75
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$9.25
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Paloma$8.00
Our take on a traditional Paloma, house tequila, agave nectar, grapefruit juice, pinch of sea salt and splash of lime topped with club soda. salted rim and lime as a garnish.
- Tequila Ranch Water$8.00
- Root Beer Float Shot$6.25
- Salty Dog$6.75
Our Well Vodka with Grapefruit Juice and a pinch of salt served ice cold on the rocks with a Salted rim.
- Scooby Snack$6.50
- Screwdriver$8.50
- Tequila Sunrise$8.50
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$9.00
Liquors
- Well Gin$5.00
- Aviation$7.50Out of stock
- Bombay Saphire$7.50Out of stock
- Empress$9.00Out of stock
- Hendricks$7.50
- Waterloo #9$8.00
- Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin$12.00
- Tom Bullock's Old Tom Gin$8.00
- Well Gin Double$10.00
- Aviation Double$16.00
- Bombay Saphire Double$16.00
- Hendricks Double$16.00
- Waterloo #9 Double$12.00
- Grey Whale Double$14.00
- Bacardi Limon$7.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced$7.00
- Gosling's Black$7.00
- Kraken Black Spiced Rum$7.00
- Rumhaven Coconut$5.00
- Well Rum Cruzan Aged Light$5.00
- Well Rum Double$10.00
- Admiral Nelson Double$12.00
- Bacardi Double$12.00
- Bacardi Limon Double$14.00
- Gosling's Double$14.00
- Rumhaven Double$10.00
- Kraken Black Spiced Rum Double$12.00
- Dewar's White Label$7.00
- Edradour Single Malt$12.00Out of stock
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.00Out of stock
- Edradour Single Malt$10.00Out of stock
- Dewars Double$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Double$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Double$18.00
- Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco$8.25
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$8.00
- Espolon Reposado$6.00
- Lalo$10.00
- Teremana Reposado$9.00
- Teremana Silver$8.50
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Bruxo Mescal$12.00
- Well Tequila$10.00
- Espolon$12.00
- Teremana Blanco$16.00
- Teremana Reposado$18.00
- Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco$16.50
- Dee Eddy Ruby Red$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$6.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.00
- Western Son Strawberry$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00Out of stock
- Ketel One$8.00
- Svedka Cherry Limeade$5.00Out of stock
- Tito's$7.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Western Son Blueberry$7.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Double Well Vodka$10.00
- Double Tito's$14.00
- Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$12.00
- Double Deep Eddy Lemon$12.00
- Double Deep Eddy Ruby Red$14.00
- Double Grey Goose$16.00
- Double Ketel One$16.00
- Double Franklys Strawberry$12.00
- Angel's Envy$11.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$9.00
- Bulliet Rye$9.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Eagle Rare Aged 10 Year$12.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jameson$8.00
- Jim Beam$7.50
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Real Spirits Whiskey$5.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Whistle Pig PiggyBack 6 Year Bourbon$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Whistle Pig Piggy Back Bourbon$12.00
- Blanton's$18.00
- Standard Proof Rye$9.00
- Standard Proof Texas Pecan$9.00
- High West Double Rye$8.00
- Tom Bullock's Burnt Orange Bourbon$12.00
- "You May All Go To Hell, and I Will Go To Texas" Bourbon$8.00
- Double Well Whiskey$10.00
- Double Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Double Jameson$16.00
- Double Bullet Rye$14.00
- Double Bullet Bourbon$14.00
- Double Jack Daniels$10.00
- Double Knob Creek$18.00
- Double Makers Mark$16.00
- Double Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Double Fireball$10.00
- Double Crown Royal$14.00
- Double Four Roses$12.00
- Double Balcones Blue Corn$16.00
- Double Balcones Potstill Bourbon$15.00
- Double Balcones Lineage Single Malt$17.00
- Double Jim Beam Black$15.00
- Double Makers Mark Cask Stregth$19.00
- WhistlePig Piggy Back Rye$17.00
- Amaretto Di Amore$5.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$6.00
- Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur$7.50
- Chartreuse, Green$10.00Out of stock
- Chartreuse, yellow$9.00
- Cointreau Orange Liqueur$7.00
- Dekuyper Blue Curacao$3.00
- Dekuyper Melon Liqueur$3.00
- Disaronno Originale Ameretto Liqueur$7.50
- Dolin Vermouth Dry$6.00
- Dolin Vermouth Rouge$6.00
- El Presidente$5.00
- Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur$6.00
- Grand Marnier$7.50
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
- Kahlua Coffee Liqueur$6.25
- Peach Schnapps$3.00
- St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur$6.50
- Triple Sec$3.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Aperol$14.00
- Campari$14.00
- Chartreuse, Green$24.00
- Cointreau$14.00
- St. Germain$18.00
- Fernet-Branca$16.00
- Luxardo$16.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Dolin Vermouth$12.00
- Jagermeister$16.00
- Kahlua$14.00
- Lemoncello
- Licor 43
- Mathilde Cassis
- Molly's Irish Cream
To-Go Soda Bottles
To-Go Canned Beer
- Ace Pear Cider 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Ace Pineapple Cider 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Altstadt Hefe 12oz 6pk$12.95
- Austin Black Thunder Black Lager 12oz 6pk$13.00
- Austin Eastciders Blood Orange 19.2 6pk$13.00
- Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider 19oz 6pk$13.00
- Austin Eastciders Pineapple 19oz 6pk$13.00
- Bear King Foggy Eyes Hazy IPA 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Belching Beaver No Worries IPA$20.75
- Belching Beaver Tropical Terps$20.75
- Bre Dog Wit Space 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Brew Dog Hazy Jane Mango 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Brewdog Lord of the Rings IPA 12oz 6pk$12.00
- Bud Light 16oz 6pk$8.00
- Budweiser 16oz 6pk$9.00
- Celis IPA 12oz 6pk$12.00
- Community Snickerdoodle 12oz 6pk$13.00
- Community Kush Double Hazy IPA 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Community Mosaic 19oz 4pk$15.00
- Community Orange Dreamsicle 16oz 4pk$18.00
- Coors Banquet 16oz 6pk$9.00
- Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde 12oz 6pk$12.50
- Dogfish Head Punkin 6pk bottles$13.50
- Einstök Ölgerd White Ale 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Fairweather Smell The Van Dry Cider$18.00
- Family Business Golden Age Pils 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Family Business Rainbow Road Hazy IPA12oz 6pk$16.00
- Family Business SUPE JUICE IPA 12 oz 6 pk$16.50
- Friends & Allies Blackberry Bearliner 12oz 6pk$15.00
- Friends & Allies Fresh Coast IPA 12oz 6pk$16.50
- Friends & Allies Govalle Tropical IPA 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Harpoon UFO White Ale 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Hedgehog Hoptimism Hazy IPA 16oz 4pk$18.00
- Independence Choc Mool Mex-Chocolate Stout 12oz 6pk$13.00
- Independence Highboy 19oz 6pk$12.50
- Independence Highboy DIPA 19oz 6pk$13.00
- Independence Redbud Berliner Weisse 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Independence Redbud Cucumber 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Indepndence Redbud 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Karbach Ranch Water 12oz 6pk$11.00
- Karbach Rodeo Clown 19oz 6pk$19.00
- Karbach Rodeo Clown 19oz 6pk$16.00
- Lakewood Nitro Temptress Imperial Milk Stout 12oz 4pk$20.00
- Landshark 16oz 4pk$13.00
- Live Oak Hefeweizen 12oz 6pk$13.00
- Live Oak Oktoberfest 12oz 6pk$13.00
- Maui Brewing Bikini Blonde 12z 6pk$17.00
- Meridian Hive Blackberry 12oz 4pk$18.00
- Meridian Hive Blackberry 4pk 12oz$18.00
- Meridian Hive Honey 12pz 4pk$18.00
- Meridian Hive Honey 4pk 12oz$18.00
- Meridian Hive Peach 4pk 12oz$18.00
- Modern Times 4pk 16 oz Hazy$9.00
- Modern Times Harmony 12oz 6pk$12.50
- Montucky Cold Snack 16oz 6pk$12.00
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 1985$11.50
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA$12.50
- Nut Brown Ale$12.00
- Odell Hazer Tag 12oz 6pk$12.00
- Oklahoma Suks Beer 12oz 6pk$13.00
- Paulaner Hefeweisen$16.00
- Pintouse Scorpion Disco 16oz 4pk$29.00
- Saloon Door Doc Hoppiday Hazy IPA 12oz. 6pk$23.00
- Saloon Door Fluffy Nuts PB & Marshmellow Cream Ale 12oz 6pk$19.00
- Saloon Door I Must Break You Imperial Stout 12oz 4pk$18.00
- Saloon Door PonyBoy Golden Strong$19.00
- Shipyard Pumpkin Head$20.00
- Sierra Nevada Juicy Little Thing 6pk$12.50
- Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Sierra Nevada Narwhal Stout 12oz 6pk$12.50
- Tupps Chilton 12oz 12pk$30.50
- Tupps Evil Dankster 12oz 6pk$15.50
- Tupps Juice Pack 12oz 6pk$15.50
- Tupps Salted Lime Mexicam Lager 12oz 6pk$15.50
- Victory Sour Monkey 12oz 6pk$22.50
- Whitestone Long Gone Blonde 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Whitestone Lovely Day Ipa 12oz 6pk$11.50
- Wild Acre Mango Blonde 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Yuengling Traditional 16oz 6pk$9.00
- Voodoo Brewing Good Vibes 12oz 6pk$16.00
- Voodoo Brewing Tranquil Breezes 16oz 4pk$18.00
- Barking Armadillo Morning Venom 16oz 4pk$16.00
- Southern Star Buried Hachet Stout 12oz 6pk$15.00
- Pinthouse Nomura DIPA 16oz 4pk$35.00
- Rootstock Peach Cider 12oz 6pk$18.00
- Rootstock Plum Cider 12oz 6pk$18.00
- Destihl Spicy Pickle Beer 12oz 6pk$13.00
- Redhorn Wonderboy 12oz 6pk$16.50
Sodas/NA Bevs
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy NA IPA$3.00
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Budweiser ZERO$2.00
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer BTL$3.50
- Coca-Cola$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Fanta Orange$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Grapefruit Juice$2.75
- Heineken ZERO$2.00
- Hopwater$2.00
- Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Non Alcoholic$3.50
- Lemonade$2.75
- Orange Soda$2.75
- Red Bull 8.4 oz$3.25
- Red Bull Coconut 8.4 oz$3.25
- Richard's Sparkling Rainwater$2.75
- Root Beer$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Topo Chico$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Water
- Stella Artois Liberté NA$3.00
- Best Day Hazy NA$3.00
- Athletic Brewing Hazy NA$3.00